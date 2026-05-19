التقى المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة اليوم، وزيرة الدولة ووزيرة شؤون التنمية الدولية في وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية البارونة جيني تشابمان، وذلك على هامش مؤتمر الشراكات العالمية 2026م المنعقد في العاصمة لندن.

ونوقش خلال اللقاء عددًا من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك المتعلقة بالشؤون الإغاثية والإنسانية، وسبل تعزيز الشراكة الثنائية لدعم العمل الإنساني في عدد من الدول ذات الاحتياج.

ووقّع الجانبان عقب اللقاء على إعلان نوايا مشترك لرعاية الأطفال المصابين جراء الأحداث الراهنة في قطاع غزة.

وسيجري بموجب الإعلان توسيع الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين الجانبين لتمويل وتنفيذ المشاريع الإنسانية التي تهدف إلى رعاية الأطفال المصابين في القطاع، حيث تسببت هذه الأحداث في ازدياد أعداد الأطفال مبتوري الأطراف، والحاجة المتكررة لاستبدال الأطراف الاصطناعية مع استمرار نمو الأطفال.

كما سيتم بموجب الإعلان تقديم الرعاية الجراحية الطارئة وعلاج المصابين، ودعم البنية الصحية التحتية، ومكافحة العدوى والوقاية منها، فضلًا عن الدعم التشغيلي وتدريب الكوادر الطبية، وذلك بتنفيذ جامعة إمبريال كوليج.