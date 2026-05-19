فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء تشير إلى القبض على الشاعر العراقي فائق حسن، زوج النجمة أصالة نصري، وتوقيفه في مطار دبي على خلفية اتهامه بالاحتيال والنصب على مذيعة شهيرة، قطع حسن بعدم صحة هذه الأنباء جملة وتفصيلاً.
شائعة وصمت
وقال في تصريحات إعلامية: سمعت بهذه الشائعة كغيري، لكنها غير صحيحة، ولم يتم توقيفي، ولا يوجد أي قضية مرتبطة بي في دبي، وكل ما نشر لا أساس له من الصحة.
من جانبها حافظت أصالة على صمتها، ولم تعلّق على الأخبار المنتشرة حول زوجها.
الاستثمار في الذهب
وتناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً أنباء عن تقديم مذيعة عربية بلاغاً رسمياً تتهم فيه رجل أعمال بالاستيلاء على مبلغ يقدر بـ50 ألف دولار، بعدما أوهمها باستثمار أموالها في تجارة الذهب وتحقيق أرباح كبيرة.
وأشار الخبر المتداول إلى أن السلطات أوقفت المتهم في مطار دبي بعد التحقق من تفاصيل البلاغ، والتحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
While social media platforms circulated news about the arrest of Iraqi poet Faik Hassan, the husband of star Assala Nasri, and his detention at Dubai Airport on charges of fraud and swindling a famous broadcaster, Hassan categorically denied the accuracy of this news.
Rumor and Silence
He stated in media remarks: I heard this rumor like others, but it is not true, I was not detained, and there is no case linked to me in Dubai, and everything published has no basis in fact.
For her part, Assala maintained her silence and did not comment on the circulating news about her husband.
Investment in Gold
Recently, social media reported that an Arab broadcaster filed an official complaint accusing a businessman of embezzling an amount estimated at $50,000, after he deceived her into investing her money in the gold trade and promised significant profits.
The circulated news indicated that the authorities detained the accused at Dubai Airport after verifying the details of the complaint, and investigations are still ongoing to take the necessary legal actions.