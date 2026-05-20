What is most surprising in the current federal scene is not only the team's decline and its exit from the league and cup championships, in addition to the Asian elite, but also the media and public silence regarding the experience of the "advisors."

- Since engineer Fahd Sindi decided to enlist the two great stars, Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari, I have not heard — or read — a clear and direct question from a critic, analyst, or even a federal tweeter on the "X" platform asking: "Did the experience really succeed? Or did it end in failure like many decisions this season?"

- This question, despite its logic, has been completely ignored and overlooked by everyone, as if the advisors are outside the circle of evaluation and accountability, even though their presence was not symbolic or honorary, but came at a very sensitive time when the administration was looking for a "lifeline" to restore the team's psychological, moral, and technical balance after consecutive collapses.

- Everyone expected that the presence of Noor and Al-Montashari would reflect on the team's character on the field and that they would contribute their vast experience to revive the players' spirits, bridge the gaps between the coaching staff and some players whose relationship with the coach seemed unstable throughout the season, in addition to creating a positive atmosphere that would help the federation save its season and compete for the Asian elite championship at the very least.

- But what actually happened? No different spirit appeared in the team, no fighting character persisted, and no clear technical improvement can be relied upon to say that there was a real impact after the advisors entered the scene, even the relationship between the coach and the players remained confused, while the same technical mistakes continued, and the team kept stumbling from one match to another without a clear identity or convincing technical progression.

- From here, it is the right of the federal fans to wonder: If the president enlisted two great figures who have significant standing among the fans as "advisors" for the purpose of rescue, why did the results not change? And why did we not notice the difference that the administration justified this step for?

- The painful truth is that the idea itself seemed wrong from the beginning on the part of the "president," as it is far from the concept of true professional work. Big clubs are not managed by reactions, nor by involving additional parties within the technical system whenever things become complicated. There are administrative and technical bodies that bear full responsibility, and any parallel intervention — no matter how valuable the names involved — sends an indirect message that trust within the system has become shaky.

- Although the technical and administrative bodies dealt with the presence of the advisors with clear ease, whether in training or matches, the entire scene was "absurd" and chaotic in every sense of the word, yet it did not result in any real transformation, neither in performance, nor in results, nor even in the team's psychological and moral stability.

- In fact, the three defeats to Al-Shabab, along with previous declines, revealed that the crisis was much deeper than just a lack of motivation or the need for historical names close to the players, as the real problem remained primarily technical, under a coach who seemed incapable of developing the team or convincing his players of his ideas, causing all surrounding attempts to turn into temporary solutions that do not address the root of the crisis.

- Some federals may cling to a "glimmer" of hope before facing Al-Qadisiyah, as it will be held at the club's stadium and among its fans, but my response can be summarized by the saying "the hope of the devil in paradise," because the technical reality states that wishes alone are not enough... Big teams do not win by emotion, but through clear technical work, administrative stability, and an identity through which the player knows what he wants on the field, which are aspects that the federation has lacked in many stages this season.

- In the end, the most important question that many have ignored remains: If the coach, president, administration, and players have been subjected to criticism and accountability, why have the advisors remained distant from any real evaluation, despite the fact that the experience — quite clearly — did not achieve the goal for which they came, and the esteemed Noor and Al-Montashari failed miserably in the task assigned to them by the president and the fans who had high hopes for them.