صعد مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية «نمو»، اليوم، بمقدار 19.22 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 22.743.13 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 25 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من 3 ملايين سهم.
وارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسية، اليوم، بمقدار 26.20 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10.982.30 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 4.6 مليار ريال. وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 245 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 144 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 111 شركة.
الأكثر ارتفاعاً
وكانت أسهم شركات ساسكو، وتبوك الزراعية، ومجموعة صافولا، ونادك، ونسيج، الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات بوبا العربية، والموسى، وثمار، والمملكة، وميدغلف للتأمين الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 10.00% و4.04%، فيما كانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وسماسكو، وأرامكو السعودية، والكيميائية، وبترو رابغ، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات أرامكو السعودية، والراجحي، ومعادن، وأكوا، والأهلي، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.
The Saudi Parallel Stock Index "Nomu" rose today by 19.22 points, reaching a level of 22,743.13 points, with trades valued at 25 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded 3 million shares.
The main Saudi stock index also increased today by 26.20 points, reaching a level of 10,982.30 points, with trades valued at 4.6 billion riyals. The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - was 245 million shares, with 144 companies recording an increase in their share values, while 111 companies saw their shares decline.
Top Gainers
The shares of companies Sasco, Tabuk Agricultural Development, Savola Group, Nadec, and Naseej were the top gainers, while the shares of companies Bupa Arabia, Al-Mousa, Thimar, Al-Mamlakah, and Medgulf Insurance were the most declining in transactions. The rates of increase and decrease ranged between 10.00% and 4.04%. Meanwhile, the shares of companies Americana, Smasco, Saudi Aramco, Al-Khimiyah, and Petro Rabigh were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of companies Saudi Aramco, Al-Rajhi, Ma'aden, Aqua, and Al-Ahli were the most active in terms of value.