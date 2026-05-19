The president of Al-Ittihad Club, Fahd Sindi, confirmed that his term as president of the club's board of directors will end in mid-August, stating that he does not wish to continue as president, and that he works on the principle of "Work for your world as if you will live forever, and work for your hereafter as if you will die tomorrow."



Fahd Sindi directed his message to Al-Ittihad fans, saying: "You have the right to be upset and to express your disappointment, and we have two months to work intensively for the upcoming season, and God willing, our Ittihad will return."



When asked about whether the stands will be opened for fans or if they will remain closed, he replied: "I am one of the strongest supporters of the idea of opening the stands, and I have tried since the beginning of my presidency to open hearts with the fans and to restore the original Ittihadi habit of direct communication with the audience by having them in the stands."



He added: "We do not limit ourselves to communication through social media only, but I have always stood after matches in the parking areas to speak directly with the fans. This was a personal commitment I made to myself, and I promised my colleagues to open channels for direct dialogue. The stands have been opened on several occasions this season to support the team, and the Al-Ittihad fans always remain the primary motivator and the difficult number; their presence greatly affects the team's morale."



Regarding the term "al-habd," he responded: "It was just a spontaneous interactive moment that came in light of the daily rumors that were affecting the fans. I tried as much as possible to communicate directly with the fans to clarify the facts and prevent any confusion between rumors and reality. That was the intention behind the term al-habd; it was just a joke, nothing more."



He concluded by discussing the departure of player Kante, explaining that it was linked to the arrival of another player in the same position: "Due to the tight timeframe, we could not bring in his replacement, so we relied solely on player Dombia."