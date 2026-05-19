رفع مديرو الصناديق العالمية مخصصاتهم للأسهم خلال شهر مايو الجاري بأعلى وتيرة على الإطلاق، بدعم من التفاؤل بشأن نتائج أعمال الشركات وتزايد الزخم حول الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبحسب مسح شهري أجراه «بنك أوف أمريكا»، رفع مديرو الأصول نسبة استثماراتهم في الأسهم إلى 50% في مايو، مقارنةً بـ13% في شهر أبريل الماضي.
عوائد السندات
وأظهر المسح أن 62% من مديري الصناديق يتوقعون ارتفاع عوائد السندات الأمريكية لأجل 30 عاماً إلى أكثر من 6%، وهو أعلى مستوى لها منذ أواخر عام 1999.
وأجرى «بنك أوف أمريكا» المسح، الذي شمل 200 مشارك بإجمالي أصول مدارة تبلغ 517 مليار دولار، في الفترة من الثامن إلى الـ14 من مايو.
Global fund managers have raised their allocations to equities in May at the highest pace ever, supported by optimism regarding corporate earnings and increasing momentum around artificial intelligence.
According to a monthly survey conducted by the "Bank of America," asset managers increased their equity investments to 50% in May, compared to 13% in April.
Bond Yields
The survey showed that 62% of fund managers expect U.S. 30-year bond yields to rise above 6%, the highest level since late 1999.
The "Bank of America" conducted the survey, which included 200 participants with a total of $517 billion in assets under management, from May 8 to May 14.