The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the People's Republic of China has alerted visiting citizens to China about the necessity of accurately filling out the electronic entry card with the required information before traveling, in order to facilitate entry procedures through Chinese ports.

The embassy clarified that the electronic entry card can be filled out through the following link: https://s.nia.gov.cn/ArrivalCardFillingPhone/, urging everyone to ensure that all information is entered correctly before the travel date to avoid any delays upon arrival.

The embassy emphasized the importance of adhering to the procedures and instructions issued by the official authorities in the People's Republic of China, which contribute to facilitating entry procedures and ensuring a smooth and easy arrival.