التقى المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة اليوم، وزيرة الدولة ووزيرة شؤون التنمية الدولية في وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية البارونة جيني تشابمان، وذلك على هامش مؤتمر الشراكات العالمية 2026م المنعقد في العاصمة لندن.
ونوقش خلال اللقاء عددًا من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتعلقة بالشؤون الإغاثية والإنسانية، وسبل تعزيز الشراكة الثنائية لدعم العمل الإنساني في عدد من الدول ذات الاحتياج.
ووقّع الجانبان عقب اللقاء على إعلان نوايا مشترك لرعاية الأطفال المصابين جراء الأحداث الراهنة في قطاع غزة.
وسيجري بموجب الإعلان توسيع الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين الجانبين لتمويل وتنفيذ المشاريع الإنسانية التي تهدف إلى رعاية الأطفال المصابين في القطاع، حيث تسببت هذه الأحداث في ازدياد أعداد الأطفال مبتوري الأطراف، والحاجة المتكررة لاستبدال الأطراف الاصطناعية مع استمرار نمو الأطفال.
كما سيتم بموجب الإعلان تقديم الرعاية الجراحية الطارئة وعلاج المصابين، ودعم البنية الصحية التحتية، ومكافحة العدوى والوقاية منها، فضلًا عن الدعم التشغيلي وتدريب الكوادر الطبية، وذلك بتنفيذ جامعة إمبريال كوليج.
The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, met today with the Minister of State and Minister for International Development in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Baroness Jenny Chapman, on the sidelines of the Global Partnerships Conference 2026 held in London.
During the meeting, several topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs were discussed, as well as ways to enhance the bilateral partnership to support humanitarian work in several countries in need.
Following the meeting, both sides signed a joint declaration of intent to care for children affected by the current events in the Gaza Strip.
According to the declaration, the strategic partnership between the two sides will be expanded to fund and implement humanitarian projects aimed at caring for injured children in the sector, as these events have led to an increase in the number of children with amputations and the recurring need to replace prosthetic limbs as the children continue to grow.
The declaration will also provide emergency surgical care and treatment for the injured, support health infrastructure, and combat and prevent infections, in addition to operational support and training for medical staff, to be implemented by Imperial College.