«هوليوودية» في قلب باريس.. عصابة تسرق 20 سيارة فارهة من مرآب «فائق التحصين»

In one of the boldest organized operations, a gang of about 15 people executed a large-scale theft on the night of Sunday/Monday, targeting an underground garage dedicated to concierge services and luxury car storage in the heart of the French capital, Paris, seizing around 20 luxury cars from brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Porsche.

The perpetrators sneaked in by breaking a door designated for pedestrians and quickly managed to access the car keys and drive off in record time. Interestingly, the operation was carried out with such precision that it deceived passersby; witnesses reported that the flow of cars appeared completely normal, as if they belonged to the facility's employees or vehicle owners warming up their engines, coinciding with the presence of gang members on motorcycles monitoring and securing the area.

The incident revealed a serious security breach in the targeted center, which markets itself as a highly secure facility relying on digital fingerprint access, 24-hour CCTV surveillance, and regular patrols.

While the Anti-Gang Unit (BRI) succeeded in apprehending some suspects later, the pursuit continues to capture those who escaped. A police union official predicted that the stolen cars may have already been smuggled out of French borders via shipping containers or neighboring countries for the benefit of organized international networks, complicating recovery efforts, while the Organized Crime Unit has taken over the investigations to uncover the dimensions of the case.