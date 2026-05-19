إيبولا يعود.. البحرين تعلّق دخول غير المواطنين من 3 دول.. والأردن يلحق بها

The Bahraini and Jordanian authorities took urgent preventive measures today (Tuesday) by suspending the entry of travelers coming from several African countries, fearing the spread of the Ebola virus (Bundibugyo strain), which has raised international concern following the World Health Organization's declaration of a global health emergency.

The Civil Aviation Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain announced the suspension of entry for non-Bahraini travelers coming from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda on all flights, starting today, May 19, 2026.

The decision also includes travelers who have visited these countries in the past 30 days, and the decision will last for 30 days, subjecting Bahraini citizens arriving to the approved health protocols.

For its part, the Jordanian authorities announced the suspension of entry for travelers coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda due to the same concerns.

The World Health Organization recently declared a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" due to the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no vaccine, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and its transmission to Uganda.

So far, hundreds of confirmed cases and hundreds of suspected cases have been recorded, with deaths exceeding 80-130 in conflict and high-mobility areas, complicating efforts to control the outbreak.

These measures come as part of international coordination to prevent the transmission of infection through air travel, especially after several countries, including the United States, have taken similar measures.

The relevant authorities in Bahrain and Jordan confirmed that these measures are preventive and temporary, subject to continuous review based on the developments of the epidemiological situation, urging citizens and residents to adhere to health instructions and avoid traveling to affected areas unless absolutely necessary.

It is worth noting that the Ebola virus is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals and is characterized by a high mortality rate, making prevention and early detection a top priority for countries.