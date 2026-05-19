اتخذت السلطات البحرينية والأردنية إجراءات وقائية عاجلة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتعليق دخول المسافرين القادمين من عدة دول أفريقية، خوفاً من تفشي فايروس إيبولا (سلالة بونديبوجيو) الذي أثار قلقاً دولياً بعد إعلان منظمة الصحة العالمية حالة طوارئ صحية عالمية.

وأعلنت شؤون الطيران المدني في مملكة البحرين تعليق دخول المسافرين غير البحرينيين القادمين من جنوب السودان وجمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا على جميع الرحلات الجوية، ابتداءً من اليوم 19 مايو 2026.

ويشمل القرار أيضاً المسافرين الذين زاروا هذه الدول خلال الـ30 يوماً الماضية، ويستمر القرار لمدة 30 يوماً، مع إخضاع المواطنين البحرينيين القادمين للبروتوكولات الصحية المعتمدة.

إيبولا يعود.. البحرين تعلّق دخول غير المواطنين من 3 دول.. والأردن يلحق بها

من جانبها، أعلنت السلطات الأردنية تعليق دخول المسافرين القادمين من جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا بسبب المخاوف ذاتها.

وأعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية أخيراً حالة «طوارئ صحية عامة ذات أهمية دولية» بسبب تفشي مرض فايروس إيبولا من سلالة بونديبوجيو النادرة التي لا يوجد لها لقاح حالياً، في شرق جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وانتقاله إلى أوغندا.

وحتى الآن، سُجلت مئات الحالات المؤكدة ومئات الحالات المشتبه بها، مع وفيات تجاوزت الـ80-130 حالة في مناطق النزاع والتنقل العالي، ما يعقد جهود السيطرة على الوباء.

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في إطار التنسيق الدولي لمنع انتقال العدوى عبر السفر الجوي، خصوصاً بعد اتخاذ دول عديدة من بينها الولايات المتحدة تدابير مشابهة.

وأكدت الجهات المعنية في البحرين والأردن أن هذه الإجراءات وقائية ومؤقتة، وتخضع للمراجعة المستمرة حسب تطورات الوضع الوبائي، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات الصحية وعدم السفر إلى المناطق المتضررة إلا للضرورة القصوى.

يُذكر أن فايروس إيبولا ينتقل عبر الاتصال المباشر بسوائل الجسم للمصابين، ويتميز بمعدل وفيات مرتفع، ما يجعل الوقاية والكشف المبكر أولوية قصوى للدول.