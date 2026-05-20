The Matches of Tonight

The 34th and final round of the Saudi Pro League kicks off with two matches today (Wednesday), as Al-Khaleej hosts Al-Ahli at 9:00 PM, while Al-Najma welcomes Al-Shabab at the same time.

Al-Ahli aims to conclude its season with a fifth consecutive victory when it visits Al-Khaleej in a match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. The Al-Ahli team has the upper hand over Al-Khaleej, having met 11 times previously in the Pro League, with Al-Ahli winning 7 matches and drawing 4, scoring 27 goals compared to Al-Khaleej's 10 goals. Al-Khaleej currently occupies the 11th position with 37 points, after winning 10 matches, drawing 7, and losing 16. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli has officially secured third place with 78 points, following 24 wins, 6 draws, and 3 losses.

On the other hand, Al-Shabab aims to finish its season on a better note and improve its position in the league standings when it visits Al-Najma at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah. The first-round encounter between the two teams, held in Riyadh, ended in a goalless draw.

Al-Najma enters the match after officially confirming its relegation to Yelo League several rounds ago, as it sits at the bottom of the table with 13 points, collected from 2 wins, 7 draws, and 24 losses.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabab occupies the 13th position with 35 points, having achieved 8 victories, drawn 11 matches, and lost 14 encounters.

Al-Shabab hopes to continue its recent resurgence after regaining its winning rhythm with a significant victory over Al-Ittihad 3-2 in the last round, seeking to return with full points and improve its position before the curtain falls on the current season.