The Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann, warned of the increasing risks facing the global economy as the war in the Middle East continues, amid rising energy prices and the implications for inflation rates.



Cormann said in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the G7 meetings in Paris: "The organisation will review its economic forecasts in the coming weeks." He pointed out that the current crisis is exerting downward pressure on global growth and raising inflation rates.



Facing the Challenge



Cormann emphasized that central banks are facing a difficult challenge in dealing with a mix of high inflationary pressures and weak economic activity, noting that the continued rise in energy prices and its implications for wages and prices may push banks to tighten monetary policy.



The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development was the first major international institution to warn in March that the U.S. war against Iran would lead to rising prices and a decline in economic activity, and it is scheduled to update its forecasts on June 3.