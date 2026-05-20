تحولت لحظات عادية للتسوق داخل أحد الأسواق الشعبية المكتظة في محافظة تعز اليمنية إلى مشهد دموي مرعب يحبس الأنفاس، بعدما اندلع خلاف مالي مفاجئ بين شقيقين وصاحب محل لبيع الهواتف المحمولة، قبل أن يتطور خلال دقائق معدودة إلى اشتباك مسلح عنيف هز أركان السوق وأثار حالة من الذعر والهلع الجماعي بين المتسوقين والمارة.
رصاص متطاير ومقتل شقيقين في لمح البصر
وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، فإن الحادثة وقعت داخل سوق السويداء الشهير بمديرية ماوية شرقي تعز، حيث بدأ الخلاف بصورة اعتيادية ونقاش جاف حول الهواتف، لكن وتيرة التوتر تصاعدت لتبلغ ذروتها سريعاً، وقبل أن يستوعب الحاضرون الموقف، أُشهرت الأسلحة الآلية وانطلقت مواجهة مسلحة عنيفة ومباشرة وسط تجمعات المدنيين والزبائن.
وخلال تبادل إطلاق النار العشوائي والكثيف، سقط الشقيقان مضرّجين بدمائهما قتيلين في نفس المكان فوراً، بينما أُصيب 3 مدنيين آخرين من المتسوقين بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، بعدما وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة وبلا ذنب في مرمى الرصاص المتطاير الذي اخترق بضائع ومحلات السوق.
دفعت مشاهد الفوضى العارمة والهلع مئات الأهالي والنساء إلى الفرار وترك أمتعتهم في الشوارع هرباً من الموت، فيما تحدث شهود عيان بمرارة عن حالة رعب غير مسبوقة بعد تحوّل السوق الشعبي البسيط إلى ساحة اشتباكات مفتوحة.
وتعبر هذه الحادثة الدامية مجدداً لتسلط الضوء على الأزمة المزمنة لانتشار السلاح المنفلت في اليمن، والتي تُصنف عالمياً من بين أعلى دول العالم امتلاكاً للأسلحة الفردية بين المواطنين، وهو الوضع الكارثي الذي يجعل أي خلاف يومي بسيط أو مشادة كلامية عابرة حول ثمن بضاعة، مرشحاً ساخناً للتحول خلال لحظات إلى مواجهة مسلحة قاتلة تحصد الأرواح البريئة في الشوارع والأسواق العامة.
Ordinary moments of shopping in one of the crowded popular markets in Taiz, Yemen, turned into a terrifying bloody scene that takes your breath away, after a sudden financial dispute erupted between two brothers and a mobile phone shop owner, before escalating within minutes into a violent armed clash that shook the market and caused a state of panic and collective terror among shoppers and passersby.
Flying Bullets and the Death of Two Brothers in the Blink of an Eye
According to local media, the incident occurred inside the famous Al-Suwaida market in the Maawiya district east of Taiz, where the dispute began in a normal way with a dry discussion about phones, but the tension quickly escalated to a peak, and before the attendees could grasp the situation, firearms were drawn and a violent and direct armed confrontation erupted amidst gatherings of civilians and customers.
During the exchange of random and intense gunfire, the two brothers fell, drenched in their blood, dead in the same place immediately, while three other civilians among the shoppers were injured with varying degrees of severity, after they suddenly found themselves, without any fault of their own, in the line of flying bullets that pierced through the market's goods and shops.
The scenes of overwhelming chaos and panic drove hundreds of locals and women to flee, leaving their belongings in the streets in a desperate attempt to escape death, while eyewitnesses spoke bitterly about an unprecedented state of terror after the simple popular market turned into an open battlefield.
This bloody incident once again highlights the chronic crisis of rampant weapon proliferation in Yemen, which is globally classified among the highest countries in the world for civilian gun ownership, a catastrophic situation that makes any simple daily dispute or fleeting verbal altercation over the price of goods a hot candidate to quickly escalate into a deadly armed confrontation that claims innocent lives in the streets and public markets.