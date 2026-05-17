Manchester United regained their winning rhythm in the English Premier League at the expense of their guest Nottingham Forest, with a score of three goals to two, in the match held today (Sunday) as part of the 37th round at Old Trafford.

Manchester United entered the match aggressively and scored their first goal through Luke Shaw in the fifth minute.

In the second half, Morato equalized for Nottingham Forest in the 53rd minute, but Matheus Cunha restored the lead for Manchester United just two minutes later, and then Bryan Mbeumo added the third goal in the 76th minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White reduced the deficit for Nottingham Forest in the 78th minute, but the guests' attempts to equalize were unsuccessful.





Team Standings

With this result, Manchester United raised their tally to 68 points in third place in the Premier League table, while Nottingham Forest remained at 43 points in sixteenth place.