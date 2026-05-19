أسفرت قرعة بطولة كأس الخليج العربي الـ27، التي سُحبت أمس (الثلاثاء)، في جدة، عن وقوع المنتخب السعودي في المجموعة الأولى إلى جانب منتخبات الكويت، وعُمان، والعراق، فيما ضمت المجموعة الثانية منتخبات الإمارات، واليمن، والبحرين، وقطر، وذلك في البطولة المقرر إقامتها خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر حتى 6 أكتوبر 2026.
وجاءت مراسم القرعة إيذاناً بانطلاق النسخة الجديدة من البطولة الخليجية العريقة، التي تُعد واحدة من أقدم البطولات الإقليمية لكرة القدم، منذ انطلاق نسختها الأولى عام 1970، وشهدت على مدار تاريخها حضوراً جماهيرياً واسعاً وأسهمت في إبراز نجوم ومنتخبات الكرة الخليجية.
وسيخوض المنتخب السعودي، مستضيف البطولة، منافسات المجموعة الأولى على أمل بلوغ الدور نصف النهائي، في مجموعة تُوصف بالقوية، بوجود العراق بطل النسخة الماضية، إلى جانب منتخبي الكويت وعُمان، فيما تشهد المجموعة الثانية تنافساً مرتقباً بين الإمارات وقطر والبحرين واليمن.
وتقام البطولة بمشاركة ثمانية منتخبات خليجية، جرى توزيعها على مجموعتين، تضم كل مجموعة أربعة منتخبات، على أن يتأهل أول وثاني كل مجموعة إلى الدور نصف النهائي، وفق نظام البطولة المعتمد.
وتستضيف جدة منافسات البطولة على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل وملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في ظل جاهزية المملكة لاستضافة كبرى الأحداث الرياضية، بما يعكس تطور البنية التحتية الرياضية ويعزز مكانة المملكة مركزاً إقليمياً ودولياً للرياضة.
The draw for the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, which took place yesterday (Tuesday) in Jeddah, resulted in the Saudi national team being placed in Group A alongside the teams of Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq, while Group B includes the teams of the UAE, Yemen, Bahrain, and Qatar. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 6, 2026.
The draw ceremony marked the launch of the new edition of the prestigious Gulf tournament, which is considered one of the oldest regional football competitions, having started its first edition in 1970. Throughout its history, it has witnessed a wide audience presence and contributed to highlighting the stars and teams of Gulf football.
The Saudi national team, hosting the tournament, will compete in Group A with hopes of reaching the semifinals in a group described as strong, featuring Iraq, the champion of the last edition, alongside the teams of Kuwait and Oman. Meanwhile, Group B is expected to see fierce competition among the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Yemen.
The tournament will feature eight Gulf teams, divided into two groups, each consisting of four teams, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semifinals, according to the established tournament system.
Jeddah will host the tournament matches at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium and the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, reflecting the Kingdom's readiness to host major sporting events, showcasing the development of sports infrastructure and enhancing the Kingdom's status as a regional and international sports hub.