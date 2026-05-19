تراجعت حيازة المملكة العربية السعودية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر مارس 2026 لتصل إلى 149.6 مليار دولار، مقارنة بـ 160.4 مليار دولار في شهر فبراير الذي سبقه، وهو ما يمثل انخفاضاً قدره 10.8 مليار دولار (40.5 مليار ريال).
وحافظت السعودية على المركز الـ 17 ضمن قائمة كبار حائزي السندات الأمريكية، حسب بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.
ويعود تراجع استثمارات السعودية في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر مارس الماضي إلى الانخفاض المسجل في حيازة السندات قصيرة الأجل بنحو 12 مليار دولار وبنسبة 22%، إذ بلغت 42.6 مليار دولار، لتُشكل ما نسبته 28.5% من الإجمالي.
في المقابل، ارتفعت استثماراتها في سندات طويلة الأجل لتبلغ 107 مليارات دولار، وتمثل 71.5% من الإجمالي.
وتصدرت اليابان الدول الأكثر استحواذاً على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر مارس الماضي، بنحو 1,191.6 مليار دولار، تلتها المملكة المتحدة بقيمة 926.9 مليار دولار، ثم الصين بـ 652.3 مليار دولار، وجاءت جزر الكيامان رابعاً بـ 459.4 مليار دولار، وحلت بلجيكا خامساً بـ 454 مليار دولار، ثم كندا 439.4 مليار دولار، وجاءت لوكسمبورغ في المرتبة السابعة بـ 432 مليار دولار، وفرنسا ثامناً بـ 393 مليار دولار، وأيرلندا تاسعاً بـ 355.2 مليار دولار، وتايوان في المرتبة العاشرة بـ 300.8 مليار دولار.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds decreased in March 2026 to reach $149.6 billion, compared to $160.4 billion in the previous February, representing a decline of $10.8 billion (40.5 billion riyals).
Saudi Arabia maintained its 17th position among the largest holders of U.S. bonds, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The decline in Saudi investments in U.S. Treasury bonds during March was attributed to a recorded decrease in short-term bond holdings by approximately $12 billion, or 22%, reaching $42.6 billion, which constitutes 28.5% of the total.
In contrast, its investments in long-term bonds increased to $107 billion, representing 71.5% of the total.
Japan topped the list of countries with the largest holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds in March, with approximately $1,191.6 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $926.9 billion, then China with $652.3 billion. The Cayman Islands ranked fourth with $459.4 billion, Belgium fifth with $454 billion, Canada sixth with $439.4 billion, Luxembourg seventh with $432 billion, France eighth with $393 billion, Ireland ninth with $355.2 billion, and Taiwan in tenth place with $300.8 billion.