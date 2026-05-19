رفع مديرو الصناديق العالمية مخصصاتهم للأسهم خلال شهر مايو الجاري بأعلى وتيرة على الإطلاق، بدعم من التفاؤل بشأن نتائج أعمال الشركات وتزايد الزخم حول الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وبحسب مسح شهري أجراه «بنك أوف أمريكا»، رفع مديرو الأصول نسبة استثماراتهم في الأسهم إلى 50% في مايو، مقارنةً بـ13% في شهر أبريل الماضي.


عوائد السندات


وأظهر المسح أن 62% من مديري الصناديق يتوقعون ارتفاع عوائد السندات الأمريكية لأجل 30 عاماً إلى أكثر من 6%، وهو أعلى مستوى لها منذ أواخر عام 1999.


وأجرى «بنك أوف أمريكا» المسح، الذي شمل 200 مشارك بإجمالي أصول مدارة تبلغ 517 مليار دولار، في الفترة من الثامن إلى الـ14 من مايو.