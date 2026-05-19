The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds decreased in March 2026 to reach $149.6 billion, compared to $160.4 billion in the previous February, representing a decline of $10.8 billion (40.5 billion riyals).



Saudi Arabia maintained its 17th position among the largest holders of U.S. bonds, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.



The decline in Saudi investments in U.S. Treasury bonds during March was attributed to a recorded decrease in short-term bond holdings by approximately $12 billion, or 22%, reaching $42.6 billion, which constitutes 28.5% of the total.



In contrast, its investments in long-term bonds increased to $107 billion, representing 71.5% of the total.



Japan topped the list of countries with the largest holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds in March, with approximately $1,191.6 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $926.9 billion, then China with $652.3 billion. The Cayman Islands ranked fourth with $459.4 billion, Belgium fifth with $454 billion, Canada sixth with $439.4 billion, Luxembourg seventh with $432 billion, France eighth with $393 billion, Ireland ninth with $355.2 billion, and Taiwan in tenth place with $300.8 billion.