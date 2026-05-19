The Hajj seasons witness an annual increase in demand for sun umbrellas, as they are among the most essential items used by the guests of الرحمن during the rituals, especially with rising temperatures and the intensity of movement between the holy sites, which enhances the volume of imports to meet the needs of the season.

According to statistics from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Kingdom's imports of sun umbrellas during the year 2025 amounted to approximately (5,959,426) sun umbrellas, while imports in the first quarter of 2026 reached about (865,127) umbrellas.

The data showed that China was the leading country in exporting sun umbrellas to the Kingdom during the year 2025, alongside the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Egypt, amid a variety of imported products related to serving pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The seasonal supplies sector related to Hajj is considered one of the sectors that experiences increased activity during the Hajj season, driven by the demand for products that contribute to providing comfort and protection for the guests of الرحمن while performing the rituals, within a comprehensive system of services and arrangements that the Kingdom dedicates to serving the pilgrims.