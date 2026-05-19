أظهرت مداخلات أعضاء مجلس الشورى على تقرير وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في جلسة الأمس، أن توظيف الشباب غدا هاجساً مشتركاً بين المواطنين والمُشرّعين؛ إذ حملت المداخلات تساؤلات عدة قرع بها الأعضاء تحت القلة جرس التوظيف.
وطالب المجلس في جلسته العادية الواحدة والثلاثين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، مركز الإقامة المميزة بمراجعة تنافسية البرامج دولياً من حيث الرسوم والإجراءات، بما يواكب أفضل الممارسات العالمية، ويعزز جاذبية المملكة.
ودعا المجلس المركز إلى دراسة إقرار حوافز خاصة لتوجيه حاملي الإقامة المميزة للاستثمار في مختلف مناطق المملكة ومحافظاتها؛ دعماً لسياسات التنمية الإقليمية المتوازنة. ودعا المجلس الهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة إلى التنسيق مع المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة؛ لتطوير مؤشر وطني لقياس كفاءة استغلال عقارات الدولة وعوائدها؛ بما يُسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق الحكومي. وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء، والتقرير السنوي لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والتقرير السنوي للهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة.
الخماش: حفّزوا الجهات المتميزة بالسعادة الوظيفية
تطلّعت عضو المجلس الدكتورة هند الخمّاش إلى دراسة لبناء مؤشر وطني متكامل لقياس وتحفيز الجهات المتميزة في تعزيز بيئات العمل الصحية والسعادة الوظيفية، ما يسهم في رفع جودة بيئة العمل، وتعزيز الإنتاجية المؤسسية، وينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، لا سيما مستهدفات امجتمع حيويب وبرنامج جودة الحياة، التي تركز على تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز رفاه الإنسان وتهيئة بيئات داعمة للصحة النفسية والاجتماعية؛ ما ينعكس إيجاباً على الإنتاجية والتنمية الاقتصادية، ورفع تنافسية المملكة عالمياً، خصوصاً في ظل التحسن الذي حققته المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة في مؤشرات السعادة وجودة الحياة، مؤكدةً الحاجة إلى إطار أشمل يُعنى بالسعادة الوظيفية وبيئات العمل الصحية بمفهومها المتكامل، يرتبط بجوانب جودة الحياة والصحة النفسية والاستدامة الوظيفية والأداء المؤسسي.
عريشي لـ«المواصفات والمقاييس»: اعتمدوا صورةً لعلامة الجودة
طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة عائشة عريشي الهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة بوضع خطط تنفيذية للتوسع في تطبيق علامة الجودة، بما يشمل جميع المنتجات والسلع المعروضة في الأسواق، خصوصاً السلع الغذائية، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات الاختصاص لمنع أي منتجات غير مستوفية للاشتراطات والمواصفات والمقاييس ومعايير الجودة والسلامة من التداول في منافذ البيع، مثمنةً جهود تطبيق علامة الجودة على المنتجات والسلع، ليسهل على المستهلك معرفة المنتج الجيد من الرديء، حفاظاً على صحة المواطن والمقيم، ما يتطلب إلزام الشركات المنتجة سواء المحلية أو الخارجية التي تعرض منتجاتها في السوق السعودية بوضع علامة الجودة في شكل صورة لتسهل قراءتها من المستهلك بمجرد إلقاء نظرة، وعدم الاكتفاء بعبارة االمنتج مطابق للمواصفات والمقاييس السعوديةب، التي ربما يصعب على المستهلك قراءتها، مع وضع ضوابط تتيح للجهات المنتجة استخدام علامة الجودة وطباعتها على منتجاتها قبل دخولها السوق السعودية.
الحارثي لـ«تنظيم الكهرباء»: دراسة المظلات الشمسيّة الذكية في المواقع المفتوحة
اقترح عضو المجلس الدكتور مصلح الحارثي، على الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء -بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة- دراسة الأطر التنظيمية والفنية لتطبيقات المظلات الشمسية الذكية في المواقع المفتوحة عالية الكثافة، ما يسهم في توفير الظل، وتعزيز الاستفادة من الطاقة الشمسية في المرافق الحيوية، مثمناً جهود الهيئة في تعزيز كفاءة قطاع الكهرباء واستدامته، لافتاً إلى تبني دول عدة التطبيقات في المطارات والمراكز التجارية والجامعات والمرافق العامة، ضمن توجهات المدن الذكية والاستدامة الحضرية، علماً بأن مثل هذه التطبيقات تكتسب أهمية إضافية في المملكة؛ بحكم ما تتمتع به من معدلات إشعاع شمسي تُعد من الأعلى عالمياً. وعدّ المواقع المفتوحة ومسارات المشاة بالمشاعر المقدسة نموذجاً ذا أولوية في هذا المجال، نظراً إلى ما تشهده خلال موسم الحج من كثافة بشرية عالية وارتفاع درجات الحرارة، بما يتطلب تطوير حلول أكثر كفاءة واستدامة لخدمات الظل والتبريد في المواقع المفتوحة خلال موسم الحج، إضافة إلى المطارات والموانئ ومواقف السيارات في الأسواق، والمرافق التجارية والخدمية، ما يعزز الاستفادة من الطاقة الشمسية ويدعم كفاءة التشغيل في المرافق الحيوية.
حجاب لـ«الموارد البشرية»: كلّفوا فريقاً لدراسة مشكلات الوظائف
طالبعضو المجلس الدكتور حسن حجاب وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بتشكيل فريق بحثي لدراسة مشكلات توطين الوظائف، والوصول إلى أساليب السوق المتنوعة في مراوغة القرارات، واقتراح الحلول الملائمة لعلاجها؛ ولفت إلى أن (تمهير) يعود بالنفععلى الشركات أكثر من المتدربين، وطرح جملة من التساؤلات حول حساب نسبة البطالة.
النجار: أطلقوا منصة ذكيةلاستشراف الأحمال الكهربائية
طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله النجار الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بإطلاق منصة وطنية ذكية لاستشراف الأحمال الكهربائية المستقبلية تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات الضخمة؛ بهدف التنبؤ المبكر بمناطق الضغط الكهربائي، وربط المشاريع التنموية الكبرى بخطط الطاقة المستقبلية، واستحداث منظومة وطنية لمحاكاة المخاطر السيبرانية لقطاع الكهرباء، والعمل على تطوير مؤشر للامتثال السيبراني الكهربائي، وربطه بالتقييم التنظيمي السنوي لمقدمي الخدمة؛ بما يعزز موثوقية واستدامة القطاع الكهربائي، ما يسهم في تعزيز قدرة القطاع الكهربائي على سرعة الاستجابة للتهديدات السيبرانية المتنامية، ويدعم استمرارية الخدمات الحيوية وتقليل المخاطر التشغيلية.
اليحيا لـ«الموارد»: كثّفوا الرقابة على أداء ضيافة الأطفال
طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة ريمة اليحيا وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بتكثيف الرقابة الميدانية على مراكز ضيافة الأطفال؛ لضمان الالتزام بالضوابط التنظيمية المعتمدة، وضمان حق المرأة والطفل، لافتةً إلى أن الوزارة وضعت الضوابط التنظيمية لمراكز ضيافة الأطفال الأهلية، إلّا أن التحدّي لا يكمن في وجود الأنظمة بقدر ما يكمن في مدى الالتزام بتطبيقها على أرض الواقع، إذ يُلاحظ في عدد من المراكز عدم الالتزام بهذه النسب، إضافة إلى ضعف تأهيل كثير من مقدمي الرعاية. وأوضحت أن نظام العمل في المملكة يمنح الحق لصاحب العمل أو العامل إنهاء العقد خلال فترة التجربة، ولا يشترط تقديم سبب ما لم ينص على خلاف ذلك في العقد. وأضافت: إن صاحب العمل يتحمّل الجزء الأكبر من الخسارة المباشرة، بحكم تكاليف التأشيرة والاستقدام والسكن والتدريب، ويفقد الوقت والجهد في التوظيف والتأهيل، ويتأثر سير العمل إذا غادر الموظف فجأة، ما يفرض تحقيق توازن عادل بين حماية حقوق العامل، وصون استثمارات أصحاب العمل.
The interventions of the members of the Shura Council regarding the report of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in yesterday's session showed that employing youth has become a common concern among citizens and legislators; the interventions carried several questions that the members raised to ring the bell of employment.
In its thirty-first regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, the Council called on the Center for Distinguished Residency to review the competitiveness of programs internationally in terms of fees and procedures, in line with the best global practices, and to enhance the attractiveness of the Kingdom.
The Council urged the Center to study the approval of special incentives to direct holders of distinguished residency to invest in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom; in support of balanced regional development policies. The Council also called on the General Authority for State Properties to coordinate with the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies to develop a national index to measure the efficiency of utilizing state properties and their returns; contributing to improving the efficiency of government spending. The Council discussed the annual report of the Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority, the annual report of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the annual report of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.
Al-Khamash: Motivate distinguished entities in job satisfaction
Member of the Council, Dr. Hind Al-Khamash, looked forward to studying the establishment of a comprehensive national index to measure and motivate distinguished entities in enhancing healthy work environments and job satisfaction, which contributes to improving the quality of the work environment, enhancing institutional productivity, and aligns with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, especially the targets of a vibrant society and the Quality of Life Program, which focuses on improving the quality of life and enhancing human well-being and creating supportive environments for mental and social health; positively reflecting on productivity and economic development, and raising the Kingdom's global competitiveness, especially in light of the improvement that the Kingdom has achieved in recent years in happiness and quality of life indicators, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive framework concerned with job satisfaction and healthy work environments in their integrated concept, linked to aspects of quality of life, mental health, sustainability of employment, and institutional performance.
Al-Areeshi to "Standards and Metrology": Adopt a logo for the quality mark
Member of the Council, Dr. Aisha Al-Areeshi, called on the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization to develop executive plans to expand the application of the quality mark, covering all products and goods available in the markets, especially food items, and to coordinate with the relevant authorities to prevent any products that do not meet the requirements, specifications, and quality and safety standards from being traded in sales outlets. She appreciated the efforts to apply the quality mark on products and goods, making it easier for consumers to identify good products from poor ones, preserving the health of citizens and residents, which requires obligating producing companies, whether local or foreign, that offer their products in the Saudi market to place the quality mark in a way that is easy for consumers to read at a glance, rather than just stating that the product complies with Saudi specifications and standards, which may be difficult for consumers to read, along with establishing controls that allow producing entities to use the quality mark and print it on their products before entering the Saudi market.
Al-Harithi to "Electricity Regulation": Study smart solar canopies in open areas
Member of the Council, Dr. Muslih Al-Harithi, suggested to the Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority - in coordination with the relevant authorities - to study the regulatory and technical frameworks for the applications of smart solar canopies in high-density open areas, which contributes to providing shade and enhancing the utilization of solar energy in vital facilities. He praised the Authority's efforts in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the electricity sector, noting that several countries have adopted these applications in airports, commercial centers, universities, and public facilities, as part of the trends of smart cities and urban sustainability, noting that such applications gain additional importance in the Kingdom due to its high solar radiation rates, which are among the highest globally. He considered open areas and pedestrian paths in the holy sites as a priority model in this field, given the high human density and elevated temperatures during the Hajj season, which necessitates developing more efficient and sustainable solutions for shading and cooling services in open areas during the Hajj season, in addition to airports, ports, parking lots in markets, and commercial and service facilities, which enhances the utilization of solar energy and supports operational efficiency in vital facilities.
Hijab to "Human Resources": Assign a team to study job localization issues
Member of the Council, Dr. Hassan Hijab, called on the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to form a research team to study the problems of job localization and to reach various market methods for circumventing decisions, and to propose appropriate solutions to address them; noting that (Tamheer) benefits companies more than trainees, and raised several questions about calculating the unemployment rate.
Al-Najjar: Launch a smart platform to forecast electrical loads
Member of the Council, Dr. Abdullah Al-Najjar, called on the Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to launch a national smart platform to forecast future electrical loads based on artificial intelligence and big data; aiming to early predict areas of electrical pressure, linking major developmental projects to future energy plans, and creating a national system to simulate cyber risks for the electricity sector, and working on developing an index for cyber compliance in electricity, linking it to the annual regulatory evaluation of service providers; which enhances the reliability and sustainability of the electricity sector, contributing to enhancing the sector's ability to quickly respond to growing cyber threats, and supports the continuity of vital services and reduces operational risks.
Al-Yahya to "Human Resources": Intensify monitoring of child care performance
Member of the Council, Dr. Rima Al-Yahya, called on the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to intensify field monitoring of child care centers; to ensure compliance with the approved regulatory controls, and to guarantee the rights of women and children, noting that the ministry has established regulatory controls for private child care centers, but the challenge lies not in the existence of systems as much as in the extent of commitment to applying them on the ground, as it is observed in a number of centers that there is a lack of adherence to these ratios, in addition to the weak qualification of many caregivers. She explained that the labor system in the Kingdom grants the right to the employer or the worker to terminate the contract during the trial period, and does not require providing a reason unless stated otherwise in the contract. She added: The employer bears the larger part of the direct loss, due to the costs of visas, recruitment, housing, and training, and loses time and effort in hiring and qualifying, and the workflow is affected if the employee leaves suddenly, which necessitates achieving a fair balance between protecting workers' rights and safeguarding the investments of employers.