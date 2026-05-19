The "Historic Jeddah" program has unveiled an artistic initiative titled "The Traveler's Mural," in which five artists executed an artistic mural spanning an area of 135 square meters from May 9 to 16. This mural narrates the story of the region as a major passage for pilgrims and traders throughout the ages, as part of the Ministry of Culture's efforts to revive the area and enhance its historical significance; aiming to provide an artistic experience that combines contemporary art and cultural heritage, reflecting the spirit of the place and its rich history, and contributing to establishing Historic Jeddah as a cultural and tourism destination that nurtures culture and creativity.

This artwork celebrates Jeddah's historical legacy through this creative scene, embodying various visual elements such as the rawashin (traditional window screens), marine snabiks (traditional boats), caravans of camels, and pilgrims, in a comprehensive visual narrative that reflects the concepts of arrival and the beginning of the historical pilgrimage route.

This cultural movement provides a vibrant platform for artists to express their creative visions, in collaboration with the Visual Arts Authority, contributing to the revitalization of public spaces, enhancing community ties, and promoting contemporary art culture.

These initiatives play a vital role in the Ministry of Culture's efforts to revive the "Historic Jeddah" area, enhancing its status as a living heritage site and a vibrant center of culture and creativity. They contribute to preserving its tangible and intangible heritage by offering interactive cultural experiences that connect the past and the present, reflecting the project's commitment to transforming the area into a global destination for arts and culture, and supporting creative movement, in line with the national cultural strategy under the umbrella of Vision 2030 and its objectives to establish culture as a fundamental element in quality of life and economic growth.