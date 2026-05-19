صعد مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية «نمو»، اليوم، بمقدار 19.22 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 22.743.13 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 25 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من 3 ملايين سهم.


وارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسية، اليوم، بمقدار 26.20 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10.982.30 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 4.6 مليار ريال. وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 245 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 144 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 111 شركة.


الأكثر ارتفاعاً


وكانت أسهم شركات ساسكو، وتبوك الزراعية، ومجموعة صافولا، ونادك، ونسيج، الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات بوبا العربية، والموسى، وثمار، والمملكة، وميدغلف للتأمين الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 10.00% و4.04%، فيما كانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وسماسكو، وأرامكو السعودية، والكيميائية، وبترو رابغ، هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات أرامكو السعودية، والراجحي، ومعادن، وأكوا، والأهلي، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.