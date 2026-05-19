The General Authority for Ports "Mawani" has announced the launch of a new shipping line for containers, "The Fast Red Sea Line to King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu," with a capacity of up to 1,100 standard containers.



Mawani clarified in a statement that the maritime service connects Jeddah Islamic Port, King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, Ain Sokhna Port, and Aqaba Port, in a move that reflects the growing role of Saudi ports as a key driver of regional trade and enhances the Kingdom's position as a central logistics hub on the Red Sea.



The launch of a direct shipping line between King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu and Ain Sokhna Port in Egypt and Aqaba in Jordan represents a qualitative leap in the logistics services system, reflecting the integration of efforts among leading national companies, which contributes to enhancing export efficiency and supporting commercial movement.



The new line is expected to contribute to accelerating handling operations, reducing waiting times, and improving supply chain efficiency, thereby enhancing the fluidity of logistical movement and supporting operational efficiency.



It is also anticipated that the new line will positively impact the economic effect on the Kingdom by increasing the volume of non-oil exports and attracting new investments, thereby enhancing the role of ports as an important economic contributor to the region and the Kingdom.



This shipping line enhances the commercial competitiveness of national exports by reducing shipping times and transportation costs, which contributes to increasing the attractiveness of national products and provides a wider scope for trade competition with national agricultural products for logistics services, solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



It is worth noting that King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu is one of the most important industrial ports and the largest in loading crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals on the Red Sea coast, with a handling capacity of up to 210 million tons annually.