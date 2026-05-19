أكد رئيس نادي الاتحاد فهد سندي بأن عمله سينتهي من رئاسة مجلس إدارة النادي في منتصف شهر أغسطس القادم، مبيناً أنه لا يرغب في الاستمرار رئيساً، وأنه يعمل بمبدأ «اعمل لدنياك كأنك تعيش أبداً، واعمل لآخرتك كأنك تموت غداً».


ووجه فهد سندي رسالته لجماهير الاتحاد، قائلاً: «يحق لكم الزعل والعتب، وأمامنا شهرين للعمل بشكل مكثف من أجل الموسم القادم، وبإذن الله سيعود اتحادنا».


‏وعند سؤاله عن فتح المدرجات للجماهير أم سيستمر الإغلاق، رد قائلاً: «أنا من أكثر الداعمين لفكرة فتح المدرجات، وحاولت منذ بداية فترة رئاستي فتح القلوب مع الجماهير وعودة العادة الاتحادية الأصيلة في التواصل المباشر مع الجمهور بتواجدهم في المدرجات».


وأضاف: «نحن لا نكتفي بالتواصل عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فقط، بل كنت دائماً أقف بعد المباريات في ساحات المواقف أتحدث مباشرة مع الجماهير، هذا كان التزاماً شخصياً أخذته على نفسي، وعدت به زملائي بفتح قنوات الحوار المباشر، وقد تم فتح المدرجات في أكثر من مناسبة هذا الموسم لدعم الفريق، ويظل جمهور الاتحاد دائماً المُحفز الأول والرقم الصعب، وحضوره يؤثر بشكل كبير على معنويات الفريق».


‏وحول كلمة «الهبد»، رد بقوله: «كانت مجرد لقطة تفاعلية عفوية جاءت في ظل الشائعات اليومية التي كانت تؤثر على الجمهور، حاولت قدر الإمكان التواصل بشكل مباشر مع الجماهير لتوضيح الحقائق ومنع حدوث أي خلط بين الشائعات والوقائع، هذا كان المقصود من كلمة الهبد، كانت دُعابة لا أكثر».


واختتم بالحديث عن رحيل اللاعب كانتي، موضحاً أنه كان مرتبطاً بقدوم لاعب آخر في نفس المركز «لضيق الوقت لم نستطع جلب بديله، لذلك تم الاعتماد على اللاعب دومبيا فقط».