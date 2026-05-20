استعاد أرسنال لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بعد غياب دام أكثر من 20 عاماً، بعد تعثر مانشستر سيتي أمام بورنموث قبل قليل بالتعادل 1-1 في الجولة قبل الأخيرة من المسابقة.


وكان أرسنال قد اقترب من اللقب قبل 24 ساعة، بعدما تغلب على بيرنلي بهدف دون رد حمل توقيع كاي هافرتز، قبل أن تمنحه نتيجة مباراة السيتي اللقب رسمياً قبل جولة واحدة من نهاية الموسم.


وتقدم بورنموث أولاً عبر إيلي جونيور كروبي في الدقيقة (38)، قبل أن يدرك النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند التعادل لمانشستر سيتي في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الثاني، إلا أن النتيجة لم تكن كافية للإبقاء على آمال فريقه في المنافسة.


ورفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 82 نقطة في الصدارة، مقابل 78 نقطة لمانشستر سيتي، ليحسم الفريق اللندني اللقب رسمياً.


ويمثل هذا التتويج نهاية انتظار طويلة لجماهير أرسنال، التي لم تحتفل بلقب الدوري منذ موسم 2003-2004 بقيادة الفرنسي أرسين فينغر، في الموسم التاريخي الذي أنهاه الفريق دون أي خسارة.


كما يضع اللقب حداً لهيمنة مانشستر سيتي على البطولة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما اعتاد فريق بيب غوارديولا حسم السباق في الأمتار الأخيرة، قبل أن يتعثر هذه المرة في الجولة الحاسمة.