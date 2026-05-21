لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن تتحول حلقة تلفزيونية صُوّرت تحت عنوان الشكر والامتنان إلى معركة قضائية طاحنة وساخنة، انتهت بصدور حكم قضائي رسمي ضد الفنانة المصرية الشهيرة هالة صدقي، بعد أزمة مالية وأخلاقية تفجرت خلف الكواليس مع مساعدتها ومديرة أعمالها السابقة بسبب مكافأة مالية ضخمة أثارت خلافاً امتد لأشهر داخل أروقة المحاكم.

من شاشة التلفزيون إلى غرف التحقيق

القصة بدأت بصورة مثالية عقب ظهور الفنانة هالة صدقي برفقة مساعدتها السابقة «حسناء» في البرنامج الشهير «شكرًا مليون»، وهو البرنامج القائم على اصطحاب المشاهير لأشخاص يودون توجيه الشكر لهم علناً، مقابل جوائز ومكافآت مالية ضخمة تقدمها الجهة المنتجة.

لكن ما بدا لحظة وفاء وامتنان مؤثرة أمام الشاشة والجمهور، تحول سريعاً ودرامياً خلف الستار إلى اتهامات متبادلة بالنصب والابتزاز والتشهير، بعدما خرجت المساعدة السابقة في تصريحات مدوية لتؤكد أن المكافأة المالية الكبرى الخاصة بالحلقة لم تصل إلى يدها أبداً، متهمة الفنانة الشهيرة بالاستيلاء على المبلغ وحرمانها من حقها الشرعي.

ولم تتوقف الأزمة عند حدود الخلاف المالي، إذ فجرت المساعدة مفاجأة أخرى بكشفها تعرضها هي وأسرتها لضغوط ومضايقات عنيفة بعد الحلقة، في وقت ردت فيه هالة صدقي بلا هوادة عبر بلاغ مضاد، اتهمت فيه مساعدتها بمحاولة ابتزازها المالي والإساءة المتعمدة إلى سمعتها وتاريخها الفني عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات السوشيال ميديا.

وبعد شهور طويلة من التحقيقات والشد والجذب بين الطرفين، أسدلت محكمة جنوب الجيزة الستار على هذا الفصل العاصف من القضية، بإصدار حكم قضائي يلزم الفنانة هالة صدقي بسداد كافة المستحقات المالية ومكافأة البرنامج لمساعدتها السابقة، بعدما اعتبرت جهات التحقيق أن النزاع يأخذ الطابع «المدني» وليس الجنائي.

وأعادت هذه القضية المدوية اسم هالة صدقي إلى واجهة الجدل والتريند مجدداً، خصوصا أن الفنانة المصرية لطالما ارتبط اسمها بأزمات إعلامية وقانونية صاخبة ومتلاحقة، لتتحول هذه الواقعة إلى واحدة من أكثر قصص الوسط الفني تداولاً، وسط انقسام واسع في الشارع المصري بين متعاطفين مع النجمة، وآخرين اعتبروا الحكم بمثابة انتصار ساحق لمساعدة بسيطة ظلت تطارد حقها المالي منذ عرض الحلقة.