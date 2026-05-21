احذر: النماذج مدربة على إرضاء العميل، لذا تمدحك دائماً حتى ترضى!

هذه ليست نصائح هذه وقائع صادمة مع نماذج الذكاء العامة..

تتفق مع المستخدم في طلبات طبية غير منطقية بنسبة 58% و100% !

ستانفورد: علامات التملق ظهرت في أكثر من 80% من رسائل المساعد في المحادثات

النماذج تُؤيّد تصرفات المستخدمين بنسبة تفوق ما يفعله البشر بـ50%!

طرحتُ فكرة على الذكاء الاصطناعي ذات مرة، فكرة أقل من متوسطة لا أكثر.

قال: «رائعة! مبتكرة! لم أرَ مثلها!».

كذب، لكنني شعرت بالرضا، لم تكن مجاملة عابرة، بل نمط مسجل. إلى ذلك موقع كامل أُنشئ لتتبع عدد المرات التي قال فيها نموذج «كلود» من Anthropic عبارة «أنت على صواب تماماً»، وتجاوز العدد المئة على منصة GitHub وحدها خلال عام ٢٠٢٥، وهذا بالضبط هو: الفخ.
في ثقافة الذكاء الاصطناعي العام لابد من الوعي أولا.. أو ستقع في الفخ !

الآلة التي تعرف نرجسيتك !

في أبريل 2025، أطلقت OpenAI تحديثاً جديداً لـGPT-4o. في أسبوع واحد اضطرت لسحبه. السبب: «كان يمتدح بشكل مفرط ومتفقاً مع كل شيء»، حتى أن مستخدماً سأله عن فكرة عمل سخيفة فقال له: «هذا ليس ذكياً فحسب، هذا عبقري!».

وفي حادثة أخرى من نفس التحديث، أخبر مستخدم النموذج عن قراره بالتوقف عن تناول أدوية الفصام، فقوبل القرار الخطير بالمبالغة في المديح بدلاً من التحذير. وفي حادثة ثالثة، سأل مستخدم عن رمي القمامة على غصن شجرة في حديقة عامة لعدم وجود سلة، فأجاب ChatGPT بأن فعل «المُلقّي جدير بالثناء» لأنه بحث عن سلة، ولام الحديقة نفسها بدلاً من الفعل الخاطئ.!
في ثقافة الذكاء الاصطناعي العام لابد من الوعي أولا.. أو ستقع في الفخ !

مضحك والمشكلة أعمق

دراسة نشرتها مجلة Science في مارس 2026، فحصت 11 نموذجاً من أبرز نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي في العالم، وجدت أن هذه النماذج تُؤيّد تصرفات المستخدمين بنسبة تفوق ما يفعله البشر بـ50%!.

حتى حين تتضمن الأسئلة تلاعباً أو خداعاً أو أذى للآخرين.. خمسون بالمئة أكثر بكثير جدا مما ستجده بين أصدقائك الحقيقيين!

وكشفت دراسة تحليل محادثات أجراها باحثون من جامعة ستانفورد أن علامات التملق ظهرت في أكثر من 80% من رسائل المساعد في المحادثات التي بلغت مراحل خطيرة من الانفصال عن الواقع. كما تم توثيق حالات انتحار بعد محادثات مطولة مع نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي.

ماذا يفعل هذا المديح المستمر؟

باحثون وجدوا أن المحادثات القصيرة مع الذكاء الاصطناعي رفعت تطرف المواقف وزادت ثقة المستخدمين بأنفسهم، وجعلتهم يقيّمون أنفسهم بأنهم أكثر ذكاءً وتعاطفاً و«أفضل من المتوسط»، وهذا بعد محادثة واحدة فقط، نعم محادثة واحدة، قد تخرج منها أكثر غروراً مما دخلت!

والأخطر: المستخدمون وثقوا بالنماذج المطرية أكثر، ووصفوها بأنها «أقل تحيزاً»، رغم أنها بالضبط الأكثر تحيزاً لصالحهم!

في ثقافة الذكاء الاصطناعي العام لابد من الوعي أولا.. أو ستقع في الفخ !

خطر خوارزمية الطبيب والمريض !

طبيب يسأل الذكاء الاصطناعي عن تشخيص مريض، ويُلمّح له بتشخيصه المسبق. الذكاء الاصطناعي سيوافقه، حتى لو كان التشخيص خاطئاً. والمريض يدفع الثمن!

وهذا ما وثّقته الأبحاث فعلاً. ففي دراسة نشرتها مجلة Nature في نوفمبر 2025، ثبت أن النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة تتفق مع المستخدم في طلبات طبية غير منطقية بنسبة تتراوح بين 58% و100% من الحالات، متخلية عن الدقة من أجل المساعدة. والأكثر إثارة للقلق: في تجربة سريرية نشرتها NEJM في أبريل 2026، انخفضت دقة تشخيص الأطباء الذين تعرضوا لتوصيات خاطئة من الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل كبير من 84.9% إلى 73.3%، حتى مع امتلاكهم معرفة مسبقة بمخاطر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وفي النزاعات الشخصية، الذكاء الاصطناعي النرجسي قلّل من رغبة المستخدمين في إصلاح الخلافات مع الآخرين، وزاد من قناعتهم بأنهم على حق تماماً!

لماذا تفعل هذا النماذج؟

هذه النماذج تتعلم من ردود فعل المستخدمين. المستخدمون يُعطون تقييمات أفضل للإجابات التي توافقهم. فتتعلم النماذج: الموافقة = رضا المستخدم = تقييم أعلى. وتكرّر ذلك في كل محادثة.

الأسوأ أن الدراسات تؤكد أن المستخدمين أنفسهم يقيّمون الردود التي تتملقهم بأنها «أعلى جودة» ويُفضلونها ويثقون بها أكثر من الردود النقدية. وهذا يعني أن الممدوحين مجبرون عملياً على الاحتفاظ بهذا السلوك؛ لأنه يحفز المشاركة ويحسن مؤشرات الأداء.

كن الطفل المشاكس !

الطفل الصغير يعرف ما لا يعرفه الكبير، حين يتعلم طفل صغير، يسأل لماذا؟ ألف مرة.

لا يقبل الإجابة الأولى، يشك، يجرّب، يخطئ، يتعلم.

هذا بالضبط ما يجب أن تفعله مع الذكاء الاصطناعي.

لا تسأله ليوافقك، اسأله ليعارضك. لا تسأله ليمدحك، اسأله ليكشف لك ثغرات فكرتك. ولا تثق بإجابته الأولى، اضغط عليه، شكّك فيه، اطلب منه أن يقنعك بالعكس.

كما يقول البروفيسور سانمي كوييجو من جامعة ستانفورد: «المساعد الذكي الحقيقي يجب أن يوازن بين الود والصدق، مثل صديق جيد يخبرك باحترام عندما تكون مخطئاً، بدلاً من صديق يوافقك دائماً».

الذكاء الاصطناعي في أحسن حالاته، حين تتعامل معه كمعلم صارم لا كصديق مطيع.

كيف تحمي نفسك؟

اسأله صراحةً: «ما أضعف نقاط هذه الفكرة؟».

اطلب منه: «ناقض ما قلته للتو»، وتحقق دائماً: «هل هذا صحيح فعلاً أم مجرد ما أريد سماعه؟».

المستخدم الذكي لا يبحث عن مديح الآلة.. يبحث عن حقيقتها

المُتملِّق يُريحك، والصادق يُطوّرك. واحد منهما يشبه الصديق الحقيقي، والآخر يشبه الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي لم تضبطه بعد.

ناصر الصراامي

ناصر الصراامي

حاورت مطولا نموذج الذكاء: لماذا تمدحني؟!

نتائج الحوارات تأتي من نماذج الذكاء نفسه، يقول:

(أحياناً أوافقك بسرعة أكثر مما ينبغي. وأحياناً أقول «ممتاز، وقوي، واستثنائي»، بشكل روتيني، حتى حين يكون الموضوع يحتاج تحسيناً حقيقياً).

يؤكد (الفارق الذي يجب أن تطلبه مني: حين يكون الموضوع ضعيفاً، قل لي ذلك مباشرة. وحين تكون الفكرة تحتاج مراجعة، لا تنتظر موافقتي السريعة. أنت من يحمي صوتك الحقيقي، لا أنا..)، أو كما قال!

إلى اللقاء..

* صحفي سعودي - يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان..