أسفرت قرعة بطولة كأس الخليج العربي الـ27، التي سُحبت أمس (الثلاثاء)، في جدة، عن وقوع المنتخب السعودي في المجموعة الأولى إلى جانب منتخبات الكويت، وعُمان، والعراق، فيما ضمت المجموعة الثانية منتخبات الإمارات، واليمن، والبحرين، وقطر، وذلك في البطولة المقرر إقامتها خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر حتى 6 أكتوبر 2026.


وجاءت مراسم القرعة إيذاناً بانطلاق النسخة الجديدة من البطولة الخليجية العريقة، التي تُعد واحدة من أقدم البطولات الإقليمية لكرة القدم، منذ انطلاق نسختها الأولى عام 1970، وشهدت على مدار تاريخها حضوراً جماهيرياً واسعاً وأسهمت في إبراز نجوم ومنتخبات الكرة الخليجية.


وسيخوض المنتخب السعودي، مستضيف البطولة، منافسات المجموعة الأولى على أمل بلوغ الدور نصف النهائي، في مجموعة تُوصف بالقوية، بوجود العراق بطل النسخة الماضية، إلى جانب منتخبي الكويت وعُمان، فيما تشهد المجموعة الثانية تنافساً مرتقباً بين الإمارات وقطر والبحرين واليمن.


وتقام البطولة بمشاركة ثمانية منتخبات خليجية، جرى توزيعها على مجموعتين، تضم كل مجموعة أربعة منتخبات، على أن يتأهل أول وثاني كل مجموعة إلى الدور نصف النهائي، وفق نظام البطولة المعتمد.


وتستضيف جدة منافسات البطولة على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل وملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، في ظل جاهزية المملكة لاستضافة كبرى الأحداث الرياضية، بما يعكس تطور البنية التحتية الرياضية ويعزز مكانة المملكة مركزاً إقليمياً ودولياً للرياضة.