تشهد مواسم الحج سنويًا ارتفاعًا في الطلب على المظلات الشمسية، بوصفها من أبرز المستلزمات التي يستخدمها ضيوف الرحمن خلال أداء المناسك، لا سيما مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وكثافة التنقل بين المشاعر المقدسة، مما يعزز من حجم الواردات لتلبية احتياجات الموسم.

ووفقًا لإحصاءات هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، بلغت واردات المملكة من المظلات الشمسية خلال عام 2025م نحو (5,959,426) مظلة شمسية، في حين بلغت واردات الربع الأول من عام 2026م نحو (865,127) مظلة.

وأظهرت البيانات أن الصين جاءت في مقدمة أبرز دول استيراد المظلات الشمسية إلى المملكة خلال عام 2025م، إلى جانب المملكة المتحدة وتركيا ومصر، في ظل تنوع المنتجات المستوردة المرتبطة بخدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين.

ويُعد قطاع المستلزمات الموسمية المرتبطة بالحج من القطاعات التي تشهد نشاطًا متزايدًا خلال موسم الحج، مدفوعًا بالطلب على المنتجات التي تسهم في توفير الراحة والحماية لضيوف الرحمن أثناء تأدية المناسك، ضمن منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات والتجهيزات التي تسخرها المملكة لخدمة الحجاج.