أظهرت مداخلات أعضاء مجلس الشورى على تقرير وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في جلسة الأمس، أن توظيف الشباب غدا هاجساً مشتركاً بين المواطنين والمُشرّعين؛ إذ حملت المداخلات تساؤلات عدة قرع بها الأعضاء تحت القلة جرس التوظيف.

وطالب المجلس في جلسته العادية الواحدة والثلاثين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، مركز الإقامة المميزة بمراجعة تنافسية البرامج دولياً من حيث الرسوم والإجراءات، بما يواكب أفضل الممارسات العالمية، ويعزز جاذبية المملكة.

ودعا المجلس المركز إلى دراسة إقرار حوافز خاصة لتوجيه حاملي الإقامة المميزة للاستثمار في مختلف مناطق المملكة ومحافظاتها؛ دعماً لسياسات التنمية الإقليمية المتوازنة. ودعا المجلس الهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة إلى التنسيق مع المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة؛ لتطوير مؤشر وطني لقياس كفاءة استغلال عقارات الدولة وعوائدها؛ بما يُسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق الحكومي. وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي للهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء، والتقرير السنوي لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والتقرير السنوي للهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة.

الخماش: حفّزوا الجهات المتميزة بالسعادة الوظيفية

تطلّعت‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬الدكتورة‭ ‬هند‭ ‬الخمّاش‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬دراسة‭ ‬لبناء‭ ‬مؤشر‭ ‬وطني‭ ‬متكامل‭ ‬لقياس‭ ‬وتحفيز‭ ‬الجهات‭ ‬المتميزة‭ ‬في‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬بيئات‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬الصحية‭ ‬والسعادة‭ ‬الوظيفية،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬رفع‭ ‬جودة‭ ‬بيئة‭ ‬العمل،‭ ‬وتعزيز‭ ‬الإنتاجية‭ ‬المؤسسية،‭ ‬وينسجم‭ ‬مع‭ ‬مستهدفات‭ ‬رؤية‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬2030،‭ ‬لا‭ ‬سيما‭ ‬مستهدفات‭ ‬امجتمع‭ ‬حيويب‭ ‬وبرنامج‭ ‬جودة‭ ‬الحياة،‭ ‬التي‭ ‬تركز‭ ‬على‭ ‬تحسين‭ ‬جودة‭ ‬الحياة‭ ‬وتعزيز‭ ‬رفاه‭ ‬الإنسان‭ ‬وتهيئة‭ ‬بيئات‭ ‬داعمة‭ ‬للصحة‭ ‬النفسية‭ ‬والاجتماعية؛‭ ‬ما‭ ‬ينعكس‭ ‬إيجاباً‭ ‬على‭ ‬الإنتاجية‭ ‬والتنمية‭ ‬الاقتصادية،‭ ‬ورفع‭ ‬تنافسية‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬عالمياً،‭ ‬خصوصاً‭ ‬في‭ ‬ظل‭ ‬التحسن‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬حققته‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬السنوات‭ ‬الأخيرة‭ ‬في‭ ‬مؤشرات‭ ‬السعادة‭ ‬وجودة‭ ‬الحياة،‭ ‬مؤكدةً‭ ‬الحاجة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬إطار‭ ‬أشمل‭ ‬يُعنى‭ ‬بالسعادة‭ ‬الوظيفية‭ ‬وبيئات‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬الصحية‭ ‬بمفهومها‭ ‬المتكامل،‭ ‬يرتبط‭ ‬بجوانب‭ ‬جودة‭ ‬الحياة‭ ‬والصحة‭ ‬النفسية‭ ‬والاستدامة‭ ‬الوظيفية‭ ‬والأداء‭ ‬المؤسسي‭.‬

عريشي لـ«المواصفات والمقاييس»: اعتمدوا صورةً لعلامة الجودة

طالبت‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬الدكتورة‭ ‬عائشة‭ ‬عريشي‭ ‬الهيئة‭ ‬السعودية‭ ‬للمواصفات‭ ‬والمقاييس‭ ‬والجودة‭ ‬بوضع‭ ‬خطط‭ ‬تنفيذية‭ ‬للتوسع‭ ‬في‭ ‬تطبيق‭ ‬علامة‭ ‬الجودة،‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يشمل‭ ‬جميع‭ ‬المنتجات‭ ‬والسلع‭ ‬المعروضة‭ ‬في‭ ‬الأسواق،‭ ‬خصوصاً‭ ‬السلع‭ ‬الغذائية،‭ ‬والتنسيق‭ ‬مع‭ ‬الجهات‭ ‬ذات‭ ‬الاختصاص‭ ‬لمنع‭ ‬أي‭ ‬منتجات‭ ‬غير‭ ‬مستوفية‭ ‬للاشتراطات‭ ‬والمواصفات‭ ‬والمقاييس‭ ‬ومعايير‭ ‬الجودة‭ ‬والسلامة‭ ‬من‭ ‬التداول‭ ‬في‭ ‬منافذ‭ ‬البيع،‭ ‬مثمنةً‭ ‬جهود‭ ‬تطبيق‭ ‬علامة‭ ‬الجودة‭ ‬على‭ ‬المنتجات‭ ‬والسلع،‭ ‬ليسهل‭ ‬على‭ ‬المستهلك‭ ‬معرفة‭ ‬المنتج‭ ‬الجيد‭ ‬من‭ ‬الرديء،‭ ‬حفاظاً‭ ‬على‭ ‬صحة‭ ‬المواطن‭ ‬والمقيم،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يتطلب‭ ‬إلزام‭ ‬الشركات‭ ‬المنتجة‭ ‬سواء‭ ‬المحلية‭ ‬أو‭ ‬الخارجية‭ ‬التي‭ ‬تعرض‭ ‬منتجاتها‭ ‬في‭ ‬السوق‭ ‬السعودية‭ ‬بوضع‭ ‬علامة‭ ‬الجودة‭ ‬في‭ ‬شكل‭ ‬صورة‭ ‬لتسهل‭ ‬قراءتها‭ ‬من‭ ‬المستهلك‭ ‬بمجرد‭ ‬إلقاء‭ ‬نظرة،‭ ‬وعدم‭ ‬الاكتفاء‭ ‬بعبارة‭ ‬االمنتج‭ ‬مطابق‭ ‬للمواصفات‭ ‬والمقاييس‭ ‬السعوديةب،‭ ‬التي‭ ‬ربما‭ ‬يصعب‭ ‬على‭ ‬المستهلك‭ ‬قراءتها،‭ ‬مع‭ ‬وضع‭ ‬ضوابط‭ ‬تتيح‭ ‬للجهات‭ ‬المنتجة‭ ‬استخدام‭ ‬علامة‭ ‬الجودة‭ ‬وطباعتها‭ ‬على‭ ‬منتجاتها‭ ‬قبل‭ ‬دخولها‭ ‬السوق‭ ‬السعودية‭.‬

الحارثي لـ«تنظيم الكهرباء»: دراسة المظلات الشمسيّة الذكية في المواقع المفتوحة

اقترح‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬مصلح‭ ‬الحارثي،‭ ‬على‭ ‬الهيئة‭ ‬السعودية‭ ‬لتنظيم‭ ‬الكهرباء‭ -‬بالتنسيق‭ ‬مع‭ ‬الجهات‭ ‬ذات‭ ‬العلاقة‭- ‬دراسة‭ ‬الأطر‭ ‬التنظيمية‭ ‬والفنية‭ ‬لتطبيقات‭ ‬المظلات‭ ‬الشمسية‭ ‬الذكية‭ ‬في‭ ‬المواقع‭ ‬المفتوحة‭ ‬عالية‭ ‬الكثافة،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬توفير‭ ‬الظل،‭ ‬وتعزيز‭ ‬الاستفادة‭ ‬من‭ ‬الطاقة‭ ‬الشمسية‭ ‬في‭ ‬المرافق‭ ‬الحيوية،‭ ‬مثمناً‭ ‬جهود‭ ‬الهيئة‭ ‬في‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬قطاع‭ ‬الكهرباء‭ ‬واستدامته،‭ ‬لافتاً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬تبني‭ ‬دول‭ ‬عدة‭ ‬التطبيقات‭ ‬في‭ ‬المطارات‭ ‬والمراكز‭ ‬التجارية‭ ‬والجامعات‭ ‬والمرافق‭ ‬العامة،‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬توجهات‭ ‬المدن‭ ‬الذكية‭ ‬والاستدامة‭ ‬الحضرية،‭ ‬علماً‭ ‬بأن‭ ‬مثل‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬التطبيقات‭ ‬تكتسب‭ ‬أهمية‭ ‬إضافية‭ ‬في‭ ‬المملكة؛‭ ‬بحكم‭ ‬ما‭ ‬تتمتع‭ ‬به‭ ‬من‭ ‬معدلات‭ ‬إشعاع‭ ‬شمسي‭ ‬تُعد‭ ‬من‭ ‬الأعلى‭ ‬عالمياً‭. ‬وعدّ‭ ‬المواقع‭ ‬المفتوحة‭ ‬ومسارات‭ ‬المشاة‭ ‬بالمشاعر‭ ‬المقدسة‭ ‬نموذجاً‭ ‬ذا‭ ‬أولوية‭ ‬في‭ ‬هذا‭ ‬المجال،‭ ‬نظراً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬ما‭ ‬تشهده‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬موسم‭ ‬الحج‭ ‬من‭ ‬كثافة‭ ‬بشرية‭ ‬عالية‭ ‬وارتفاع‭ ‬درجات‭ ‬الحرارة،‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يتطلب‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬حلول‭ ‬أكثر‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬واستدامة‭ ‬لخدمات‭ ‬الظل‭ ‬والتبريد‭ ‬في‭ ‬المواقع‭ ‬المفتوحة‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬موسم‭ ‬الحج،‭ ‬إضافة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬المطارات‭ ‬والموانئ‭ ‬ومواقف‭ ‬السيارات‭ ‬في‭ ‬الأسواق،‭ ‬والمرافق‭ ‬التجارية‭ ‬والخدمية،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يعزز‭ ‬الاستفادة‭ ‬من‭ ‬الطاقة‭ ‬الشمسية‭ ‬ويدعم‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬التشغيل‭ ‬في‭ ‬المرافق‭ ‬الحيوية‭.‬

حجاب لـ«الموارد البشرية»: كلّفوا فريقاً لدراسة مشكلات الوظائف

طالب‭‬عضو‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬حسن‭ ‬حجاب‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬الموارد‭ ‬البشرية‭ ‬والتنمية‭ ‬الاجتماعية،‭ ‬بتشكيل‭ ‬فريق‭ ‬بحثي‭ ‬لدراسة‭ ‬مشكلات‭ ‬توطين‭ ‬الوظائف،‭ ‬والوصول‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أساليب‭ ‬السوق‭ ‬المتنوعة‭ ‬في‭ ‬مراوغة‭ ‬القرارات،‭ ‬واقتراح‭ ‬الحلول‭ ‬الملائمة‭ ‬لعلاجها؛‭ ‬ولفت‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ (‬تمهير‭) ‬يعود‭ ‬بالنفع‭‬على‭ ‬الشركات‭ ‬أكثر‭ ‬من‭ ‬المتدربين،‭ ‬وطرح‭ ‬جملة‭ ‬من‭ ‬التساؤلات‭ ‬حول‭ ‬حساب‭ ‬نسبة‭ ‬البطالة‭.‬

النجار: أطلقوا منصة ذكيةلاستشراف الأحمال الكهربائية

طالب‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬عبدالله‭ ‬النجار‭ ‬الهيئة‭ ‬السعودية‭ ‬لتنظيم‭ ‬الكهرباء،‭ ‬بالتنسيق‭ ‬مع‭ ‬الجهات‭ ‬ذات‭ ‬العلاقة،‭ ‬بإطلاق‭ ‬منصة‭ ‬وطنية‭ ‬ذكية‭ ‬لاستشراف‭ ‬الأحمال‭ ‬الكهربائية‭ ‬المستقبلية‭ ‬تعتمد‭ ‬على‭ ‬الذكاء‭ ‬الاصطناعي‭ ‬والبيانات‭ ‬الضخمة؛‭ ‬بهدف‭ ‬التنبؤ‭ ‬المبكر‭ ‬بمناطق‭ ‬الضغط‭ ‬الكهربائي،‭ ‬وربط‭ ‬المشاريع‭ ‬التنموية‭ ‬الكبرى‭ ‬بخطط‭ ‬الطاقة‭ ‬المستقبلية،‭ ‬واستحداث‭ ‬منظومة‭ ‬وطنية‭ ‬لمحاكاة‭ ‬المخاطر‭ ‬السيبرانية‭ ‬لقطاع‭ ‬الكهرباء،‭ ‬والعمل‭ ‬على‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬مؤشر‭ ‬للامتثال‭ ‬السيبراني‭ ‬الكهربائي،‭ ‬وربطه‭ ‬بالتقييم‭ ‬التنظيمي‭ ‬السنوي‭ ‬لمقدمي‭ ‬الخدمة؛‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يعزز‭ ‬موثوقية‭ ‬واستدامة‭ ‬القطاع‭ ‬الكهربائي،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬قدرة‭ ‬القطاع‭ ‬الكهربائي‭ ‬على‭ ‬سرعة‭ ‬الاستجابة‭ ‬للتهديدات‭ ‬السيبرانية‭ ‬المتنامية،‭ ‬ويدعم‭ ‬استمرارية‭ ‬الخدمات‭ ‬الحيوية‭ ‬وتقليل‭ ‬المخاطر‭ ‬التشغيلية‭.‬

اليحيا لـ«الموارد»: كثّفوا الرقابة على أداء ضيافة الأطفال

طالبت‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬الدكتورة‭ ‬ريمة‭ ‬اليحيا‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬الموارد‭ ‬البشرية‭ ‬والتنمية‭ ‬الاجتماعية،‭ ‬بتكثيف‭ ‬الرقابة‭ ‬الميدانية‭ ‬على‭ ‬مراكز‭ ‬ضيافة‭ ‬الأطفال؛‭ ‬لضمان‭ ‬الالتزام‭ ‬بالضوابط‭ ‬التنظيمية‭ ‬المعتمدة،‭ ‬وضمان‭ ‬حق‭ ‬المرأة‭ ‬والطفل،‭ ‬لافتةً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬الوزارة‭ ‬وضعت‭ ‬الضوابط‭ ‬التنظيمية‭ ‬لمراكز‭ ‬ضيافة‭ ‬الأطفال‭ ‬الأهلية،‭ ‬إلّا‭ ‬أن‭ ‬التحدّي‭ ‬لا‭ ‬يكمن‭ ‬في‭ ‬وجود‭ ‬الأنظمة‭ ‬بقدر‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يكمن‭ ‬في‭ ‬مدى‭ ‬الالتزام‭ ‬بتطبيقها‭ ‬على‭ ‬أرض‭ ‬الواقع،‭ ‬إذ‭ ‬يُلاحظ‭ ‬في‭ ‬عدد‭ ‬من‭ ‬المراكز‭ ‬عدم‭ ‬الالتزام‭ ‬بهذه‭ ‬النسب،‭ ‬إضافة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬ضعف‭ ‬تأهيل‭ ‬كثير‭ ‬من‭ ‬مقدمي‭ ‬الرعاية‭. ‬وأوضحت‭ ‬أن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬في‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬يمنح‭ ‬الحق‭ ‬لصاحب‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬أو‭ ‬العامل‭ ‬إنهاء‭ ‬العقد‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬فترة‭ ‬التجربة،‭ ‬ولا‭ ‬يشترط‭ ‬تقديم‭ ‬سبب‭ ‬ما‭ ‬لم‭ ‬ينص‭ ‬على‭ ‬خلاف‭ ‬ذلك‭ ‬في‭ ‬العقد‭. ‬وأضافت‭: ‬إن‭ ‬صاحب‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬يتحمّل‭ ‬الجزء‭ ‬الأكبر‭ ‬من‭ ‬الخسارة‭ ‬المباشرة،‭ ‬بحكم‭ ‬تكاليف‭ ‬التأشيرة‭ ‬والاستقدام‭ ‬والسكن‭ ‬والتدريب،‭ ‬ويفقد‭ ‬الوقت‭ ‬والجهد‭ ‬في‭ ‬التوظيف‭ ‬والتأهيل،‭ ‬ويتأثر‭ ‬سير‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬إذا‭ ‬غادر‭ ‬الموظف‭ ‬فجأة،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يفرض‭ ‬تحقيق‭ ‬توازن‭ ‬عادل‭ ‬بين‭ ‬حماية‭ ‬حقوق‭ ‬العامل،‭ ‬وصون‭ ‬استثمارات‭ ‬أصحاب‭ ‬العمل‭.‬