أعلنت الهيئة العامة للموانئ «موانئ» إطلاق خط الشحن الملاحي الجديد للحاويات «خط البحر الأحمر السريع إلى ميناء الملك فهد الصناعي بينبع»؛ بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 1100 حاوية قياسية.


وأوضحت «موانئ»، في بيان، أن الخدمة الملاحية تربط بين ميناء جدة الإسلامي، وميناء الملك فهد الصناعي بينبع، وميناء عين السخنة، وميناء العقبة، في خطوة تعكس تنامي دور الموانئ السعودية كمحرك رئيسي للتجارة الإقليمية، وتعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي محوري على البحر الأحمر.


ويمثل إطلاق خط ملاحي مباشر بين ميناء الملك فهد الصناعي بينبع وميناء عين السخنة بمصر والعقبة بالأردن نقلة نوعية في منظومة الخدمات اللوجستية، كما يعكس تكامل الجهود بين الشركات الوطنية الرائدة، بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الصادرات ودعم الحركة التجارية.


ومن المتوقع أن يسهم الخط الجديد في تسريع عمليات المناولة وتقليل زمن الانتظار ورفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد، بما يعزز انسيابية الحركة اللوجستية ويدعم كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية.


كما يتوقع أن ينعكس الخط الجديد على الأثر الاقتصادي للمملكة، من خلال زيادة حجم الصادرات غير النفطية، وجذب استثمارات جديدة، بما يعزز دور الموانئ كرافد اقتصادي مهم للمنطقة والمملكة.


ويعزز هذا الخط الملاحي التنافسية التجارية للصادرات الوطنية، عبر تقليل زمن الشحن وتكاليف النقل، مما يسهم في رفع جاذبية المنتجات الوطنية، ويمنح مجالاً أوسع في حركة التجارة تنافساً مع المنتجات الزراعية الوطنية للخدمات اللوجستية، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة كمركز لوجستي عالمي، وفق رؤية السعودية 2030.


يذكر أن ميناء الملك فهد الصناعي بينبع يعد أحد أهم الموانئ الصناعية، وكذلك الأكبر في تحميل الزيت الخام والمنتجات المكررة والبتروكيماويات على ساحل البحر الأحمر، بطاقة مناولة تصل إلى 210 ملايين طن سنوياً.