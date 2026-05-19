شدد الوزير المفوض رئيس بعثة سفارة الجمهورية العربية السورية في الرياض محسن مهباش لـ عكاظ" على أن ملف الحج السوري عاد اليوم إلى مساره المؤسسي المنظم، بما يعكس توجهاً واضحاً نحو إدارة أكثر انضباطاً وشفافية.

وأوضح أن السفارة تقوم بدور محوري في التنسيق والمتابعة لتسهيل شؤون الحجاج السوريين، وذلك بالتعاون المباشر مع الجهات المختصة في المملكة العربية السعودية.

واوضح في حديث لـ «عكاظ»، أن الترتيبات الخاصة بحجاج الجمهورية العربية السورية تعتمد على خطة تنظيمية شاملة، تبدأ من مرحلة التسجيل واستكمال الوثائق، مروراً بتنظيم السفر ووصول الحجاج إلى المملكة، وصولاً إلى ترتيبات السكن والنقل والإرشاد والمتابعة الميدانية. وأكد أن الهدف الأساسي هو تمكين الحاج السوري من أداء مناسكه بكل يسر وطمأنينة وكرامة.

وأشار إلى أن وزارة الأوقاف السورية، بالتنسيق مع الجهات السعودية، أنهت استعداداتها لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام عبر خطة متكاملة تشمل إجراءات التسجيل، واستكمال الوثائق، وتنظيم السفر، إضافة إلى ترتيبات السكن والنقل والإرشاد والمتابعة.

وأشار رئيس بعثة سفارة سورية في الرياض، إلى أن وزارة الأوقاف، وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة في المملكة، أنهت استعداداتها لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام من خلال خطة متكاملة تشمل إجراءات التسجيل، واستكمال الوثائق، وتنظيم السفر، إضافة إلى ترتيبات السكن والنقل والإرشاد والمتابعة.

وبيّن أن فرق عمل صحية وإدارية وإعلامية توعوية قد شُكّلت لمرافقة الحجاج وتقديم الدعم اللازم لهم منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى عودتهم إلى بلادهم سالمين بإذن الله.

رقمنة الحج عزز التنظيم

ولفت الوزير السوري المفوض مهباش إلى تشكيل فرق عمل صحية وإدارية وإعلامية توعوية لمرافقة الحجاج وتقديم الدعم اللازم لهم منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى عودتهم سالمين إلى وطنهم. وعلى الصعيد اللوجستي، أوضح مهباش أنه تم تأمين إقامة الحجاج السوريين في 22 برجاً سكنياً في مكة المكرمة و8 أبراج في المدينة المنورة، إلى جانب توفير حافلات حديثة ومكيفة، وتجهيز مخيمات مناسبة في منى وعرفات، بما يضمن أداء المناسك في بيئة آمنة ومنظمة ومريحة.

وأوضح مهباش أن سفارة الجمهورية العربية السورية لدى المملكة تضطلع بدور تنسيقي ومتابع وتقديم الدعم القنصلي ضمن الأطر النظامية، وتذليل الصعوبات، بما يحفظ للحاج السوري راحته وكرامته وسلامته.

وأشار إلى أن أعداد الحجاج السوريين تخضع للإجراءات التنظيمية المعتمدة، مؤكداً أن جودة التنظيم وسلامة الإجراءات أهم من العدد ذاته، وأنهم يركزون جهودهم على توفير التوعية والإرشاد للحجاج قبل وأثناء وجودهم في المملكة، بما يشمل الإرشادات النظامية والتنظيمية والصحية، إضافة إلى التوعية بمواعيد التفويج والحركة بين المشاعر والتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة.

وأشاد رئيس بعثة سفارة سورية في الرياض مهباش بالتحول الرقمي الذي تشهده منظومة الحج في المملكة، مؤكداً أنه يمثل نقلة نوعية أسهمت في تسهيل الإجراءات، ودقة المعلومات، وسرعة المتابعة، وتحسين تجربة الحاج بشكل عام. وأوضح أن هذه المنظومة الرقمية تساعد الحجاج السوريين على فهم الإجراءات والالتزام بالمسارات النظامية.

ووجه مهباش رسالة للحجاج السوريين دعاهم فيها إلى استحضار قدسية هذه الرحلة المباركة، والالتزام بالتعليمات، والتحلي بالصبر، والتعاون مع الجهات المنظمة، واحترام الأنظمة المعتمدة في المملكة، والتفرغ للعبادة وأداء المناسك بسكينة وطمأنينة.

تعاون بين البلدين لخدمة الحجاج

وفي ختام حديثه قدم مهباش شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً الجهود العظيمة التي تبذلها في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وما توفره من إمكانات تنظيمية وأمنية وصحية وتقنية، مؤكداً أن ما لمسه الجانب السوري من تعاون وحرص على تسهيل شؤون الحجاج السوريين يعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية بين الشعبين، ويفتح آفاقاً أوسع للتعاون في كل ما يخدم الإنسان ويحفظ كرامته.