تحولت رحلة علاج روتينية ونظامية لسجين مغربي إلى واقعة هروب هوليوودية مثيرة أربكت الأجهزة الأمنية في الدار البيضاء، بعدما تمكن نزيل بسجن «عكاشة» الشهير من الفرار بشكل غامض ومفاجئ من داخل أكبر المؤسسات الاستشفائية المغربية، في حادثة حبست الأنفاس وأثارت الكثير من التساؤلات وعلامات الاستفهام.

كيف تبخر السجين من قسم الطوارئ؟

وبحسب معطيات دقيقة كشفتها مصادر محلية، فإن السجين كان قد نُقل تحت حراسة مشددة من السجن المحلي عين السبع، المعروف شعبياً باسم «عكاشة»، متوجهاً إلى قسم الطوارئ بالمستشفى الجامعي «ابن رشد» لتلقي علاجات ضرورية، قبل أن يختفي فجأة عن الأنظار في ظروف وصفت بالغامضة جداً، مستغلاً على ما يبدو «لحظة غفلة» خاطفة خلال مراقبته الأمنية.

ودفعت هذه الحادثة السلطات المحلية والأمنية إلى إعلان حالة استنفار قصوى وواسعة النطاق داخل المستشفى ومحيطه، حيث انتشرت عناصر الأمن بمختلف تلويناتها في محاولة لتمشيط المنطقة وتعقب أثر السجين الهارب، وفك لغز الكيفية التي تمكن بها من الإفلات والذوبان وسط الحشود رغم خضوعه للمراقبة.

ومع تصاعد التساؤل والجدل، تزامنت الواقعة مع حالة من التكتم الرسمي الصارم، إذ لم تصدر المندوبية العامة لإدارة السجون وإعادة الإدماج، أو إدارة سجن عين السبع، أي توضيح تفصيلي يشرح ملابسات الواقعة أو يكشف هوية ومصير السجين حتى هذه اللحظة، مما زاد منسوب الغموض والإثارة المحيط بالقصة في الشارع البيضاوي.

وأعاد هذا الهروب المفاجئ إلى الواجهة من جديد الجدل الحاد حول بروتوكولات وإجراءات نقل السجناء إلى المؤسسات الصحية الخارجية، لاسيما عندما يتعلق الأمر بنزلاء يخضعون لمراقبة أمنية مشددة أو يواجهون تُهماً ثقيلة.

وفي خضم عمليات البحث والتحري المستمرة، تساءل رواد منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والنخب الحقوقية: كيف يمكن لسجين تحت الحراسة أن يتبخر داخل واحد من أكبر مستشفيات المغرب دون ترك أي أثر؟ وهل سيكشف لغز الكاميرات المثبتة في أروقة المستشفى تفاصيل الخطة السرية التي استخدمها لإعلان حريته المؤقتة؟