حذّر الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية ماتياس كورمان من تزايد المخاطر التي تواجه الاقتصاد العالمي مع استمرار الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والتداعيات على معدلات التضخم.


وقال «كورمان» في مقابلة مع «بلومبرغ» على هامش اجتماعات مجموعة السبع في باريس: «إن المنظمة ستراجع توقعاتها الاقتصادية خلال الأسابيع القادمة». وأشار إلى أن الأزمة الحالية تفرض ضغوطاً هبوطية على النمو العالمي وترفع معدلات التضخم.


مواجهة التحدّي


وأكد «كورمان» أن البنوك المركزية تواجه تحديّاً صعباً يكمن في التعامل مع مزيج من الضغوط التضخمية المرتفعة وضعف النشاط الاقتصادي، لافتاً إلى أن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وتداعياته على الأجور والأسعار قد يدفع البنوك إلى تشديد السياسة النقدية.


وتُعد منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية أول مؤسسة دولية كبرى تحذّر في مارس من أن الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران ستؤدي إلى ارتفاع الأسعار وتراجع النشاط الاقتصادي، ومن المقرر أن تحدّث توقعاتها في الـ3 من يونيو.