فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنباء تشير إلى القبض على الشاعر العراقي فائق حسن، زوج النجمة أصالة نصري، وتوقيفه في مطار دبي على خلفية اتهامه بالاحتيال والنصب على مذيعة شهيرة، قطع حسن بعدم صحة هذه الأنباء جملة وتفصيلاً.

شائعة وصمت

وقال في تصريحات إعلامية: سمعت بهذه الشائعة كغيري، لكنها غير صحيحة، ولم يتم توقيفي، ولا يوجد أي قضية مرتبطة بي في دبي، وكل ما نشر لا أساس له من الصحة.

من جانبها حافظت أصالة على صمتها، ولم تعلّق على الأخبار المنتشرة حول زوجها.

الاستثمار في الذهب

وتناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً أنباء عن تقديم مذيعة عربية بلاغاً رسمياً تتهم فيه رجل أعمال بالاستيلاء على مبلغ يقدر بـ50 ألف دولار، بعدما أوهمها باستثمار أموالها في تجارة الذهب وتحقيق أرباح كبيرة.

وأشار الخبر المتداول إلى أن السلطات أوقفت المتهم في مطار دبي بعد التحقق من تفاصيل البلاغ، والتحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.