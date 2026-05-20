أكثر ما يثير الاستغراب في المشهد الاتحادي الحالي، ليس فقط تراجع الفريق وخروجه من بطولتي الدوري والكأس، إضافة إلى النخبة الآسيوية، بل ذلك الصمت الإعلامي والجماهيري تجاه تجربة «المستشارين».

- فمنذ أن قرر المهندس فهد سندي الاستعانة بالنجمين الكبيرين محمد نور وحمد المنتشري، لم أسمع ـ أو أقرأ ـ سؤالاً واضحاً وصريحاً من ناقد أو محلل أو حتى مغرد اتحادي عبر منصة «X» يقول: «هل نجحت التجربة فعلاً؟ أم أنها انتهت إلى الفشل مثل كثير من قرارات الموسم؟

- هذا السؤال، رغم منطقيته، جرى تجاهله والتغافل عنه تماماً من الجميع، وكأن المستشارين خارج دائرة التقييم والمحاسبة، مع أن حضورهما لم يكن رمزياً أو شرفياً، بل جاء في توقيت حساس للغاية، حين كانت الإدارة تبحث عن «طوق نجاة» يعيد للفريق توازنه النفسي والمعنوي والفني بعد الانهيارات المتتالية.

- الجميع كان يتوقع أن ينعكس وجود نور والمنتشري على شخصية الفريق داخل الملعب، وأن يساهما بخبرتهما الكبيرة في إعادة الروح للاعبين، وتقريب وجهات النظر بين الجهاز الفني وبعض الأسماء التي بدت علاقتها بالمدرب غير مستقرة طوال الموسم، إضافة إلى خلق أجواء إيجابية تساعد الاتحاد على إنقاذ موسمه والمنافسة على بطولة النخبة الآسيوية على أقل تقدير.

- لكن ما الذي حدث فعلياً؟ لا روح مختلفة ظهرت على الفريق، ولا شخصية مقاتلة استمرت، ولا تحسن فنياً واضحاً يمكن الاستناد إليه للقول إن هناك أثراً حقيقياً حدث بعد دخول المستشارين إلى المشهد، حتى العلاقة بين المدرب واللاعبين ظلت مرتبكة، فيما استمرت الأخطاء الفنية ذاتها، وبقي الفريق يتخبط من مباراة إلى أخرى دون هوية واضحة أو تصاعد فني مقنع.

- ومن هنا، يصبح من حق الجماهير الاتحادية أن تتساءل: إذا كان الرئيس قد استعان بقامتين كبيرتين لهما مكانتهما الكبيرة عند الجماهير كـ«مستشارين» بهدف الإنقاذ، فلماذا لم تتغير النتائج؟ ولماذا لم نلمس الفارق الذي بررت الإدارة من أجله هذه الخطوة؟

- الحقيقة المؤلمة، أن الفكرة نفسها بدت منذ البداية خاطئة من «الرئيس»، بحكم أنها بعيدة عن مفهوم العمل الاحترافي الحقيقي، فالأندية الكبيرة لا تُدار بردود الفعل، ولا بإقحام أطراف إضافية داخل المنظومة الفنية كلما تعقدت الأمور. فهناك أجهزة إدارية وفنية تتحمل المسؤولية كاملة، وأي تدخل موازٍ ـ مهما كانت قيمة الأسماء الموجودة ـ يبعث برسالة غير مباشرة مفادها أن الثقة داخل المنظومة أصبحت مهزوزة.

- ورغم أن الجهازين الفني والإداري تعاملا مع وجود المستشارين بأريحية واضحة، سواء في التدريبات أو المباريات، فإن المشهد بأكمله كان «عبثياً» فوضوياً بمعنى الكلمة، ومع ذلك لم ينتج عنه أي تحول حقيقي، لا في الأداء، ولا في النتائج، ولا حتى في استقرار الفريق نفسياً ومعنوياً.

- بل إن ثلاثية الشباب، وما سبقها من تراجعات، كشفت أن الأزمة كانت أعمق بكثير من مجرد غياب التحفيز أو الحاجة إلى أسماء تاريخية بالقرب من اللاعبين، ذلك أن المشكلة الحقيقية ظلت فنية بالدرجة الأولى، في ظل مدرب بدا عاجزاً عن تطوير الفريق أو إقناع لاعبيه بأفكاره، لتتحول كل المحاولات المحيطة به إلى حلول مؤقتة لا تعالج أصل الأزمة.

- قد يتمسك بعض الاتحاديين بـ«بصيص» أمل قبل مواجهة القادسية، بحكم أنها ستقام على ملعب العميد وبين جماهيره، وردي أختصره بمقولة «أمل إبليس في الجنة»، لأن الواقع الفني يقول، إن الأمنيات وحدها لا تكفي.. فالفرق الكبيرة لا تنتصر بالعاطفة، بل بالعمل الفني الواضح، والاستقرار الإداري، والهوية التي يعرف اللاعب من خلالها ماذا يريد داخل الملعب، وهي أمور افتقدها الاتحاد في مراحل كثيرة هذا الموسم.

- وفي النهاية، يبقى السؤال الأهم الذي تجاهله كثيرون: إذا كان المدرب والرئيس والإدارة واللاعبون تعرضوا للنقد والمحاسبة، فلماذا بقي المستشاران بعيدين عن أي تقييم حقيقي، رغم أن التجربة ـ بكل وضوح ـ لم تحقق الهدف الذي جاءا من أجله، وفشل العزيزان نور والمنتشري فشلاً ذريعاً في المهمة التي أسندت إليهما من قبل الرئيس وجماهير أحسنت الظن فيهما.