While social media platforms circulated news about the arrest of Iraqi poet Faik Hassan, the husband of star Assala Nasri, and his detention at Dubai Airport on charges of fraud and swindling a famous broadcaster, Hassan categorically denied the accuracy of this news.

Rumor and Silence

He stated in media remarks: I heard this rumor like others, but it is not true, I was not detained, and there is no case linked to me in Dubai, and everything published has no basis in fact.

For her part, Assala maintained her silence and did not comment on the circulating news about her husband.

Investment in Gold

Recently, social media reported that an Arab broadcaster filed an official complaint accusing a businessman of embezzling an amount estimated at $50,000, after he deceived her into investing her money in the gold trade and promised significant profits.

The circulated news indicated that the authorities detained the accused at Dubai Airport after verifying the details of the complaint, and investigations are still ongoing to take the necessary legal actions.