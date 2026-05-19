The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has proposed a draft amendment to the regulations for service providers for foreign pilgrims; enhancing operational efficiency and governance. The regulations restrict leadership positions in pilgrim hospitality companies to Saudis, including board members, executive directors, and all administrative leaders, emphasizing the invalidity of any sale or trading of company shares in favor of non-Saudis in any form of transaction.

The draft includes the adoption of qualitative and quantitative classification of services that encompasses the basic standards for service levels, service descriptions and contracting mechanisms, package components and pricing mechanisms, in addition to guarantees for service provision and the regulations governing them, along with performance evaluation standards and measuring pilgrim satisfaction. The ministry will periodically review the classification to ensure its development and improvement, requiring service providers to fully comply with the approved classification. The ministry clarified that the scope of work for service providers will be limited to what is permitted by the licenses granted to them, with the basic service category including accommodation, meals, and transportation services in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites, in addition to enrichment services. The reception and farewell services category is specifically for receiving pilgrims at land, sea, and air entry points and organizing the transportation of their luggage, while the supporting services category will provide services outside Mecca by contracting with the primary service providers.

The amended regulations emphasized the necessity for those wishing to engage in providing services for pilgrims to obtain an official license from the ministry under specific conditions; the most notable being that the establishment must be Saudi and possess a valid commercial registration, have the necessary technical, administrative, and financial expertise and capabilities, and not have a final decision issued against it to revoke the license. The financial fee for the license and its renewal will also be determined, taking into account the establishment's performance in previous seasons when requesting renewal.

The draft indicated that it is not permissible to engage in the activity without obtaining seasonal approval, and the ministry will specify the conditions and regulations for issuing approvals, as well as the number of pilgrims allowed to be served based on the operational, financial, and administrative capabilities of each establishment, in addition to the criteria for preference among service providers.