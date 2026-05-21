وقّعت وزارة العدل مذكرة تعاون مع جامعة أم القرى؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون وتبادل الخبرات والمعرفة في المجالات العدلية والقانونية، ودعم تنمية القدرات البشرية.

وجرى توقيع المذكرة بحضور وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، ورئيس جامعة أم القرى الأستاذ الدكتور معدي بن محمد آل مذهب.

وتهدف المذكرة إلى تنظيم فعاليات مشتركة تشمل الندوات والمؤتمرات والبرامج التدريبية، إلى جانب التعاون في مجالات الاستشارات والبحث والتطوير والابتكار، وتنمية الموارد البشرية من خلال البرامج المعتمدة لدى الجامعة وفق متطلبات الوزارة، بما يسهم في رفع الكفاءة المهنية وتعزيز التأهيل العلمي والعملي.

وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن جهود وزارة العدل في تعزيز شراكاتها مع المؤسسات الأكاديمية الوطنية، بما يسهم في تطوير القدرات المتخصصة، ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم والتدريب مع احتياجات العمل العدلي، والارتقاء بجودة الأداء المهني.