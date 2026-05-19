Global fund managers have raised their allocations to equities in May at the highest pace ever, supported by optimism regarding corporate earnings and increasing momentum around artificial intelligence.



According to a monthly survey conducted by the "Bank of America," asset managers increased their equity investments to 50% in May, compared to 13% in April.



Bond Yields



The survey showed that 62% of fund managers expect U.S. 30-year bond yields to rise above 6%, the highest level since late 1999.



The "Bank of America" conducted the survey, which included 200 participants with a total of $517 billion in assets under management, from May 8 to May 14.