لم يكن المصلّون الخارجون من أحد مساجد محافظة الكرك الأردنية يتوقعون أبداً أن تنتهي دقائق ما بعد صلاة الفجر بمشهد دموي مرعب صدم الشارع الأردني، ففي تلك اللحظات الساكنة وعلى مقربة من باب بيت من بيوت الله، ترصّد طالب جامعي في مقتبل العمر لأستاذ أكاديمي معروف، مسدداً له 13 طعنة متتالية ونافذة أنهت حياته في ثوانٍ معدودة، في واحدة من أبشع الجرائم التي شهدتها الأردن أخيراً.

كاميرات المراقبة توثق «مأساة الفجر»

وفي حكمٍ وُصف بالصارم، أصدرت محكمة الجنايات الكبرى في الأردن، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قراراً يقضي بالإعدام شنقاً حتى الموت بحق الطالب العشريني، بعد إدانته بجناية القتل العمد مع سبق الإصرار والترصد بحق الراحل الدكتور أحمد صالح الزعبي، رئيس قسم اللغة العربية في جامعة مؤتة.

وكشفت التحقيقات الرسمية تفاصيل تحبس الأنفاس؛ إذ أظهرت كاميرات المراقبة المحيطة بالموقع أن المتهم تعمد انتظار الضحية وترقبه عقب خروجه مباشرة من المسجد فور أداء صلاة الفجر، لينقض عليه فجأة بسلاح أبيض «سكين» موجهاً إليه طعنات غادرة وقاتلة في أنحاء متفرقة من جسده، ليخر الأكاديمي الراحل صريعاً ومضرجاً بدمائه، ويفارق الحياة في نفس المكان قبل وصول فرق الإسعاف.

لكن المثير والصادم في القضية، والذي ضاعف منسوب الغموض، هو تأكيد التحقيقات الرسمية عدم وجود أي خلافات شخصية، سواء عائلية، أو أكاديمية سابقة على الإطلاق بين الطالب والدكتور الجامعي. وزاد من ذهول الشارع الأردني أن المتهم يدرس في كلية الهندسة، وأن والده يعمل هو الآخر عضو هيئة تدريس مرموق في الجامعة نفسها.

وخلال جلسات المحاكمة الساخنة، استندت النيابة العامة والادعاء إلى تسجيلات الكاميرات الحية والأدلة الجنائية الدامغة لإثبات نية القتل المسبقة، في حين أشارت تقارير طبية متخصصة إلى أن المدان كان يعاني من اضطرابات نفسية وسلوكية حادة، وتلقى المتابعة والعلاج في المركز الوطني للصحة النفسية لأكثر من عام كامل قبل إقدامه على تنفيذ الجريمة.

هذه القضية التي بدأت بصرخات الفزع والذهول أمام باب المسجد انتهت بكلمة الفصل والقانون فوق حبل المشنقة، لكنها تركت وراءها جرحاً غائراً وموجة واسعة من التساؤلات العميقة داخل المجتمع الأردني حول مسببات هذه الجرائم المفاجئة، وكيف يمكن للحظات عابرة وهادئة بعد صلاة الفجر أن تتحول إلى فصول جريمة مروعة تهز بلداً بأكمله.