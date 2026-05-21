وشملت القائمة كلا من شركات: «LUXGEN MOTOR CO., LTD., Volvo Cars, Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd, ZHENGZHOU NISSAN AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD, HAWTAI MOTOR GROUP, Greenkar Auto Tech Co., Ltd, Chongqing Livan Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TAM Europe d.o.o., Zotye International Automobile Trading Co., Ltd., China Motor Corporation (CMC), ZX Auto, HIGER BUS COMPANY LIMITED, Beijing Borgward Automotive Co., Ltd, Qoros Automotive Co., Ltd., Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd., Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co Ltd, Brilliance Auto International Trade Corporation, South East (Fujian) Motor Corp., Ltd., Mclaren, TATA MOTORS LTD, Foton International Trade Co., LTD, Beijing, SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co., Ltd., CHTC MOTOR CO., LTD., Jiangxi DORCEN Automobile Co., Ltd., BAIC YINXIANG AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD., Baoding Changan Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SAIC-GM-WULING AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD., DFSK MOTOR CO., LTD».

The Ministry of Commerce and the Standards and Metrology Authority have banned the import of light vehicles for 29 manufacturing companies due to their failure to submit a supply plan for the current year 2026 within the unified timeframe.



These companies will be prohibited from introducing their new light vehicles, which do not exceed a weight of 3.5 tons, coming from those companies temporarily until they submit the supply plan for the current year, and before the end of the current year.



The list includes the following companies: “LUXGEN MOTOR CO., LTD., Volvo Cars, Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd, ZHENGZHOU NISSAN AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD, HAWTAI MOTOR GROUP, Greenkar Auto Tech Co., Ltd, Chongqing Livan Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TAM Europe d.o.o., Zotye International Automobile Trading Co., Ltd., China Motor Corporation (CMC), ZX Auto, HIGER BUS COMPANY LIMITED, Beijing Borgward Automotive Co., Ltd, Qoros Automotive Co., Ltd., Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd., Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co Ltd, Brilliance Auto International Trade Corporation, South East (Fujian) Motor Corp., Ltd., Mclaren, TATA MOTORS LTD, Foton International Trade Co., LTD, Beijing, SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co., Ltd., CHTC MOTOR CO., LTD., Jiangxi DORCEN Automobile Co., Ltd., BAIC YINXIANG AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD., Baoding Changan Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SAIC-GM-WULING AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD., DFSK MOTOR CO., LTD.”