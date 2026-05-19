طرحت وزارة الحج والعمرة مسودة تعديلات على لائحة مقدمي خدمة حجاج الخارج، تعزيزا لكفاءة التشغيل والحوكمة. وقصرت اللائحة شغل المناصب القيادية في شركات ضيافة الحجاج على السعوديين، بما في ذلك أعضاء مجالس الإدارات والمديرون التنفيذيون وجميع القيادات الإدارية، مع التشديد على بطلان أي عملية بيع أو تداول لأسهم الشركات لصالح غير السعوديين تحت أي شكل من أشكال التصرف.

وتتضمن المسودة اعتماد تصنيف نوعي وكمي للخدمات يشمل المعايير الأساسية لمستوى الخدمة، وتوصيف الخدمات وآليات التعاقد، ومكونات الحزم وآليات التسعير، إضافة إلى ضمانات تقديم الخدمة والتعليمات المنظمة لها، إلى جانب معايير تقييم الأداء وقياس رضا الحجاج. وتقوم الوزارة بمراجعة التصنيف بشكل دوري لضمان تطويره وتحسينه، مع إلزام مقدمي الخدمات بالالتزام التام بالتصنيف المعتمد.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن نطاق عمل مقدمي الخدمات سيقتصر على ما تسمح به التراخيص الممنوحة لهم، وتشمل فئة الخدمة الأساسية خدمات السكن والإعاشة والنقل في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة، إضافة إلى الخدمات الإثرائية. أما فئة خدمات الاستقبال والتوديع فتختص باستقبال الحجاج عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية وتنظيم نقل أمتعتهم، فيما تتولى فئة الخدمات المساندة تقديم الخدمات خارج مكة المكرمة بالتعاقد مع مقدمي الخدمة الأساسيين.

اصحاب السوابق ممنوعون

شددت اللائحة المعدلة على ضرورة حصول الراغبين في ممارسة نشاط تقديم الخدمات للحجاج على ترخيص رسمي من الوزارة وفق شروط محددة، أبرزها أن تكون المنشأة سعودية وتمتلك سجلًا تجاريًا ساريًا، وأن تتوافر لديها الخبرات والقدرات الفنية والإدارية والمالية اللازمة، وألا يكون قد صدر بحقها قرار نهائي بإلغاء الترخيص. كما سيتم تحديد المقابل المالي للترخيص وتجديده، مع مراعاة أداء المنشأة في المواسم السابقة عند طلب التجديد.

أشارت المسودة إلى عدم جواز ممارسة النشاط دون الحصول على موافقة موسمية، وتحدد الوزارة شروط وضوابط إصدار الموافقات، وعدد الحجاج المسموح بخدمتهم بناءً على الإمكانات التشغيلية والمالية والإدارية لكل منشأة، إضافة إلى معايير المفاضلة بين مقدمي الخدمات.