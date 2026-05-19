Despite significant medical advancements, many treatments still take a long time to show results. However, some conditions can be treated with simple and quick methods that make a drastic difference in patients' lives, including tinnitus.

According to the "Daily Mail," a British doctor recounts the experience of a patient named "Jo," who came to the clinic in a state of severe anxiety after suddenly developing tinnitus in both ears, fearing it would turn into a chronic condition affecting her daily life.

What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a common condition affecting about one in every ten people, presenting as ringing, buzzing, hissing, or continuous sounds that only the patient can hear, which can lead to sleep disturbances, concentration issues, as well as anxiety and depression.

During the examination, the doctor discovered that the cause of the problem was very simple: a large accumulation of hard earwax inside the auditory canals.

The Role of Earwax

Earwax usually serves an important function in protecting and moisturizing the ear, but its accumulation and hardening can cause a blockage in the auditory canal, hearing loss, and irritation of the eardrum, which can in turn lead to the onset of tinnitus.

Daily Drops

The doctor prescribed the patient drops of olive oil to be used daily for a week to soften the wax, explaining that this method often helps to gradually expel the wax, improves hearing, and alleviates tinnitus.

The Dangers of Cotton Swabs for Ear Cleaning

She also emphasized that using cotton swabs to clean the ear is not a solution and may push the wax further in, worsening the problem.

Later, the patient chose to undergo a "micro-suction" procedure, where the wax is removed using a small suction device by a specialist, a service that is no longer widely available in British government clinics due to budget cuts, forcing patients to bear the cost privately.

Once the wax was removed, the tinnitus completely disappeared, and hearing returned to normal, a result the doctor described as "amazing."

Earwax is Not the Only Cause

However, experts confirm that earwax is not the only cause of tinnitus, as there are other less well-known reasons, the most notable being temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder, which is the joint that connects the jaw to the skull.

This joint is located near the ear and shares some neural pathways with it, so any dysfunction - due to teeth grinding, jaw clenching, arthritis, or misalignment of the teeth - can lead to tinnitus, along with other symptoms such as jaw pain, headaches, and difficulty chewing.

Treatment for this condition includes jaw exercises, using a mouthguard while sleeping to reduce pressure and friction, as well as anti-inflammatory medications. In some cases, Botox injections or steroid injections may be used to relieve spasms and inflammation.

Doctors also pointed out that some medications can cause tinnitus as a side effect, such as aspirin, certain antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs, stressing the importance of not stopping any medication without consulting a doctor.

Other causes associated with tinnitus include age-related hearing loss or prolonged exposure to loud noise, and hearing aids can help alleviate symptoms in a significant number of patients.

Some modern hearing aids include "white noise" generators, which are steady sounds resembling a fan or radio static, helping the brain to ignore the tinnitus and reduce the sensation of it, especially at night.

At the same time, doctors note that many cases of tinnitus do not have a clear known cause, but that does not mean there is no treatment.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy is considered an effective means of helping patients cope with tinnitus by reducing stress, improving sleep, and changing the way the brain processes the annoying sound.

New therapeutic techniques have also emerged, the most notable being the Lenire device, which combines sound therapy with mild electrical stimulation of the tongue, and a recent study showed improvement in over 90% of patients after 12 weeks of use.

Although the device is currently available privately at a high cost of around £4,000, there are hopes to include it in future public healthcare services.

Doctors emphasize that tinnitus is not just a minor symptom, but a condition that can profoundly affect quality of life. Therefore, experts advise patients to check for common treatable causes, such as wax buildup, jaw disorders, or hearing loss, as discovering the cause may be the key to finding an effective solution that completely changes the patient's life.