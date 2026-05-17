استعاد مانشستر يونايتد نغمة الانتصارات في الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ) على حساب ضيفه نوتنغهام فورست بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ37 على ملعب «أولد ترافورد».

دخل مانشستر يونايتد المباراة ضاغطاً، وسجل أول أهدافه عن طريق لوك شاو في الدقيقة الخامسة.

وفي الشوط الثاني، أدرك موراتو التعادل لنوتنغهام فورست في الدقيقة 53، لكن ماثيوس كونيا أعاد التقدم لمانشستر يونايتد بعدها بدقيقتين فقط، ثم أضاف بريان مبيومو الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 76.

وقلص مورغان جيبس وايت الفارق لصالح نوتنغهام فورست في الدقيقة 78، لكن محاولات الضيوف لإدراك التعادل لم تُكلل بالنجاح.



ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر يونايتد رصيده إلى 68 نقطة في المركز الثالث بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تجمد رصيد نوتنغهام فورست عند 43 نقطة في المركز السادس عشر.