After three years of work, an employee was surprised by the termination of his contract without a legitimate reason. He believed, as many employees do, that compensation in such cases would be calculated according to Article (77) of the Labor Law. However, his contract included a clause stating that the compensation due to him upon unlawful termination was only one month's salary, while the same clause stipulated that the company was entitled to compensation of no less than two months' salary if the termination was initiated by the employee. The company relied on this clause, which the employee had agreed to voluntarily, without realizing its legal implications.

This scenario is no longer rare in modern employment contracts; rather, it has become one of the most concerning clauses, especially with the increasing legal awareness among companies and their efforts to manage labor risks and control financial obligations.

Some companies no longer leave the issue of compensation to legal interpretation alone, as a notable paradox may arise; some contracts themselves include larger compensations in favor of the employer if the termination is initiated by the employee, such as obligating the employee to pay for the remaining duration of the contract or compensation of no less than two months' salary, while the employee's compensation is set at a fixed amount or only one month's salary.

This raises the question: Are we facing a legitimate exploitation of the space granted by the Labor Law? Or a contractual imbalance that may spark debate about the fairness of these clauses?

In fact, Article (77) of the Labor Law granted the parties the space to organize compensation by agreement, stating: "Unless the contract specifies a defined compensation for its termination by either party for an unlawful reason...". This wording opened the door for companies regarding the amount of compensation for unlawful termination, which prompted many establishments to include these clauses in employment contracts as a means to reduce and control potential future financial obligations.

However, it is interesting to note that the proposed amendments to the Labor Law revealed a different legislative trend, establishing a unified minimum compensation of no less than two months' salary in all cases of unlawful termination, and prohibiting the validity of determining compensation at an amount exceeding the specified limit—i.e., more than two months' salary. This trend reflects the clear desire of the legislator to limit the specification of compensations that are less than two months' salary or to reduce the significant disparity in compensations between the parties.

At the level of judicial impact, labor courts often tend to uphold the agreed-upon compensation as long as it is written and specified in the contract, and there is no evidence of abuse or explicit violation of the law. Therefore, many of these clauses are applied judicially despite their disparities, based on the principle of the freedom of will.

In the end, this issue reveals that the most dangerous clauses in employment contracts are not always the most procedural or complex; rather, they may be those clauses that are read quickly upon agreement without scrutiny or objection, only to later turn into legal disputes.