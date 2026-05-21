وقّعت وزارة العدل مذكرة تعاون مع جامعة أم القرى؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون وتبادل الخبرات والمعرفة في المجالات العدلية والقانونية، ودعم تنمية القدرات البشرية.
وجرى توقيع المذكرة بحضور وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، ورئيس جامعة أم القرى الأستاذ الدكتور معدي بن محمد آل مذهب.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى تنظيم فعاليات مشتركة تشمل الندوات والمؤتمرات والبرامج التدريبية، إلى جانب التعاون في مجالات الاستشارات والبحث والتطوير والابتكار، وتنمية الموارد البشرية من خلال البرامج المعتمدة لدى الجامعة وفق متطلبات الوزارة، بما يسهم في رفع الكفاءة المهنية وتعزيز التأهيل العلمي والعملي.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن جهود وزارة العدل في تعزيز شراكاتها مع المؤسسات الأكاديمية الوطنية، بما يسهم في تطوير القدرات المتخصصة، ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم والتدريب مع احتياجات العمل العدلي، والارتقاء بجودة الأداء المهني.
The Ministry of Justice signed a cooperation memorandum with Umm Al-Qura University; aimed at enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise and knowledge in judicial and legal fields, and supporting the development of human capabilities.
The memorandum was signed in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, and the President of Umm Al-Qura University, Professor Dr. Maadi bin Mohammed Al-Mudhhib.
The memorandum aims to organize joint events including seminars, conferences, and training programs, in addition to collaborating in the fields of consulting, research, development, and innovation, and developing human resources through programs accredited by the university in accordance with the ministry's requirements, which contributes to raising professional efficiency and enhancing scientific and practical qualifications.
This memorandum comes as part of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to strengthen its partnerships with national academic institutions, contributing to the development of specialized capabilities, aligning educational and training outcomes with the needs of the judicial work, and elevating the quality of professional performance.