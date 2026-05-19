- الموافقة على اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام حماية المبلّغين والشهود والخبراء والضحايا.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.



At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the implementation pathways for the plans prepared for this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, and what has been achieved within the framework of the Guest of Allah Program in terms of integration and coordination among various state agencies, as well as the efforts of the Hajj system in developing all services provided to pilgrims and utilizing human, technical, and organizational capabilities in Mecca, the holy sites, and Medina; contributing to enhancing operational readiness and providing the highest levels of comfort and reassurance for the Guests of Allah coming from within and outside the Kingdom.



The Council appreciated, in this context, the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and other government agencies, along with the follow-up of the Supreme Hajj Committee to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims to the Sacred House from their countries; continuing the implementation of the "Makkah Route" initiative for the eighth year, which has benefited over 1.2 million pilgrims so far within a continuous expansion that included 10 countries and 17 international entry points; aligning with the Kingdom's aspirations to provide the best services to the Guests of Allah.



On the local front, the Council approved the executive regulation of the system for the protection of whistleblowers, witnesses, experts, and victims.



Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to protect its security and stability



The Council of Ministers then reviewed the content of the phone calls made by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which they discussed areas of mutual cooperation, in addition to reviewing regional developments and international efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region.



Minister of Information Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council of Ministers renewed its affirmation that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will never hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its security, preserve its stability, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, praising in this context the high capabilities of the armed forces in defending the homeland and preserving its gains and resources.



Establishment of the Saudi-Spanish Partnership Council



The Council expressed its support for the outcomes of the emergency meeting of the interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council held in Riyadh, which emphasized that Gulf security is indivisible and stressed the importance of doubling joint coordination to face the current challenges and developments in the region.



The Council confirmed that the establishment of the Saudi-Spanish Strategic Partnership Council represents an important step towards enhancing the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and expanding the horizons of cooperation in promising economic and investment sectors through working on joint initiatives and projects with tangible outcomes.



Accelerated progress in the public transport system in Riyadh



On the local front, the Council of Ministers considered the completion of the operation of the main stations for the "Riyadh Metro" project as an extension of the accelerated progress witnessed by the public transport system in the capital, and a manifestation of the development of an integrated urban infrastructure that contributes to improving the quality of life, diversifying means of transportation, and enhancing reliance on public transport and increasing its efficiency; in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The Council noted the achievement of Saudi students, who won 24 awards at the International Science and Engineering Fair "ISEF 2026," continuing to record multiple achievements that reflect leadership in the fields of innovation and scientific excellence at both regional and global levels.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and was briefed on the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council, the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:



- Authorizing the Minister of Interior - or his representative - to negotiate with the Malaysian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of Malaysia, and to sign it.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the State of Kuwait in the field of export development.



- Authorizing the Minister of Culture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Museums Authority - or his representative - to negotiate with the Moroccan side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of museums between the authority and the National Museum Foundation in the Kingdom of Morocco, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Culture, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language - or his representative - to negotiate with the Tunisian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of the Arabic language between the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language and the Tunisian Academy of Sciences, Letters, and Arts, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority - or his representative - to sign two draft agreements between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Governments of the Republics of Djibouti and India regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.



- Approving the application of the decision of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council - issued in its (46th) session held in the Kingdom of Bahrain - to adopt the general agreement for linking the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with the railway project.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding for legal and judicial cooperation between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Thailand.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Civil Aviation Authority in the Republic of Djibouti.



- Approving a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the World Intellectual Property Organization to improve business services in intellectual property offices.



- Approving the executive regulation of the system for the protection of whistleblowers, witnesses, experts, and victims.



- Amending the organizational arrangement for water factories.



- Approving the final accounts for the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, the Saudi Space Agency, and Hafr Al-Batin University for the previous two financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the universities of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Bisha, and Al-Jouf.



Appointments and Promotions:



- Appointing Dr. Abdulrahman bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Barak, Dr. Adnan bin Abdul Fattah bin Muhammad Soufi, and Dr. Ahmad bin Saleh bin Saleh Al-Saleh as members of the Board of Directors of the Environmental Fund.



- Appointing Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Hamoudi as a member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Center for Accreditation.



Approving promotions to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) at the (fourteenth) rank, as follows:



Promoting the following individuals to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:



- Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Otaibi, Ahmed bin Ibrahim bin Khamees Al-Khamees, Bandar bin Sulayman bin Muqbil Al-Muqbil, Ali bin Mohammed bin Salem Al-Sulaiman Al-Qahtani, Mohammed bin Khalil bin Ilyas Faloudah.



- Promoting Mohammed bin Saleh bin Abdullah Al-Rais to the position of (Legal Advisor) at the (fourteenth) rank in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.



