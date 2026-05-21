No one expected that a television episode filmed under the theme of gratitude and appreciation would turn into a fierce and heated legal battle, culminating in an official court ruling against the famous Egyptian artist Hala Sedky, following a financial and ethical crisis that erupted behind the scenes with her former assistant and manager over a massive financial reward that sparked a dispute lasting for months within the corridors of the courts.

From the Television Screen to the Investigation Rooms

The story began ideally after the artist Hala Sedky appeared alongside her former assistant "Hasnaa" on the popular program "Thank You a Million," which is based on bringing celebrities to thank people publicly, in exchange for large prizes and financial rewards provided by the producing entity.

However, what seemed like a touching moment of loyalty and gratitude in front of the screen and the audience quickly and dramatically turned behind the curtain into mutual accusations of fraud, extortion, and defamation, after the former assistant made explosive statements confirming that the large financial reward related to the episode never reached her, accusing the famous artist of seizing the amount and depriving her of her legal rights.

The crisis did not stop at the financial dispute, as the assistant revealed another surprise by disclosing that she and her family faced intense pressure and harassment after the episode, while Hala Sedky responded relentlessly through a counter-complaint, accusing her assistant of attempting to extort her financially and deliberately harming her reputation and artistic history through the media and social media platforms.

After long months of investigations and back-and-forth between the two parties, the South Giza Court closed this tumultuous chapter of the case by issuing a ruling obligating artist Hala Sedky to pay all financial dues and the program's reward to her former assistant, after the investigative authorities deemed the dispute to be of a "civil" rather than a criminal nature.

This sensational case brought Hala Sedky's name back to the forefront of controversy and trending topics, especially since the Egyptian artist has always been associated with loud and successive media and legal crises, turning this incident into one of the most talked-about stories in the artistic community, amidst a wide division in Egyptian society between sympathizers with the star and others who considered the ruling a crushing victory for a simple assistant who had been pursuing her financial rights since the episode aired.