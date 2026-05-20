تحولت رحلة علاج روتينية ونظامية لسجين مغربي إلى واقعة هروب هوليوودية مثيرة أربكت الأجهزة الأمنية في الدار البيضاء، بعدما تمكن نزيل بسجن «عكاشة» الشهير من الفرار بشكل غامض ومفاجئ من داخل أكبر المؤسسات الاستشفائية المغربية، في حادثة حبست الأنفاس وأثارت الكثير من التساؤلات وعلامات الاستفهام.
كيف تبخر السجين من قسم الطوارئ؟
وبحسب معطيات دقيقة كشفتها مصادر محلية، فإن السجين كان قد نُقل تحت حراسة مشددة من السجن المحلي عين السبع، المعروف شعبياً باسم «عكاشة»، متوجهاً إلى قسم الطوارئ بالمستشفى الجامعي «ابن رشد» لتلقي علاجات ضرورية، قبل أن يختفي فجأة عن الأنظار في ظروف وصفت بالغامضة جداً، مستغلاً على ما يبدو «لحظة غفلة» خاطفة خلال مراقبته الأمنية.
ودفعت هذه الحادثة السلطات المحلية والأمنية إلى إعلان حالة استنفار قصوى وواسعة النطاق داخل المستشفى ومحيطه، حيث انتشرت عناصر الأمن بمختلف تلويناتها في محاولة لتمشيط المنطقة وتعقب أثر السجين الهارب، وفك لغز الكيفية التي تمكن بها من الإفلات والذوبان وسط الحشود رغم خضوعه للمراقبة.
ومع تصاعد التساؤل والجدل، تزامنت الواقعة مع حالة من التكتم الرسمي الصارم، إذ لم تصدر المندوبية العامة لإدارة السجون وإعادة الإدماج، أو إدارة سجن عين السبع، أي توضيح تفصيلي يشرح ملابسات الواقعة أو يكشف هوية ومصير السجين حتى هذه اللحظة، مما زاد منسوب الغموض والإثارة المحيط بالقصة في الشارع البيضاوي.
وأعاد هذا الهروب المفاجئ إلى الواجهة من جديد الجدل الحاد حول بروتوكولات وإجراءات نقل السجناء إلى المؤسسات الصحية الخارجية، لاسيما عندما يتعلق الأمر بنزلاء يخضعون لمراقبة أمنية مشددة أو يواجهون تُهماً ثقيلة.
وفي خضم عمليات البحث والتحري المستمرة، تساءل رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والنخب الحقوقية: كيف يمكن لسجين تحت الحراسة أن يتبخر داخل واحد من أكبر مستشفيات المغرب دون ترك أي أثر؟ وهل سيكشف لغز الكاميرات المثبتة في أروقة المستشفى تفاصيل الخطة السرية التي استخدمها لإعلان حريته المؤقتة؟
A routine and systematic medical treatment journey for a Moroccan prisoner turned into a dramatic Hollywood-style escape that confused security agencies in Casablanca, after an inmate from the famous "Ain Sebaa" prison managed to mysteriously and suddenly escape from within one of Morocco's largest healthcare institutions, in an incident that left people breathless and raised many questions and points of inquiry.
How did the prisoner vanish from the emergency department?
According to precise information revealed by local sources, the prisoner had been transferred under tight security from the local Ain Sebaa prison, popularly known as "Ain Sebaa," heading to the emergency department of Ibn Rushd University Hospital for necessary treatments, before suddenly disappearing from sight under circumstances described as very mysterious, apparently taking advantage of a fleeting "moment of negligence" during his security monitoring.
This incident prompted local and security authorities to declare a state of maximum and widespread alert within the hospital and its surroundings, where security personnel of various types spread out in an attempt to comb the area and track the escaped prisoner, unraveling the mystery of how he managed to slip away and blend into the crowds despite being under surveillance.
As questions and debates intensified, the incident coincided with a state of strict official secrecy, as neither the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration nor the management of Ain Sebaa prison issued any detailed clarification explaining the circumstances of the incident or revealing the identity and fate of the prisoner up to this moment, which increased the level of mystery and excitement surrounding the story in the streets of Casablanca.
This sudden escape has reignited the heated debate about the protocols and procedures for transferring prisoners to external healthcare facilities, especially when it concerns inmates under tight security surveillance or facing serious charges.
In the midst of ongoing search and investigation operations, social media users and human rights activists wondered: How can a prisoner under guard vanish inside one of Morocco's largest hospitals without leaving any trace? And will the mystery of the cameras installed in the hospital corridors reveal the details of the secret plan he used to declare his temporary freedom?