The page of the case concerning the Sheikh Zayed dog incident, which sparked widespread controversy over the past few months, has been turned, after the court issued its ruling in favor of the artist Zina, in the case related to the terrorization of her children inside one of the residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed City.

Imprisonment and Fine

The court sentenced the first defendant, the child's father, to 3 months in prison, and also punished the dog owner with the same duration of imprisonment along with a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, following accusations of causing injury to Zina's children as a result of a fierce dog chasing them inside a five-a-side football field.

Zina's Comment

In her first comment after the ruling, Zina expressed her relief through a post on the "Story" feature of her official Instagram account, confirming the restoration of her and her children's rights after a long period of litigation, thanking the Egyptian judiciary, and praising what she described as the integrity and fairness of the ruling.

منشور زينه على انستغرام في اول تعليق لها على الحكم

She pointed out that during the course of the case, she faced smear campaigns and false accusations, in addition to attempts to pressure her, affirming that the investigations ultimately proved the validity of her position and that justice had prevailed for her.

Intimidation of Children

The details of the incident trace back to an official complaint submitted by Zina, in which she accused the son of a businessman and the owner of the fierce dog of causing injury to her twin children, Zain El-Din and Az El-Din, after they were chased inside a playground in one of the residential complexes, following a dispute among the children over the priority of play.

Investigations revealed that the children were injured after falling while trying to escape from the dog, while the investigations and the review of surveillance cameras concluded that the counter-complaints filed against the artist were unfounded, leading to their dismissal due to insufficient evidence, while the two defendants were referred to trial on charges of accidental injury and endangering the children.