كشف برنامج «جدة التاريخية» عن مبادرة فنية بعنوان «جدارية الرحّال»، نفذ فيها خمسة فنانين جدارية فنية تمتد على مساحة 135 متراً مربعاً خلال الفترة 9 حتى 16 مايو، تسرد حكاية المنطقة بصفتها معبراً رئيسياً للحجاج والتجار على مر العصور، ضمن جهود وزارة الثقافة لإعادة إحياء المنطقة وتعزيز مكانتها التاريخية؛ بهدف تقديم تجربة فنية تجمع بين الفن المعاصر والتراث الثقافي بما يعكس روح المكان وتاريخه العريق ويسهم في ترسيخ مكانة جدة التاريخية كوجهة ثقافية سياحية حاضنة للثقافة والإبداع.

ويحتفي هذا العمل الفني بإرث جدة التاريخي عبر هذا المشهد الإبداعي، ويجسد العمل عناصر بصرية متنوعة مثل الرواشين، والسنابيك البحرية، وقوافل الجمال، والحجاج، في سرد بصري متكامل يعكس مفاهيم الوصول وبداية مسار الحج التاريخي.

ويتيح هذا الحراك الثقافي منصة حيوية للفنانين للتعبير عن رؤاهم الإبداعية، بالتعاون مع هيئة الفنون البصرية، للإسهام في إحياء المساحات العامة وتعزيز الرابط المجتمعي ونشر ثقافة الفن المعاصر.

وتجسد هذه المبادرات دوراً حيوياً ضمن جهود وزارة الثقافة لإحياء منطقة «جدة التاريخية»، بما يعزز مكانتها كموقع تراث حي ومركز نابض بالثقافة والإبداع، ويُسهم في الحفاظ على تراثها المادي وغير المادي، عبر تقديم تجارب ثقافية تفاعلية تربط بين الماضي والحاضر، وتعكس التزام المشروع بتحويل المنطقة إلى وجهة عالمية للفنون والثقافة، ودعم الحراك الإبداعي، اتساقاً مع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للثقافة تحت مظلة رؤية المملكة 2030 ومستهدفاتها لترسيخ الثقافة كعنصر أساسي في جودة الحياة والنمو الاقتصادي.