مباراتا الليلة

تنطلق مباريات الجولة الـ34 والأخيرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بإقامة مباراتين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إذ يلتقي الخليج ضيفه الأهلي 9:00 مساء، ويستضيف فريق النجمة نظيره الشباب في الوقت ذاته.

يسعى فريق الأهلي لختام موسمه بفوز خامس على التوالي، عندما يحل ضيفاً على الخليج، في لقاءٍ يجمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ويتفوق الفريق الأهلاوي على نظيره الخليج، إذ التقيا 11 مرة سابقة في دوري المحترفين، فاز الأهلي في 7 مباريات وتعادل في 4 مباريات، وسجل هجومه 27 هدفاً، مقابل 10 أهداف سجلها هجوم الخليج. ويحتل الخليج المركز الـ11 برصيد 37 نقطة، عقب فوزه في 10 مباريات والتعادل في 7 مقابل الخسارة في 16 مباراة، بينما ضمن الأهلي المركز الثالث بشكل رسمي، برصيد 78 نقطة، إثر فوزه في 24 مباراة والتعادل في 6 والخسارة في 3 مباريات.

فيما يطمح فريق الشباب إلى إنهاء موسمه بصورة أفضل وتحسين موقعه في جدول ترتيب الدوري، عندما يحل ضيفاً على النجمة في ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، وكانت مواجهة الدور الأول بين الفريقين، التي أُقيمت في الرياض، انتهت بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف.

ويدخل النجمة اللقاء بعدما تأكد هبوطه رسمياً إلى دوري يلو منذ جولات عدة، إذ يقبع في المركز الأخير برصيد 13 نقطة، جمعها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات مقابل 24 خسارة.

فيما يحتل الفريق الشبابي المركز الـ13 برصيد 35 نقطة، بعدما حقق 8 انتصارات وتعادل في 11 مباراة وخسر 14 مواجهة.

ويأمل الشباب في مواصلة انتفاضته الأخيرة بعدما استعاد نغمة الانتصارات بفوزه الكبير على الاتحاد 3 / 2 في الجولة الماضية، ساعياً للعودة بالنقاط الكاملة وتحسين مركزه قبل إسدال الستار على الموسم الحالي.