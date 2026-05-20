مباراتا الليلة
تنطلق مباريات الجولة الـ34 والأخيرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة مباراتين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ يلتقي الخليج ضيفه الأهلي 9:00 مساء، ويستضيف فريق النجمة نظيره الشباب في الوقت ذاته.
يسعى فريق الأهلي لختام موسمه بفوز خامس على التوالي، عندما يحل ضيفاً على الخليج، في لقاءٍ يجمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ويتفوق الفريق الأهلاوي على نظيره الخليج، إذ التقيا 11 مرة سابقة في دوري المحترفين، فاز الأهلي في 7 مباريات وتعادل في 4 مباريات، وسجل هجومه 27 هدفاً، مقابل 10 أهداف سجلها هجوم الخليج. ويحتل الخليج المركز الـ11 برصيد 37 نقطة، عقب فوزه في 10 مباريات والتعادل في 7 مقابل الخسارة في 16 مباراة، بينما ضمن الأهلي المركز الثالث بشكل رسمي، برصيد 78 نقطة، إثر فوزه في 24 مباراة والتعادل في 6 والخسارة في 3 مباريات.
فيما يطمح فريق الشباب إلى إنهاء موسمه بصورة أفضل وتحسين موقعه في جدول ترتيب الدوري، عندما يحل ضيفاً على النجمة في ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، وكانت مواجهة الدور الأول بين الفريقين، التي أُقيمت في الرياض، انتهت بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف.
ويدخل النجمة اللقاء بعدما تأكد هبوطه رسمياً إلى دوري يلو منذ جولات عدة، إذ يقبع في المركز الأخير برصيد 13 نقطة، جمعها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات مقابل 24 خسارة.
فيما يحتل الفريق الشبابي المركز الـ13 برصيد 35 نقطة، بعدما حقق 8 انتصارات وتعادل في 11 مباراة وخسر 14 مواجهة.
ويأمل الشباب في مواصلة انتفاضته الأخيرة بعدما استعاد نغمة الانتصارات بفوزه الكبير على الاتحاد 3 / 2 في الجولة الماضية، ساعياً للعودة بالنقاط الكاملة وتحسين مركزه قبل إسدال الستار على الموسم الحالي.
The Matches of Tonight
The 34th and final round of the Saudi Pro League kicks off with two matches today (Wednesday), as Al-Khaleej hosts Al-Ahli at 9:00 PM, while Al-Najma welcomes Al-Shabab at the same time.
Al-Ahli aims to conclude its season with a fifth consecutive victory when it visits Al-Khaleej in a match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. The Al-Ahli team has the upper hand over Al-Khaleej, having met 11 times previously in the Pro League, with Al-Ahli winning 7 matches and drawing 4, scoring 27 goals compared to Al-Khaleej's 10 goals. Al-Khaleej currently occupies the 11th position with 37 points, after winning 10 matches, drawing 7, and losing 16. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli has officially secured third place with 78 points, following 24 wins, 6 draws, and 3 losses.
On the other hand, Al-Shabab aims to finish its season on a better note and improve its position in the league standings when it visits Al-Najma at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah. The first-round encounter between the two teams, held in Riyadh, ended in a goalless draw.
Al-Najma enters the match after officially confirming its relegation to Yelo League several rounds ago, as it sits at the bottom of the table with 13 points, collected from 2 wins, 7 draws, and 24 losses.
Meanwhile, Al-Shabab occupies the 13th position with 35 points, having achieved 8 victories, drawn 11 matches, and lost 14 encounters.
Al-Shabab hopes to continue its recent resurgence after regaining its winning rhythm with a significant victory over Al-Ittihad 3-2 in the last round, seeking to return with full points and improve its position before the curtain falls on the current season.