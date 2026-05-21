The Ministry of Justice signed a cooperation memorandum with Umm Al-Qura University; aimed at enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise and knowledge in judicial and legal fields, and supporting the development of human capabilities.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, and the President of Umm Al-Qura University, Professor Dr. Maadi bin Mohammed Al-Mudhhib.

The memorandum aims to organize joint events including seminars, conferences, and training programs, in addition to collaborating in the fields of consulting, research, development, and innovation, and developing human resources through programs accredited by the university in accordance with the ministry's requirements, which contributes to raising professional efficiency and enhancing scientific and practical qualifications.

This memorandum comes as part of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to strengthen its partnerships with national academic institutions, contributing to the development of specialized capabilities, aligning educational and training outcomes with the needs of the judicial work, and elevating the quality of professional performance.