استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالمحافظة اليوم، رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية التنمية الأهلية بالدرعية سعد بن عبدالله الناصر، وأعضاء مجلس إدارة الجمعية.

ورحّب محافظ الدرعية بالجميع، مشيداً بالدور الذي تضطلع به الجمعية في دعم المبادرات المجتمعية وتعزيز العمل التنموي بالمحافظة.

واستمع إلى إيجاز عن برامج الجمعية ومبادراتها، وجهودها في خدمة المجتمع وتنفيذ الأنشطة التي تسهم في دعم الأهالي وتعزيز التكافل المجتمعي.

وأكد محافظ الدرعية أهمية دعم المبادرات النوعية التي تسهم في تنمية المجتمع وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

من جانبه، أعرب سعد الناصر عن شكره وتقديره لمحافظ الدرعية على دعمه واهتمامه بالمبادرات المجتمعية والتنموية في المحافظة، مؤكداً حرص الجمعية على مواصلة تنفيذ برامجها ومبادراتها بما يسهم في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية المستدامة.