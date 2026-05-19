طرحت وزارة الحج والعمرة مسودة تعديلات على لائحة مقدمي خدمة حجاج الخارج؛ تعزيزاً لكفاءة التشغيل والحوكمة. وقصرت اللائحة شغل المناصب القيادية في شركات ضيافة الحجاج على السعوديين، بمن في ذلك أعضاء مجالس الإدارات والمديرون التنفيذيون وجميع القيادات الإدارية، مع التشديد على بطلان أي عملية بيع أو تداول لأسهم الشركات لصالح غير السعوديين تحت أي شكل من أشكال التصرف.
وتتضمن المسودة اعتماد تصنيف نوعي وكمي للخدمات يشمل المعايير الأساسية لمستوى الخدمة، وتوصيف الخدمات وآليات التعاقد، ومكونات الحزم وآليات التسعير، إضافة إلى ضمانات تقديم الخدمة والتعليمات المنظمة لها، إلى جانب معايير تقييم الأداء وقياس رضا الحجاج. وتقوم الوزارة بمراجعة التصنيف بشكل دوري لضمان تطويره وتحسينه، مع إلزام مقدمي الخدمات بالالتزام التام بالتصنيف المعتمد. وأوضحت الوزارة أن نطاق عمل مقدمي الخدمات سيقتصر على ما تسمح به التراخيص الممنوحة لهم، وتشمل فئة الخدمة الأساسية خدمات السكن والإعاشة والنقل في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة، إضافة إلى الخدمات الإثرائية. أما فئة خدمات الاستقبال والتوديع فتختص باستقبال الحجاج عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية وتنظيم نقل أمتعتهم، فيما تتولى فئة الخدمات المساندة تقديم الخدمات خارج مكة المكرمة بالتعاقد مع مقدمي الخدمة الأساسيين.
وشددت اللائحة المعدلة على ضرورة حصول الراغبين في ممارسة نشاط تقديم الخدمات للحجاج على ترخيص رسمي من الوزارة وفق شروط محددة؛ أبرزها أن تكون المنشأة سعودية وتمتلك سجلاً تجارياً سارياً، وأن تتوافر لديها الخبرات والقدرات الفنية والإدارية والمالية اللازمة، وألا يكون قد صدر بحقها قرار نهائي بإلغاء الترخيص. كما سيتم تحديد المقابل المالي للترخيص وتجديده، مع مراعاة أداء المنشأة في المواسم السابقة عند طلب التجديد.
وأشارت المسودة إلى عدم جواز ممارسة النشاط دون الحصول على موافقة موسمية، وتحدد الوزارة شروط وضوابط إصدار الموافقات، وعدد الحجاج المسموح بخدمتهم بناءً على الإمكانات التشغيلية والمالية والإدارية لكل منشأة، إضافة إلى معايير المفاضلة بين مقدمي الخدمات.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has proposed a draft amendment to the regulations for service providers for foreign pilgrims; enhancing operational efficiency and governance. The regulations restrict leadership positions in pilgrim hospitality companies to Saudis, including board members, executive directors, and all administrative leaders, emphasizing the invalidity of any sale or trading of company shares in favor of non-Saudis in any form of transaction.
The draft includes the adoption of qualitative and quantitative classification of services that encompasses the basic standards for service levels, service descriptions and contracting mechanisms, package components and pricing mechanisms, in addition to guarantees for service provision and the regulations governing them, along with performance evaluation standards and measuring pilgrim satisfaction. The ministry will periodically review the classification to ensure its development and improvement, requiring service providers to fully comply with the approved classification. The ministry clarified that the scope of work for service providers will be limited to what is permitted by the licenses granted to them, with the basic service category including accommodation, meals, and transportation services in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites, in addition to enrichment services. The reception and farewell services category is specifically for receiving pilgrims at land, sea, and air entry points and organizing the transportation of their luggage, while the supporting services category will provide services outside Mecca by contracting with the primary service providers.
The amended regulations emphasized the necessity for those wishing to engage in providing services for pilgrims to obtain an official license from the ministry under specific conditions; the most notable being that the establishment must be Saudi and possess a valid commercial registration, have the necessary technical, administrative, and financial expertise and capabilities, and not have a final decision issued against it to revoke the license. The financial fee for the license and its renewal will also be determined, taking into account the establishment's performance in previous seasons when requesting renewal.
The draft indicated that it is not permissible to engage in the activity without obtaining seasonal approval, and the ministry will specify the conditions and regulations for issuing approvals, as well as the number of pilgrims allowed to be served based on the operational, financial, and administrative capabilities of each establishment, in addition to the criteria for preference among service providers.