Ordinary moments of shopping in one of the crowded popular markets in Taiz, Yemen, turned into a terrifying bloody scene that takes your breath away, after a sudden financial dispute erupted between two brothers and a mobile phone shop owner, before escalating within minutes into a violent armed clash that shook the market and caused a state of panic and collective terror among shoppers and passersby.

Flying Bullets and the Death of Two Brothers in the Blink of an Eye

According to local media, the incident occurred inside the famous Al-Suwaida market in the Maawiya district east of Taiz, where the dispute began in a normal way with a dry discussion about phones, but the tension quickly escalated to a peak, and before the attendees could grasp the situation, firearms were drawn and a violent and direct armed confrontation erupted amidst gatherings of civilians and customers.

During the exchange of random and intense gunfire, the two brothers fell, drenched in their blood, dead in the same place immediately, while three other civilians among the shoppers were injured with varying degrees of severity, after they suddenly found themselves, without any fault of their own, in the line of flying bullets that pierced through the market's goods and shops.

The scenes of overwhelming chaos and panic drove hundreds of locals and women to flee, leaving their belongings in the streets in a desperate attempt to escape death, while eyewitnesses spoke bitterly about an unprecedented state of terror after the simple popular market turned into an open battlefield.

This bloody incident once again highlights the chronic crisis of rampant weapon proliferation in Yemen, which is globally classified among the highest countries in the world for civilian gun ownership, a catastrophic situation that makes any simple daily dispute or fleeting verbal altercation over the price of goods a hot candidate to quickly escalate into a deadly armed confrontation that claims innocent lives in the streets and public markets.