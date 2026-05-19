The Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the Syrian Arab Republic Embassy Mission in Riyadh, Mohsen Mahbash, emphasized to "Okaz" that the Syrian pilgrimage file has returned today to its organized institutional path, reflecting a clear trend towards more disciplined and transparent management.

He explained that the embassy plays a pivotal role in coordinating and following up to facilitate the affairs of Syrian pilgrims, in direct cooperation with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with "Okaz," he clarified that the arrangements for the pilgrims of the Syrian Arab Republic rely on a comprehensive organizational plan, starting from the registration phase and completing the documents, through organizing travel and the arrival of pilgrims in the Kingdom, up to housing, transportation, guidance, and field follow-up arrangements. He confirmed that the primary goal is to enable the Syrian pilgrim to perform their rituals with ease, reassurance, and dignity.

He pointed out that the Syrian Ministry of Awqaf, in coordination with Saudi authorities, has completed its preparations to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God through a comprehensive plan that includes registration procedures, completing documents, organizing travel, in addition to arrangements for housing, transportation, guidance, and follow-up.

The Head of the Syrian Embassy Mission in Riyadh noted that the Ministry of Awqaf, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, has completed its preparations to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God through a comprehensive plan that includes registration procedures, completing documents, organizing travel, in addition to arrangements for housing, transportation, guidance, and follow-up.

He indicated that health, administrative, and media awareness teams have been formed to accompany the pilgrims and provide them with the necessary support from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their safe return to their homeland, God willing.

Digitization of Hajj Enhances Organization

The Syrian Minister Plenipotentiary Mahbash highlighted the formation of health, administrative, and media awareness teams to accompany the pilgrims and provide them with the necessary support from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until their safe return to their homeland. On the logistical front, Mahbash explained that accommodations for Syrian pilgrims have been secured in 22 residential towers in Mecca and 8 towers in Medina, in addition to providing modern and air-conditioned buses, and preparing suitable camps in Mina and Arafat, ensuring that the rituals are performed in a safe, organized, and comfortable environment.

Mahbash clarified that the Syrian Arab Republic Embassy in the Kingdom plays a coordinating and follow-up role and provides consular support within regulatory frameworks, overcoming difficulties to ensure the comfort, dignity, and safety of the Syrian pilgrim.

He noted that the number of Syrian pilgrims is subject to the approved organizational procedures, emphasizing that the quality of organization and the safety of procedures are more important than the number itself, and that they focus their efforts on providing awareness and guidance to the pilgrims before and during their stay in the Kingdom, including regulatory, organizational, and health guidelines, in addition to awareness of the timing of group movements and handling emergencies.

The Head of the Syrian Embassy Mission in Riyadh, Mahbash, praised the digital transformation witnessed by the Hajj system in the Kingdom, confirming that it represents a qualitative leap that has contributed to facilitating procedures, accuracy of information, speed of follow-up, and improving the overall experience of the pilgrim. He explained that this digital system helps Syrian pilgrims understand the procedures and comply with regulatory paths.

Mahbash sent a message to Syrian pilgrims urging them to recall the sanctity of this blessed journey, adhere to the instructions, be patient, cooperate with the organizing authorities, respect the regulations in the Kingdom, and dedicate themselves to worship and performing the rituals with tranquility and reassurance.

Cooperation Between the Two Countries to Serve Pilgrims

In conclusion, Mahbash expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, valuing the tremendous efforts made in serving the guests of the Merciful, and what it provides in terms of organizational, security, health, and technical capabilities. He affirmed that the cooperation and commitment to facilitating the affairs of Syrian pilgrims reflects the depth of the fraternal ties between the two peoples and opens broader horizons for cooperation in all that serves humanity and preserves its dignity.