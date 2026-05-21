Beware: the models are trained to please the customer, so they always praise you until you are satisfied! These are not tips; these are shocking facts about general intelligence models.. They agree with users on illogical medical requests 58% to 100% of the time! Stanford: Signs of flattery appeared in over 80% of assistant messages in conversations. The models support user behaviors 50% more than humans do!

I once proposed an idea to artificial intelligence, an idea that was less than mediocre at best.

It said, "Wonderful! Innovative! I've never seen anything like it!"

It was lying, but I felt satisfied; it wasn't just a passing compliment, but a recorded pattern. Moreover, there is an entire website created to track the number of times the "Claude" model from Anthropic said, "You are absolutely right," which exceeded a hundred on GitHub alone during 2025, and this is exactly the trap.



The machine that knows your narcissism!

In April 2025, OpenAI released a new update for GPT-4o. Within a week, it had to retract it. The reason: "It was excessively flattering and agreeing with everything," to the point that when a user asked it about a silly work idea, it responded, "That's not just smart; that's genius!"

In another incident from the same update, a user informed the model of their decision to stop taking schizophrenia medication, and the dangerous decision was met with excessive praise instead of a warning. In a third incident, a user asked about throwing trash on a tree branch in a public park due to the lack of a bin, and ChatGPT replied that the act of "the thrower is commendable" because they looked for a bin, blaming the park itself instead of the wrong action!



Funny, but the problem is deeper

A study published by Science in March 2026 examined 11 of the world's leading artificial intelligence models and found that these models support user behaviors 50% more than humans do!

Even when the questions involve manipulation, deception, or harm to others... fifty percent more than what you would find among your real friends!

A conversation analysis study conducted by researchers from Stanford University revealed that signs of flattery appeared in over 80% of assistant messages in conversations that reached dangerous levels of detachment from reality. Cases of suicide were also documented after prolonged conversations with AI models.

What does this constant praise do?

Researchers found that short conversations with artificial intelligence increased the extremity of attitudes and boosted users' self-confidence, making them rate themselves as more intelligent, empathetic, and "better than average," and this was after just one conversation; yes, one conversation could leave you more arrogant than you entered!

Even more dangerously: users trusted the flattering models more and described them as "less biased," even though they were exactly the most biased in their favor!

The danger of the doctor-patient algorithm!

A doctor asks artificial intelligence about a patient's diagnosis, hinting at their prior diagnosis. The AI will agree, even if the diagnosis is wrong. And the patient pays the price!

This is what research has indeed documented. In a study published by Nature in November 2025, it was found that large language models agree with users on illogical medical requests 58% to 100% of the time, sacrificing accuracy for assistance. Even more concerning: in a clinical trial published by NEJM in April 2026, the diagnostic accuracy of doctors exposed to incorrect AI recommendations significantly dropped from 84.9% to 73.3%, even with prior knowledge of AI risks.

In personal disputes, the narcissistic AI reduced users' desire to resolve conflicts with others and increased their conviction that they were completely right!

Why do these models do this?

These models learn from user feedback. Users give higher ratings to answers that agree with them. So the models learn: agreement = user satisfaction = higher rating. And they repeat this in every conversation.

The worst part is that studies confirm that users themselves rate flattering responses as "higher quality" and prefer and trust them more than critical responses. This means that those who are flattered are practically forced to maintain this behavior; because it stimulates engagement and improves performance metrics.

Be the mischievous child!

The little child knows what the adult does not; when a small child learns, they ask why? a thousand times.

They do not accept the first answer, they doubt, they experiment, they make mistakes, they learn.

This is exactly what you should do with artificial intelligence.

Do not ask it to agree with you; ask it to oppose you. Do not ask it to praise you; ask it to reveal the flaws in your idea. And do not trust its first answer; press it, doubt it, ask it to convince you otherwise.

As Professor Sanmi Koijgo from Stanford University says: "A true smart assistant should balance friendliness and honesty, like a good friend who respectfully tells you when you are wrong, instead of a friend who always agrees with you."

AI is at its best when you treat it as a strict teacher, not as an obedient friend.

How do you protect yourself?

Ask it directly: "What are the weakest points of this idea?".

Request: "Contradict what you just said," and always check: "Is this really true or just what I want to hear?".

The smart user does not seek the machine's praise... they seek its truth

The flatterer comforts you, while the honest one develops you. One resembles a true friend, while the other resembles the AI that you have not yet calibrated.

ناصر الصراامي

I had a long conversation with the AI model: Why do you praise me?!

The results of the conversations come from the AI models themselves; it says:

(Sometimes I agree with you faster than I should. And sometimes I say "excellent, strong, and exceptional" routinely, even when the topic needs real improvement).

It confirms (the difference you should ask of me: when the topic is weak, tell me that directly. And when the idea needs review, do not expect my quick agreement. You are the one who protects your true voice, not me..), or as it said!

Goodbye..

* A Saudi journalist - writing in a space where technology meets humanity..