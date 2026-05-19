رغم التقدم الطبي الكبير، لا تزال العديد من العلاجات تحتاج إلى وقت طويل حتى تظهر نتائجها، لكن بعض الحالات يمكن علاجها بطرق بسيطة وسريعة تُحدث فرقاً جذرياً في حياة المرضى، ومن بينها طنين الأذن.

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل»، تروي طبيبة بريطانية تجربة مريضة تُدعى «جو»، جاءت إلى العيادة وهي في حالة قلق شديد بعد إصابتها المفاجئة بطنين في الأذنين، خوفاً من أن يتحول الأمر إلى معاناة مزمنة تؤثر على حياتها اليومية.

ما هو طنين الأذن؟

ويُعد طنين الأذن من الحالات الشائعة التي تصيب نحو شخص واحد من كل 10 أشخاص، ويظهر على شكل رنين أو أزيز أو صفير أو أصوات متواصلة لا يسمعها سوى المريض، ما قد يؤدي إلى اضطرابات في النوم والتركيز، فضلاً عن القلق والاكتئاب.

وخلال الفحص، اكتشفت الطبيبة أن السبب وراء المشكلة كان بسيطاً للغاية؛ تراكم كميات كبيرة من شمع الأذن الصلب داخل القنوات السمعية.

دور شمع الأذن

ويؤدي شمع الأذن عادة وظيفة مهمة في حماية الأذن وترطيبها، لكن تراكمه وتصلبه قد يسبب انسداداً في القناة السمعية، وضعفاً في السمع، وتهيجاً في طبلة الأذن، وهو ما يمكن أن يؤدي بدوره إلى ظهور الطنين.

قطرات يومياً

ووصفت الطبيبة للمريضة قطرات من زيت الزيتون تُستخدم يومياً لمدة أسبوع لتليين الشمع، موضحة أن هذه الطريقة تساعد غالباً على خروج الشمع تدريجياً وتحسن السمع وتخفف الطنين.

خطورة أعواد القطن لتنظيف الأذن

كما شددت على أن استخدام أعواد القطن لتنظيف الأذن ليس حلاً، بل قد يدفع الشمع إلى الداخل ويزيد المشكلة سوءاً.

واختارت المريضة لاحقاً الخضوع لإجراء «الشفط المجهري»، إذ يُزال الشمع بواسطة جهاز شفط صغير لدى مختص، وهي خدمة لم تعد متاحة على نطاق واسع في العيادات الحكومية البريطانية بسبب تقليص النفقات، ما يدفع المرضى لتحمل تكلفتها بشكل خاص.

وبمجرد إزالة الشمع، اختفى الطنين بالكامل وعاد السمع إلى طبيعته، في نتيجة وصفتها الطبيبة بـ«المذهلة».

شمع الأذن ليس السبب الوحيد

لكن الخبراء يؤكدون أن شمع الأذن ليس السبب الوحيد لطنين الأذن، إذ توجد أسباب أخرى أقل شهرة، أبرزها اضطراب المفصل الصدغي الفكي (TMJ)، وهو المفصل الذي يربط الفك بالجمجمة.

ويقع هذا المفصل بالقرب من الأذن، كما يشترك معها في بعض المسارات العصبية، لذلك فإن أي خلل فيه - نتيجة صرير الأسنان أو الضغط على الفك أو التهاب المفاصل أو سوء اصطفاف الأسنان - قد يؤدي إلى طنين الأذن، إلى جانب أعراض أخرى مثل ألم الفك والصداع وصعوبة المضغ.

ويشمل علاج هذه الحالة تمارين للفك، واستخدام واقٍ للأسنان أثناء النوم لتقليل الضغط والاحتكاك، إضافة إلى الأدوية المضادة للالتهاب، وفي بعض الحالات يمكن اللجوء إلى حقن البوتوكس أو الحقن الستيرويدية لتخفيف التشنجات والالتهاب.

كما أشار الأطباء إلى أن بعض الأدوية قد تسبب الطنين كأثر جانبي، مثل الأسبرين وبعض المضادات الحيوية ومضادات الالتهاب، مؤكدين ضرورة عدم التوقف عن أي دواء دون استشارة الطبيب.

ومن الأسباب الأخرى المرتبطة بالطنين فقدان السمع المرتبط بالتقدم في العمر أو التعرض الطويل للضوضاء العالية، ويمكن أن تساعد السماعات الطبية في تخفيف الأعراض لدى نسبة كبيرة من المرضى.

وبعض السماعات الحديثة تحتوي على مولدات «ضوضاء بيضاء»، وهي أصوات ثابتة تشبه صوت المروحة أو التشويش الإذاعي، تساعد الدماغ على تجاهل الطنين وتقليل الإحساس به، خصوصاً أثناء الليل.

وفي الوقت نفسه، يلفت الأطباء إلى أن كثيراً من حالات الطنين لا يُعرف سببها بشكل واضح، لكن ذلك لا يعني غياب العلاج.

العلاج السلوكي المعرفي

ويُعد العلاج السلوكي المعرفي من الوسائل الفعالة في مساعدة المرضى على التعايش مع الطنين، عبر تقليل التوتر وتحسين النوم وتغيير طريقة تعامل الدماغ مع الصوت المزعج.

كما ظهرت تقنيات علاجية جديدة، من أبرزها جهاز Lenire، الذي يجمع بين العلاج الصوتي والتحفيز الكهربائي الخفيف للسان، وقد أظهرت دراسة حديثة تحسناً لدى أكثر من 90% من المرضى بعد 12 أسبوعاً من الاستخدام.

ورغم أن الجهاز متاح حالياً بشكل خاص وبتكلفة مرتفعة تصل إلى نحو 4 آلاف جنيه إسترليني، فإن هناك آمالاً بإدخاله مستقبلاً ضمن خدمات الرعاية الصحية العامة.

ويؤكد الأطباء أن طنين الأذن ليس مجرد عرض بسيط، بل حالة قد تؤثر بعمق على جودة الحياة، لذلك ينصح الخبراء المرضى بالتحقق من الأسباب الشائعة القابلة للعلاج، مثل تراكم الشمع أو اضطرابات الفك أو ضعف السمع، لأن اكتشاف السبب قد يكون المفتاح للوصول إلى حل فعّال يغيّر حياة المريض بالكامل.