تعقد المحكمة العسكرية في بيروت الجمعة القادمة جلسة للنظر في القضايا المتهم فيها الفنان فضل شاكر، ستحدد مصيره القانوني وإمكانية قضائه عيد الأضحى مع أسرته، وذلك بعد صدور حكم ببراءته في عدد من القضايا الجنائية المنسوبة إليه.

كفالة مالية

وفي هذا الاطار أوضحت وكيلة شاكر المحامة أماتا مبارك، بأن حكم البراءة الأخير جاء نتيجة عدم كفاية الأدلة، مشيرةً إلى أن الفنان لا يزال موقوفاً على ذمة قضايا أخرى، مع وجود آمال بخروجه بكفالة مالية خلال الفترة المقبلة، بما يسمح له بمتابعة جلسات المحاكمة من خارج السجن.

إفراج أم توقيف

ووفق مصدر مطلع، فإن القضايا المدنية التي واجهها شاكر انتهت بصدور أحكام بالبراءة، بينما لا تزال بعض القضايا ذات الطابع العسكري منظورة أمام المحكمة المختصة، في انتظار البت النهائي فيها.

وأوضح أن الجلسة المقبلة ستشهد بحث الملفات المتبقية، مع احتمال صدور قرار قد يتضمن الإفراج عنه أو استمرار توقيفه، وهو ما سيحسم إمكانية قضائه عيد الأضحى مع أسرته.

20 عملاً غنائياً

من جهة ثانية بدأت إدارة أعمال شاكر التحضير لمرحلة فنية جديدة، تشمل تجهيز مجموعة من الأغاني التي تم تسجيلها أخيراً، ويُخطط لطرحها تدريجياً فور انتهاء ملفه القضائي.

وبحسب المعلومات، أنجز شاكر تسجيل نحو 20 عملاً غنائياً، من بينها أغنية بعنوان «قمري»، على أن يتم إطلاقها ضمن خطة تهدف إلى إعادة حضوره إلى الساحة الفنية بعد سنوات من الغياب.

وتأتي هذه التحركات بعد صدور حكم بالبراءة في إحدى القضايا، وسط ترقب مستمر لقرارات أخرى تتعلق باتهامات مختلفة لا تزال قيد النظر أمام القضاء اللبناني، في وقت ينتظر فيه الجمهور ما ستؤول إليه الجلسة المقبلة.