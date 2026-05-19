The draw for the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, which took place yesterday (Tuesday) in Jeddah, resulted in the Saudi national team being placed in Group A alongside the teams of Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq, while Group B includes the teams of the UAE, Yemen, Bahrain, and Qatar. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 6, 2026.



The draw ceremony marked the launch of the new edition of the prestigious Gulf tournament, which is considered one of the oldest regional football competitions, having started its first edition in 1970. Throughout its history, it has witnessed a wide audience presence and contributed to highlighting the stars and teams of Gulf football.



The Saudi national team, hosting the tournament, will compete in Group A with hopes of reaching the semifinals in a group described as strong, featuring Iraq, the champion of the last edition, alongside the teams of Kuwait and Oman. Meanwhile, Group B is expected to see fierce competition among the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Yemen.



The tournament will feature eight Gulf teams, divided into two groups, each consisting of four teams, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semifinals, according to the established tournament system.



Jeddah will host the tournament matches at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium and the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, reflecting the Kingdom's readiness to host major sporting events, showcasing the development of sports infrastructure and enhancing the Kingdom's status as a regional and international sports hub.