حذّر الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية ماتياس كورمان من تزايد المخاطر التي تواجه الاقتصاد العالمي مع استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والتداعيات على معدلات التضخم.
وقال «كورمان» في مقابلة مع «بلومبرغ» على هامش اجتماعات مجموعة السبع في باريس: «إن المنظمة ستراجع توقعاتها الاقتصادية خلال الأسابيع القادمة». وأشار إلى أن الأزمة الحالية تفرض ضغوطاً هبوطية على النمو العالمي وترفع معدلات التضخم.
مواجهة التحدّي
وأكد «كورمان» أن البنوك المركزية تواجه تحديّاً صعباً يكمن في التعامل مع مزيج من الضغوط التضخمية المرتفعة وضعف النشاط الاقتصادي، لافتاً إلى أن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وتداعياته على الأجور والأسعار قد يدفع البنوك إلى تشديد السياسة النقدية.
وتُعد منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية أول مؤسسة دولية كبرى تحذّر في مارس من أن الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران ستؤدي إلى ارتفاع الأسعار وتراجع النشاط الاقتصادي، ومن المقرر أن تحدّث توقعاتها في الـ3 من يونيو.
The Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathias Cormann, warned of the increasing risks facing the global economy as the war in the Middle East continues, amid rising energy prices and the implications for inflation rates.
Cormann said in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the G7 meetings in Paris: "The organisation will review its economic forecasts in the coming weeks." He pointed out that the current crisis is exerting downward pressure on global growth and raising inflation rates.
Facing the Challenge
Cormann emphasized that central banks are facing a difficult challenge in dealing with a mix of high inflationary pressures and weak economic activity, noting that the continued rise in energy prices and its implications for wages and prices may push banks to tighten monetary policy.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development was the first major international institution to warn in March that the U.S. war against Iran would lead to rising prices and a decline in economic activity, and it is scheduled to update its forecasts on June 3.