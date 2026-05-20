Arsenal has reclaimed the Premier League title after more than 20 years, following Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth just moments ago, ending 1-1 in the penultimate round of the competition.



Arsenal had come close to the title 24 hours earlier, having defeated Burnley 1-0 with a goal from Kai Havertz, before the result of the City match officially awarded them the title with one game left in the season.



Bournemouth took the lead first through Illia Zabarnyi in the 38th minute, before Norwegian Erling Haaland equalized for Manchester City in stoppage time of the second half, but the result was not enough to keep his team's hopes alive in the competition.



Arsenal raised their points total to 82 at the top, compared to 78 points for Manchester City, officially securing the title for the London team.



This victory marks the end of a long wait for Arsenal fans, who have not celebrated a league title since the 2003-2004 season under French manager Arsène Wenger, in the historic season that the team finished without any losses.



The title also puts an end to Manchester City's dominance in the league in recent years, as Pep Guardiola's team had become accustomed to clinching the race in the final moments, before stumbling this time in the decisive round.