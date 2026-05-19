The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has proposed a draft amendment to the regulations for service providers for pilgrims from abroad, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and governance. The regulations restrict leadership positions in pilgrim hospitality companies to Saudi nationals, including board members, executive directors, and all administrative leaders, emphasizing the invalidity of any sale or transfer of company shares to non-Saudis in any form of transaction.

The draft includes the adoption of qualitative and quantitative classifications for services that encompass the basic standards of service level, service descriptions and contracting mechanisms, package components and pricing mechanisms, in addition to guarantees for service provision and the regulations governing them, along with performance evaluation standards and measuring pilgrim satisfaction. The ministry will periodically review the classification to ensure its development and improvement, requiring service providers to fully comply with the approved classification.

The ministry clarified that the scope of work for service providers will be limited to what is permitted by the licenses granted to them, with the basic service category including accommodation, meals, and transportation services in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites, in addition to enrichment services. The reception and farewell services category is specifically for welcoming pilgrims at land, sea, and air entry points and organizing the transport of their luggage, while the supporting services category will provide services outside Mecca by contracting with the primary service providers.

Individuals with Criminal Records are Prohibited

The amended regulations emphasize the necessity for those wishing to engage in providing services to pilgrims to obtain an official license from the ministry under specific conditions, the most notable of which is that the establishment must be Saudi and possess a valid commercial registration, and must have the necessary technical, administrative, and financial expertise and capabilities, and must not have a final decision issued against it to revoke the license. The financial fee for the license and its renewal will also be determined, taking into account the establishment's performance in previous seasons when requesting renewal.

The draft indicated that it is not permissible to engage in the activity without obtaining seasonal approval, and the ministry will specify the conditions and regulations for issuing approvals, as well as the number of pilgrims allowed to be served based on the operational, financial, and administrative capabilities of each establishment, in addition to the criteria for prioritizing service providers.