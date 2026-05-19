طُويت صفحة قضية واقعة كلب الشيخ زايد، التي أثارت جدلًا واسعًا خلال الأشهر الماضية، بعدما أصدرت المحكمة حكمها لصالح الفنانة زينة، في القضية المتعلقة بترويع طفليها داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية بمدينة الشيخ زايد.

سجن وغرامة

وقضت المحكمة بسجن المتهم الأول والد الطفل، لمدة 3 أشهر، كما عاقبت مالك الكلب بالسجن مدة مماثلةمع تغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، وذلك على خلفية اتهامهما بالتسبب في إصابة طفلي زينة نتيجة مطاردة كلب شرس لهما داخل ملعب خماسي.

تعليق زينة

وفي أول تعليق لها بعد صدور الحكم عبرت زينة عن ارتياحها من خلال منشور عبر خاصية «ستوري» بحسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، مؤكدة استعادة حقها وطفليها بعد فترة طويلة من التقاضي، موجهة الشكر للقضاء المصري، مشيدة بما وصفته بنزاهة وعدالة الحكم.

منشور زينه على انستغرام في اول تعليق لها على الحكم

منشور زينه على انستغرام في اول تعليق لها على الحكم

وأشارت إلى تعرضها خلال سير القضية لحملات تشويه واتهامات غير صحيحة، بالإضافة إلى محاولات للضغط عليها، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات أثبتت في النهاية صحة موقفها، وأن العدالة انتصرت لها.

ترويع الأطفال

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى بلاغ رسمي تقدمت به زينة، اتهمت فيه نجل رجل أعمال وصاحب كلب شرس بالتسبب في إصابة طفليها التوأم زين الدين وعز الدين، بعدما تعرضا للمطاردة داخل ملعب بأحد المجمعات السكنية، إثر خلاف بين الأطفال حول أولوية اللعب.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن الطفلين أصيبا بعد سقوطهما أثناء محاولة الهروب من الكلب، فيما انتهت التحريات وتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة إلى عدم صحة البلاغات المضادة المقدمة ضد الفنانة، ليتم حفظها لعدم كفاية الأدلة، بينما أُحيل المتهمان إلى المحاكمة بتهمة الإصابة الخطأ وتعريض الطفلين للخطر.