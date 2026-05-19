The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office in the province the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Diriyah Community Development Association, Saad bin Abdullah Al-Nasser, along with the members of the association's board.

The Governor of Diriyah welcomed everyone, praising the role that the association plays in supporting community initiatives and enhancing developmental work in the province.

He listened to a briefing about the association's programs and initiatives, as well as its efforts in serving the community and implementing activities that contribute to supporting the residents and enhancing community solidarity.

The Governor of Diriyah emphasized the importance of supporting qualitative initiatives that contribute to community development and empowering the non-profit sector, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, Saad Al-Nasser expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Diriyah for his support and interest in community and developmental initiatives in the province, affirming the association's commitment to continuing the implementation of its programs and initiatives that contribute to serving the community and enhancing sustainable development.