The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended (4) expatriates and (3) citizens at the entrances to the holy city of Mecca for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting (13) violators who do not possess permits to perform Hajj.



The ministry issued administrative decisions through the seasonal administrative committees, which included financial penalties of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and those associated with their violations, imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against the transported individuals for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit, as well as deportation of the expatriates and banning them from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after serving their sentences, and the demand for the confiscation of vehicles used in transporting the violators through legal means.



The Ministry of Interior urged all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.