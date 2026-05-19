تراجعت حيازة المملكة العربية السعودية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر مارس 2026 لتصل إلى 149.6 مليار دولار، مقارنة بـ 160.4 مليار دولار في شهر فبراير الذي سبقه، وهو ما يمثل انخفاضاً قدره 10.8 مليار دولار (40.5 مليار ريال).


وحافظت السعودية على المركز الـ 17 ضمن قائمة كبار حائزي السندات الأمريكية، حسب بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.


ويعود تراجع استثمارات السعودية في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر مارس الماضي إلى الانخفاض المسجل في حيازة السندات قصيرة الأجل بنحو 12 مليار دولار وبنسبة 22%، إذ بلغت 42.6 مليار دولار، لتُشكل ما نسبته 28.5% من الإجمالي.


في المقابل، ارتفعت استثماراتها في سندات طويلة الأجل لتبلغ 107 مليارات دولار، وتمثل 71.5% من الإجمالي.


وتصدرت اليابان الدول الأكثر استحواذاً على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر مارس الماضي، بنحو 1,191.6 مليار دولار، تلتها المملكة المتحدة بقيمة 926.9 مليار دولار، ثم الصين بـ 652.3 مليار دولار، وجاءت جزر الكيامان رابعاً بـ 459.4 مليار دولار، وحلت بلجيكا خامساً بـ 454 مليار دولار، ثم كندا 439.4 مليار دولار، وجاءت لوكسمبورغ في المرتبة السابعة بـ 432 مليار دولار، وفرنسا ثامناً بـ 393 مليار دولار، وأيرلندا تاسعاً بـ 355.2 مليار دولار، وتايوان في المرتبة العاشرة بـ 300.8 مليار دولار.