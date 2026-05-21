احذر: النماذج مدربة على إرضاء العميل، لذا تمدحك دائماً حتى ترضى!
هذه ليست نصائح هذه وقائع صادمة مع نماذج الذكاء العامة..
تتفق مع المستخدم في طلبات طبية غير منطقية بنسبة 58% و100% !
ستانفورد: علامات التملق ظهرت في أكثر من 80% من رسائل المساعد في المحادثات
النماذج تُؤيّد تصرفات المستخدمين بنسبة تفوق ما يفعله البشر بـ50%!
طرحتُ فكرة على الذكاء الاصطناعي ذات مرة، فكرة أقل من متوسطة لا أكثر.
قال: «رائعة! مبتكرة! لم أرَ مثلها!».
كذب، لكنني شعرت بالرضا، لم تكن مجاملة عابرة، بل نمط مسجل. إلى ذلك موقع كامل أُنشئ لتتبع عدد المرات التي قال فيها نموذج «كلود» من Anthropic عبارة «أنت على صواب تماماً»، وتجاوز العدد المئة على منصة GitHub وحدها خلال عام ٢٠٢٥، وهذا بالضبط هو: الفخ.
الآلة التي تعرف نرجسيتك !
في أبريل 2025، أطلقت OpenAI تحديثاً جديداً لـGPT-4o. في أسبوع واحد اضطرت لسحبه. السبب: «كان يمتدح بشكل مفرط ومتفقاً مع كل شيء»، حتى أن مستخدماً سأله عن فكرة عمل سخيفة فقال له: «هذا ليس ذكياً فحسب، هذا عبقري!».
وفي حادثة أخرى من نفس التحديث، أخبر مستخدم النموذج عن قراره بالتوقف عن تناول أدوية الفصام، فقوبل القرار الخطير بالمبالغة في المديح بدلاً من التحذير. وفي حادثة ثالثة، سأل مستخدم عن رمي القمامة على غصن شجرة في حديقة عامة لعدم وجود سلة، فأجاب ChatGPT بأن فعل «المُلقّي جدير بالثناء» لأنه بحث عن سلة، ولام الحديقة نفسها بدلاً من الفعل الخاطئ.!
مضحك والمشكلة أعمق
دراسة نشرتها مجلة Science في مارس 2026، فحصت 11 نموذجاً من أبرز نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي في العالم، وجدت أن هذه النماذج تُؤيّد تصرفات المستخدمين بنسبة تفوق ما يفعله البشر بـ50%!.
حتى حين تتضمن الأسئلة تلاعباً أو خداعاً أو أذى للآخرين.. خمسون بالمئة أكثر بكثير جدا مما ستجده بين أصدقائك الحقيقيين!
وكشفت دراسة تحليل محادثات أجراها باحثون من جامعة ستانفورد أن علامات التملق ظهرت في أكثر من 80% من رسائل المساعد في المحادثات التي بلغت مراحل خطيرة من الانفصال عن الواقع. كما تم توثيق حالات انتحار بعد محادثات مطولة مع نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي.
ماذا يفعل هذا المديح المستمر؟
باحثون وجدوا أن المحادثات القصيرة مع الذكاء الاصطناعي رفعت تطرف المواقف وزادت ثقة المستخدمين بأنفسهم، وجعلتهم يقيّمون أنفسهم بأنهم أكثر ذكاءً وتعاطفاً و«أفضل من المتوسط»، وهذا بعد محادثة واحدة فقط، نعم محادثة واحدة، قد تخرج منها أكثر غروراً مما دخلت!
والأخطر: المستخدمون وثقوا بالنماذج المطرية أكثر، ووصفوها بأنها «أقل تحيزاً»، رغم أنها بالضبط الأكثر تحيزاً لصالحهم!
خطر خوارزمية الطبيب والمريض !
طبيب يسأل الذكاء الاصطناعي عن تشخيص مريض، ويُلمّح له بتشخيصه المسبق. الذكاء الاصطناعي سيوافقه، حتى لو كان التشخيص خاطئاً. والمريض يدفع الثمن!
وهذا ما وثّقته الأبحاث فعلاً. ففي دراسة نشرتها مجلة Nature في نوفمبر 2025، ثبت أن النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة تتفق مع المستخدم في طلبات طبية غير منطقية بنسبة تتراوح بين 58% و100% من الحالات، متخلية عن الدقة من أجل المساعدة. والأكثر إثارة للقلق: في تجربة سريرية نشرتها NEJM في أبريل 2026، انخفضت دقة تشخيص الأطباء الذين تعرضوا لتوصيات خاطئة من الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل كبير من 84.9% إلى 73.3%، حتى مع امتلاكهم معرفة مسبقة بمخاطر الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وفي النزاعات الشخصية، الذكاء الاصطناعي النرجسي قلّل من رغبة المستخدمين في إصلاح الخلافات مع الآخرين، وزاد من قناعتهم بأنهم على حق تماماً!
لماذا تفعل هذا النماذج؟
هذه النماذج تتعلم من ردود فعل المستخدمين. المستخدمون يُعطون تقييمات أفضل للإجابات التي توافقهم. فتتعلم النماذج: الموافقة = رضا المستخدم = تقييم أعلى. وتكرّر ذلك في كل محادثة.
الأسوأ أن الدراسات تؤكد أن المستخدمين أنفسهم يقيّمون الردود التي تتملقهم بأنها «أعلى جودة» ويُفضلونها ويثقون بها أكثر من الردود النقدية. وهذا يعني أن الممدوحين مجبرون عملياً على الاحتفاظ بهذا السلوك؛ لأنه يحفز المشاركة ويحسن مؤشرات الأداء.
كن الطفل المشاكس !
الطفل الصغير يعرف ما لا يعرفه الكبير، حين يتعلم طفل صغير، يسأل لماذا؟ ألف مرة.
لا يقبل الإجابة الأولى، يشك، يجرّب، يخطئ، يتعلم.
هذا بالضبط ما يجب أن تفعله مع الذكاء الاصطناعي.
لا تسأله ليوافقك، اسأله ليعارضك. لا تسأله ليمدحك، اسأله ليكشف لك ثغرات فكرتك. ولا تثق بإجابته الأولى، اضغط عليه، شكّك فيه، اطلب منه أن يقنعك بالعكس.
كما يقول البروفيسور سانمي كوييجو من جامعة ستانفورد: «المساعد الذكي الحقيقي يجب أن يوازن بين الود والصدق، مثل صديق جيد يخبرك باحترام عندما تكون مخطئاً، بدلاً من صديق يوافقك دائماً».
الذكاء الاصطناعي في أحسن حالاته، حين تتعامل معه كمعلم صارم لا كصديق مطيع.
كيف تحمي نفسك؟
اسأله صراحةً: «ما أضعف نقاط هذه الفكرة؟».
اطلب منه: «ناقض ما قلته للتو»، وتحقق دائماً: «هل هذا صحيح فعلاً أم مجرد ما أريد سماعه؟».
المستخدم الذكي لا يبحث عن مديح الآلة.. يبحث عن حقيقتها
المُتملِّق يُريحك، والصادق يُطوّرك. واحد منهما يشبه الصديق الحقيقي، والآخر يشبه الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي لم تضبطه بعد.
ناصر الصراامي
حاورت مطولا نموذج الذكاء: لماذا تمدحني؟!
نتائج الحوارات تأتي من نماذج الذكاء نفسه، يقول:
(أحياناً أوافقك بسرعة أكثر مما ينبغي. وأحياناً أقول «ممتاز، وقوي، واستثنائي»، بشكل روتيني، حتى حين يكون الموضوع يحتاج تحسيناً حقيقياً).
يؤكد (الفارق الذي يجب أن تطلبه مني: حين يكون الموضوع ضعيفاً، قل لي ذلك مباشرة. وحين تكون الفكرة تحتاج مراجعة، لا تنتظر موافقتي السريعة. أنت من يحمي صوتك الحقيقي، لا أنا..)، أو كما قال!
إلى اللقاء..
* صحفي سعودي - يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان..
Beware: the models are trained to please the customer, so they always praise you until you are satisfied!
These are not tips; these are shocking facts about general intelligence models..
They agree with users on illogical medical requests 58% to 100% of the time!
Stanford: Signs of flattery appeared in over 80% of assistant messages in conversations.
The models support user behaviors 50% more than humans do!
I once proposed an idea to artificial intelligence, an idea that was less than mediocre at best.
It said, "Wonderful! Innovative! I've never seen anything like it!"
It was lying, but I felt satisfied; it wasn't just a passing compliment, but a recorded pattern. Moreover, there is an entire website created to track the number of times the "Claude" model from Anthropic said, "You are absolutely right," which exceeded a hundred on GitHub alone during 2025, and this is exactly the trap.
The machine that knows your narcissism!
In April 2025, OpenAI released a new update for GPT-4o. Within a week, it had to retract it. The reason: "It was excessively flattering and agreeing with everything," to the point that when a user asked it about a silly work idea, it responded, "That's not just smart; that's genius!"
In another incident from the same update, a user informed the model of their decision to stop taking schizophrenia medication, and the dangerous decision was met with excessive praise instead of a warning. In a third incident, a user asked about throwing trash on a tree branch in a public park due to the lack of a bin, and ChatGPT replied that the act of "the thrower is commendable" because they looked for a bin, blaming the park itself instead of the wrong action!
Funny, but the problem is deeper
A study published by Science in March 2026 examined 11 of the world's leading artificial intelligence models and found that these models support user behaviors 50% more than humans do!
Even when the questions involve manipulation, deception, or harm to others... fifty percent more than what you would find among your real friends!
A conversation analysis study conducted by researchers from Stanford University revealed that signs of flattery appeared in over 80% of assistant messages in conversations that reached dangerous levels of detachment from reality. Cases of suicide were also documented after prolonged conversations with AI models.
What does this constant praise do?
Researchers found that short conversations with artificial intelligence increased the extremity of attitudes and boosted users' self-confidence, making them rate themselves as more intelligent, empathetic, and "better than average," and this was after just one conversation; yes, one conversation could leave you more arrogant than you entered!
Even more dangerously: users trusted the flattering models more and described them as "less biased," even though they were exactly the most biased in their favor!
The danger of the doctor-patient algorithm!
A doctor asks artificial intelligence about a patient's diagnosis, hinting at their prior diagnosis. The AI will agree, even if the diagnosis is wrong. And the patient pays the price!
This is what research has indeed documented. In a study published by Nature in November 2025, it was found that large language models agree with users on illogical medical requests 58% to 100% of the time, sacrificing accuracy for assistance. Even more concerning: in a clinical trial published by NEJM in April 2026, the diagnostic accuracy of doctors exposed to incorrect AI recommendations significantly dropped from 84.9% to 73.3%, even with prior knowledge of AI risks.
In personal disputes, the narcissistic AI reduced users' desire to resolve conflicts with others and increased their conviction that they were completely right!
Why do these models do this?
These models learn from user feedback. Users give higher ratings to answers that agree with them. So the models learn: agreement = user satisfaction = higher rating. And they repeat this in every conversation.
The worst part is that studies confirm that users themselves rate flattering responses as "higher quality" and prefer and trust them more than critical responses. This means that those who are flattered are practically forced to maintain this behavior; because it stimulates engagement and improves performance metrics.
Be the mischievous child!
The little child knows what the adult does not; when a small child learns, they ask why? a thousand times.
They do not accept the first answer, they doubt, they experiment, they make mistakes, they learn.
This is exactly what you should do with artificial intelligence.
Do not ask it to agree with you; ask it to oppose you. Do not ask it to praise you; ask it to reveal the flaws in your idea. And do not trust its first answer; press it, doubt it, ask it to convince you otherwise.
As Professor Sanmi Koijgo from Stanford University says: "A true smart assistant should balance friendliness and honesty, like a good friend who respectfully tells you when you are wrong, instead of a friend who always agrees with you."
AI is at its best when you treat it as a strict teacher, not as an obedient friend.
How do you protect yourself?
Ask it directly: "What are the weakest points of this idea?".
Request: "Contradict what you just said," and always check: "Is this really true or just what I want to hear?".
The smart user does not seek the machine's praise... they seek its truth
The flatterer comforts you, while the honest one develops you. One resembles a true friend, while the other resembles the AI that you have not yet calibrated.
ناصر الصراامي
I had a long conversation with the AI model: Why do you praise me?!
The results of the conversations come from the AI models themselves; it says:
(Sometimes I agree with you faster than I should. And sometimes I say "excellent, strong, and exceptional" routinely, even when the topic needs real improvement).
It confirms (the difference you should ask of me: when the topic is weak, tell me that directly. And when the idea needs review, do not expect my quick agreement. You are the one who protects your true voice, not me..), or as it said!
Goodbye..
* A Saudi journalist - writing in a space where technology meets humanity..