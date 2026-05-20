تحولت لحظات عادية للتسوق داخل أحد الأسواق الشعبية المكتظة في محافظة تعز اليمنية إلى مشهد دموي مرعب يحبس الأنفاس، بعدما اندلع خلاف مالي مفاجئ بين شقيقين وصاحب محل لبيع الهواتف المحمولة، قبل أن يتطور خلال دقائق معدودة إلى اشتباك مسلح عنيف هز أركان السوق وأثار حالة من الذعر والهلع الجماعي بين المتسوقين والمارة.

رصاص متطاير ومقتل شقيقين في لمح البصر

وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، فإن الحادثة وقعت داخل سوق السويداء الشهير بمديرية ماوية شرقي تعز، حيث بدأ الخلاف بصورة اعتيادية ونقاش جاف حول الهواتف، لكن وتيرة التوتر تصاعدت لتبلغ ذروتها سريعاً، وقبل أن يستوعب الحاضرون الموقف، أُشهرت الأسلحة الآلية وانطلقت مواجهة مسلحة عنيفة ومباشرة وسط تجمعات المدنيين والزبائن.

وخلال تبادل إطلاق النار العشوائي والكثيف، سقط الشقيقان مضرّجين بدمائهما قتيلين في نفس المكان فوراً، بينما أُصيب 3 مدنيين آخرين من المتسوقين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، بعدما وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة وبلا ذنب في مرمى الرصاص المتطاير الذي اخترق بضائع ومحلات السوق.

دفعت مشاهد الفوضى العارمة والهلع مئات الأهالي والنساء إلى الفرار وترك أمتعتهم في الشوارع هرباً من الموت، فيما تحدث شهود عيان بمرارة عن حالة رعب غير مسبوقة بعد تحوّل السوق الشعبي البسيط إلى ساحة اشتباكات مفتوحة.

وتعبر هذه الحادثة الدامية مجدداً لتسلط الضوء على الأزمة المزمنة لانتشار السلاح المنفلت في اليمن، والتي تُصنف عالمياً من بين أعلى دول العالم امتلاكاً للأسلحة الفردية بين المواطنين، وهو الوضع الكارثي الذي يجعل أي خلاف يومي بسيط أو مشادة كلامية عابرة حول ثمن بضاعة، مرشحاً ساخناً للتحول خلال لحظات إلى مواجهة مسلحة قاتلة تحصد الأرواح البريئة في الشوارع والأسواق العامة.