بعد ثلاث سنوات من العمل، فوجئ موظف بإنهاء عقده دون سبب مشروع، وكان يعتقد كما يعتقد كثير من الموظفين أن التعويض في مثل هذه الحالات سيُحتسب وفق الوارد في المادة (77) من نظام العمل، إلا أن عقده كان يتضمن بنداً ينص على أن التعويض المستحق له عند الإنهاء غير المشروع هو أجر شهر واحد فقط، في حين نص البند ذاته على أن الشركة تستحق إذا كان الإنهاء صادراً من العامل تعويضاً لا يقل عن أجر شهرين، وكانت الشركة تستند إلى هذا البند الذي وافق عليه العامل بكامل إرادته، دون أن يدرك آثاره النظامية.

هذه الصورة لم تعد نادرة في عقود العمل الحديثة، بل أصبحت من أكثر البنود اهتماماً، خصوصاً مع ازدياد الوعي القانوني لدى الشركات وحرصها على إدارة المخاطر العمالية وضبط الالتزامات المالية.

فبعض الشركات لم تعد تترك مسألة التعويض للتقدير النظامي فقط، إذ قد تظهر مفارقة لافتة؛ تتضمن بعض العقود ذاتها تعويضات أكبر لصالح صاحب العمل إذا كان الإنهاء صادراً من العامل، كإلزامه بأجر المدة المتبقية من العقد أو تعويض لا يقل عن أجر شهرين، بينما يُحدد تعويض العامل بمبلغ مقطوع أو راتب شهر واحد فقط.

وهنا يبرز التساؤل: هل نحن أمام استغلال مشروع للمساحة التي منحها نظام العمل؟ أم أمام اختلال تعاقدي قد يثير الجدل حول مدى عدالة هذه البنود؟

في الحقيقة، فإن المادة (77) من نظام العمل منحت الأطراف مساحة لتنظيم التعويض اتفاقاً، إذ نصت على أنه: «ما لم يتضمن العقد تعويضاً محدداً مقابل إنهائه من أحد الطرفين لسبب غير مشروع...». وهذه الصياغة فتحت المجال أمام الشركات على مقدار التعويض عن الإنهاء غير المشروع، وهو ما دفع العديد من المنشآت إلى تضمين هذه البنود ضمن عقود العمل باعتبارها وسيلة لتقليل وضبط الالتزامات المالية المحتملة مستقبلاً.

إلا أن المثير للاهتمام أن مشروع التعديلات المقترحة على نظام العمل، كشف توجهاً تشريعيّاً مختلفاً حيث جعل حدّاً أدنى موحداً للتعويض لا يقل عن أجر شهرين في جميع حالات الإنهاء غير المشروع، ومنع الصلاحية في تحديد تعويضٍ بمبلغ يتجاوز القدر المحدد- أي ما يزيد عن أجر شهرين-، ويعكس هذا التوجه رغبة المشرَّع الواضحة في الحد من تحديد تعويضات تكون أقل من أجر شهرين، أو التفاوت الكبير في التعويضات بين الطرفين.

أما على مستوى الأثر القضائي، فإن المحاكم العمالية تتجه في كثير من الأحكام إلى الاعتداد بالتعويض المتفق عليه متى كان مكتوباً ومحدداً في العقد، ولم يثبت وجود تعسف أو مخالفة صريحة للنظام؛ ولذلك فإن كثيراً من هذه البنود تُطبق قضائياً رغم تفاوتها، استناداً إلى مبدأ سلطان الإرادة.

وفي النهاية، تكشف هذه المسألة أن أخطر البنود في عقود العمل ليست دائماً الأكثر إجراءات أو تعقيداً، بل قد تكون تلك البنود التي تُقرأ بسرعة عند الموافقة دون تدقيق أو اعتراض، ثم تتحول لاحقاً إلى نزاعات قضائية.