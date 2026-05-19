طُويت صفحة قضية واقعة كلب الشيخ زايد، التي أثارت جدلًا واسعًا خلال الأشهر الماضية، بعدما أصدرت المحكمة حكمها لصالح الفنانة زينة، في القضية المتعلقة بترويع طفليها داخل أحد المجمعات السكنية بمدينة الشيخ زايد.
سجن وغرامة
وقضت المحكمة بسجن المتهم الأول والد الطفل، لمدة 3 أشهر، كما عاقبت مالك الكلب بالسجن مدة مماثلةمع تغريمه 20 ألف جنيه، وذلك على خلفية اتهامهما بالتسبب في إصابة طفلي زينة نتيجة مطاردة كلب شرس لهما داخل ملعب خماسي.
تعليق زينة
وفي أول تعليق لها بعد صدور الحكم عبرت زينة عن ارتياحها من خلال منشور عبر خاصية «ستوري» بحسابها الرسمي على إنستغرام، مؤكدة استعادة حقها وطفليها بعد فترة طويلة من التقاضي، موجهة الشكر للقضاء المصري، مشيدة بما وصفته بنزاهة وعدالة الحكم.
منشور زينه على انستغرام في اول تعليق لها على الحكم
وأشارت إلى تعرضها خلال سير القضية لحملات تشويه واتهامات غير صحيحة، بالإضافة إلى محاولات للضغط عليها، مؤكدة أن التحقيقات أثبتت في النهاية صحة موقفها، وأن العدالة انتصرت لها.
ترويع الأطفال
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى بلاغ رسمي تقدمت به زينة، اتهمت فيه نجل رجل أعمال وصاحب كلب شرس بالتسبب في إصابة طفليها التوأم زين الدين وعز الدين، بعدما تعرضا للمطاردة داخل ملعب بأحد المجمعات السكنية، إثر خلاف بين الأطفال حول أولوية اللعب.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن الطفلين أصيبا بعد سقوطهما أثناء محاولة الهروب من الكلب، فيما انتهت التحريات وتفريغ كاميرات المراقبة إلى عدم صحة البلاغات المضادة المقدمة ضد الفنانة، ليتم حفظها لعدم كفاية الأدلة، بينما أُحيل المتهمان إلى المحاكمة بتهمة الإصابة الخطأ وتعريض الطفلين للخطر.
The page of the case concerning the Sheikh Zayed dog incident, which sparked widespread controversy over the past few months, has been turned, after the court issued its ruling in favor of the artist Zina, in the case related to the terrorization of her children inside one of the residential complexes in Sheikh Zayed City.
Imprisonment and Fine
The court sentenced the first defendant, the child's father, to 3 months in prison, and also punished the dog owner with the same duration of imprisonment along with a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, following accusations of causing injury to Zina's children as a result of a fierce dog chasing them inside a five-a-side football field.
Zina's Comment
In her first comment after the ruling, Zina expressed her relief through a post on the "Story" feature of her official Instagram account, confirming the restoration of her and her children's rights after a long period of litigation, thanking the Egyptian judiciary, and praising what she described as the integrity and fairness of the ruling.
منشور زينه على انستغرام في اول تعليق لها على الحكم
She pointed out that during the course of the case, she faced smear campaigns and false accusations, in addition to attempts to pressure her, affirming that the investigations ultimately proved the validity of her position and that justice had prevailed for her.
Intimidation of Children
The details of the incident trace back to an official complaint submitted by Zina, in which she accused the son of a businessman and the owner of the fierce dog of causing injury to her twin children, Zain El-Din and Az El-Din, after they were chased inside a playground in one of the residential complexes, following a dispute among the children over the priority of play.
Investigations revealed that the children were injured after falling while trying to escape from the dog, while the investigations and the review of surveillance cameras concluded that the counter-complaints filed against the artist were unfounded, leading to their dismissal due to insufficient evidence, while the two defendants were referred to trial on charges of accidental injury and endangering the children.