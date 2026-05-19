في واحدة من أجرأ العمليات المنظمة، نفذت عصابة مكونة من نحو 15 شخصاً سرقة واسعة النطاق ليلة الأحد/ الإثنين، استهدفت مرآباً تحت الأرض مخصصاً لخدمات «الكونسيرج» وحفظ السيارات الفاخرة في قلب العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، مستولية على نحو 20 سيارة فارهة من طرازات «فيراري»، «لامبورغيني»، «أستون مارتن»، و«بورش».

«هوليوودية» في قلب باريس.. عصابة تسرق 20 سيارة فارهة من مرآب «فائق التحصين»

وتسلل الجناة عبر كسر باب مخصص للمشاة، وتمكنوا سريعاً من الوصول إلى مفاتيح السيارات والانطلاق بها في وقت قياسي. والمثير أن العملية نُفذت بدقة خدعت المارة؛ إذ أفاد شهود عيان بأن حركة السيارات المتتابعة بدت طبيعية تماماً وكأنها تعود لموظفي المنشأة أو مالكي المركبات وهم يسخنون المحركات، تزامناً مع انتشار أفراد من العصابة على دراجات نارية لمراقبة وتأمين المحيط.

«هوليوودية» في قلب باريس.. عصابة تسرق 20 سيارة فارهة من مرآب «فائق التحصين»

وكشفت الحادثة عن ثغرة أمنية خطيرة في المركز المستهدف الذي يُسوّق لنفسه كمنشأة فائقة الأمان تعتمد على الدخول بالبصمة الرقمية، والمراقبة التلفزيونية على مدار الساعة، والدوريات المنتظمة.

«هوليوودية» في قلب باريس.. عصابة تسرق 20 سيارة فارهة من مرآب «فائق التحصين»

وفيما نجحت وحدة مكافحة العصابات (BRI) في توقيف بعض المشتبه بهم لاحقاً، لا تزال الملاحقات مستمرة للقبض على الفارين. وتوقع مسؤول نقابي في الشرطة أن السيارات المسروقة قد جرى تهريبها بالفعل خارج الحدود الفرنسية عبر حاويات بحرية أو دول الجوار لصالح شبكات دولية منظمة، ما يعقّد جهود استعادتها، بينما تولت وحدة مكافحة الجريمة المنظمة إدارة التحقيقات لكشف أبعاد القضية.