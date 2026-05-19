The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, met today with the Minister of State and Minister for International Development in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Baroness Jenny Chapman, on the sidelines of the Global Partnerships Conference 2026 held in London.

During the meeting, several topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs were discussed, as well as ways to enhance the bilateral partnership to support humanitarian work in several countries in need.

Following the meeting, both sides signed a joint declaration of intent to care for children affected by the current events in the Gaza Strip.

According to the declaration, the strategic partnership between the two sides will be expanded to fund and implement humanitarian projects aimed at caring for injured children in the sector, as these events have led to an increase in the number of children with amputations and the recurring need to replace prosthetic limbs as the children continue to grow.

The declaration will also provide emergency surgical care and treatment for the injured, support health infrastructure, and combat and prevent infections, in addition to operational support and training for medical staff, to be implemented by Imperial College.