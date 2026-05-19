The military court in Beirut will hold a session next Friday to consider the cases against the artist Fadl Shaker, which will determine his legal fate and the possibility of spending Eid al-Adha with his family, following a verdict of acquittal in several criminal cases attributed to him.

Financial Bail

In this context, Shaker's lawyer, Amata Mubarak, clarified that the recent acquittal came as a result of insufficient evidence, noting that the artist is still detained in connection with other cases, with hopes for his release on financial bail in the upcoming period, allowing him to attend the trial sessions from outside prison.

Release or Detention

According to an informed source, the civil cases faced by Shaker have ended with acquittal verdicts, while some military-related cases are still pending before the competent court, awaiting a final decision.

The upcoming session will address the remaining files, with the possibility of a decision that may include his release or continued detention, which will determine whether he can spend Eid al-Adha with his family.

20 Musical Works

On another note, Shaker's management has begun preparations for a new artistic phase, which includes the preparation of a collection of songs that have recently been recorded, with plans to release them gradually once his legal issues are resolved.

According to information, Shaker has completed the recording of about 20 musical works, including a song titled "Qamari," which is set to be launched as part of a plan aimed at re-establishing his presence in the artistic scene after years of absence.

These moves come after a verdict of acquittal in one of the cases, amidst ongoing anticipation for other decisions related to various charges still under consideration before the Lebanese judiciary, while the audience awaits the outcome of the upcoming session.