The Saudi Parallel Stock Index "Nomu" rose today by 19.22 points, reaching a level of 22,743.13 points, with trades valued at 25 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded 3 million shares.



The main Saudi stock index also increased today by 26.20 points, reaching a level of 10,982.30 points, with trades valued at 4.6 billion riyals. The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - was 245 million shares, with 144 companies recording an increase in their share values, while 111 companies saw their shares decline.



Top Gainers



The shares of companies Sasco, Tabuk Agricultural Development, Savola Group, Nadec, and Naseej were the top gainers, while the shares of companies Bupa Arabia, Al-Mousa, Thimar, Al-Mamlakah, and Medgulf Insurance were the most declining in transactions. The rates of increase and decrease ranged between 10.00% and 4.04%. Meanwhile, the shares of companies Americana, Smasco, Saudi Aramco, Al-Khimiyah, and Petro Rabigh were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of companies Saudi Aramco, Al-Rajhi, Ma'aden, Aqua, and Al-Ahli were the most active in terms of value.