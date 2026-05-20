A routine and systematic medical treatment journey for a Moroccan prisoner turned into a dramatic Hollywood-style escape that confused security agencies in Casablanca, after an inmate from the famous "Ain Sebaa" prison managed to mysteriously and suddenly escape from within one of Morocco's largest healthcare institutions, in an incident that left people breathless and raised many questions and points of inquiry.

How did the prisoner vanish from the emergency department?

According to precise information revealed by local sources, the prisoner had been transferred under tight security from the local Ain Sebaa prison, popularly known as "Ain Sebaa," heading to the emergency department of Ibn Rushd University Hospital for necessary treatments, before suddenly disappearing from sight under circumstances described as very mysterious, apparently taking advantage of a fleeting "moment of negligence" during his security monitoring.

This incident prompted local and security authorities to declare a state of maximum and widespread alert within the hospital and its surroundings, where security personnel of various types spread out in an attempt to comb the area and track the escaped prisoner, unraveling the mystery of how he managed to slip away and blend into the crowds despite being under surveillance.

As questions and debates intensified, the incident coincided with a state of strict official secrecy, as neither the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration nor the management of Ain Sebaa prison issued any detailed clarification explaining the circumstances of the incident or revealing the identity and fate of the prisoner up to this moment, which increased the level of mystery and excitement surrounding the story in the streets of Casablanca.

This sudden escape has reignited the heated debate about the protocols and procedures for transferring prisoners to external healthcare facilities, especially when it concerns inmates under tight security surveillance or facing serious charges.

In the midst of ongoing search and investigation operations, social media users and human rights activists wondered: How can a prisoner under guard vanish inside one of Morocco's largest hospitals without leaving any trace? And will the mystery of the cameras installed in the hospital corridors reveal the details of the secret plan he used to declare his temporary freedom?