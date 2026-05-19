Under the patronage of the wife of the Prince of Riyadh, Princess Nora bint Mohammed bin Saud, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University celebrated today the graduation of the 70th batch of outstanding female students for the year 1447 AH, in the grand hall of the King Abdullah City for Female Students, in the presence of several academic and administrative leaders, faculty members, and the families of the graduates.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the procession of the graduates amidst a celebratory scene that embodied feelings of pride and honor in what they have achieved in terms of excellence and academic accomplishments during their university journey.

One of the students delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates, expressing feelings of gratitude and pride on this occasion, affirming that the successes and achievements were made possible by the grace of God - Almighty - and the support and care provided to the students by their families and their university, as well as the stimulating academic environment the university has provided, which contributed to preparing national competencies capable of serving the nation and contributing to the development journey.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lamia bint Hamad Al-Oqail, the Deputy of the Deanship of Student Affairs for Female Students, delivered a speech on behalf of the university's Vice President for Institutional Development and Community Responsibility, in which she confirmed that the university's celebration of the graduates of batch (70) reflects the support and interest that the education sector and the empowerment of Saudi women receive from the wise leadership - may God support it - indicating that Saudi women have become active partners in shaping the future and the national development journey.

She explained that the university continues to enhance its academic and scientific presence through qualitative achievements in the fields of academic accreditation, scientific research, institutional excellence, and community service; noting that the academic accreditation rate for the university's programs has exceeded 80% of the total programs, in addition to qualifying more than 14,815 male and female students to obtain professional certification, and achieving an employment rate for bachelor’s degree graduates of about 70%.

The ceremony included the operetta "Caravans of Glory," which embodied the journey of ambition and achievement, along with a visual presentation titled "Feelings of a Graduate," in which the graduates expressed their feelings of pride and gratitude on this occasion, and outstanding graduates from various colleges and disciplines were honored.

The ceremony concluded in a festive atmosphere, reflecting the university's pride in its graduates and their role in supporting the national development journey, as they are qualified national competencies contributing to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.