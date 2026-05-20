The worshippers leaving one of the mosques in the Karak Governorate of Jordan never expected that the moments after the dawn prayer would end in a horrific bloody scene that shocked the Jordanian street. In those still moments, close to the door of one of God's houses, a young university student ambushed a well-known academic, delivering 13 consecutive and fatal stabs that ended his life in mere seconds, in one of the most heinous crimes witnessed in Jordan recently.

Surveillance Cameras Document the "Dawn Tragedy"

In a ruling described as strict, the Grand Criminal Court in Jordan issued today (Wednesday) a death sentence by hanging for the twenty-something student after convicting him of premeditated murder with intent and ambush against the late Dr. Ahmad Saleh Al-Zoubi, head of the Arabic Language Department at Mu'tah University.

The official investigations revealed breath-taking details; surveillance cameras surrounding the site showed that the accused deliberately waited for the victim and monitored him immediately after he exited the mosque following the dawn prayer, before suddenly pouncing on him with a white weapon "knife," delivering treacherous and fatal stabs to various parts of his body, causing the late academic to collapse, drenched in his blood, and lose his life in the same place before the ambulance teams arrived.

However, what is shocking and intriguing about the case, which added to the level of mystery, is the confirmation from the official investigations that there were no personal disputes, whether familial or academic, between the student and the university professor at all. The astonishment of the Jordanian public was further heightened by the fact that the accused is studying in the College of Engineering, and that his father is also a prominent faculty member at the same university.

During the heated trial sessions, the public prosecution and the prosecution relied on live camera recordings and compelling forensic evidence to prove the premeditated intent to kill, while specialized medical reports indicated that the convicted individual had been suffering from severe psychological and behavioral disorders and had received follow-up and treatment at the National Center for Mental Health for more than a full year before committing the crime.

This case, which began with screams of horror and shock at the mosque's door, ended with the final word of the law over the noose, but it left behind a deep wound and a wide wave of profound questions within Jordanian society about the causes of these sudden crimes, and how fleeting and quiet moments after the dawn prayer can turn into chapters of a horrific crime that shakes an entire country.