في الوقت الذي تتسارع فيه دقات الطبول العسكرية والتوترات السياسية الملتهبة على الساحة العالمية، اتخذ دونالد ترمب جونيور (نجل الرئيس الأمريكي) وخطيبته عارضة الأزياء الشهيرة بيتينا أندرسون قراراً مفاجئاً قضى بإلغاء خطتهما لإقامة حفل زفاف أسطوري وضخم داخل أروقة البيت الأبيض، بعد مخاوف حقيقية من اندلاع موجة غضب عارمة وانتقادات شعبية لا ترحم بسبب التوقيت الحساس.

الحرب تقلب الحسابات الرئاسية

وبحسب تقارير أمريكية، كان الثنائي يخططان لسنوات لإقامة حفل زفاف استثنائي وصاخب في قلب العاصمة واشنطن وداخل البيت الأبيض تحديداً، لكن استمرار العمليات العسكرية والتوترات المتصاعدة المرتبطة بملف إيران قلب الحسابات العائلية والسياسية رأساً على عقب.

وأمام هذا الوضع المعقد، قرر العروسان فجأة نقل مراسم الزفاف بالكامل إلى جزيرة خاصة ومعزولة في جزر البهاما، في محاولة للبحث عن الهدوء والفرار بعيداً عن الأضواء الكاشفة والضجيج السياسي الخانق.

ونقلت مصادر مقربة أن هذا القرار جاء خشية أن يُنظر إلى إقامة حفل بذخ فاحش داخل مقر الرئاسة في هذا التوقيت العصيب كنوع من «الاستفزاز الصارخ للرأي العام»، خصوصا في ظل الأجواء المشحونة والانقسامات السياسية الحادة التي تعيشها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

ورغم الطابع السري والمعزول الذي اختاره الثنائي لحفلهما المرتقب، فإن اسم ترمب وحده كفيل بتحويل أي مناسبة عائلية مغلقة إلى مادة خصبة للجدل العالمي، إذ كانت خطيبة ترمب جونيور قد أقامت قبل أسابيع قليلة حفل «العروس» الفاخر داخل منتجع Mar a Lago الشهير والمملوك للعائلة في فلوريدا، وسط حضور لافت لنساء العائلة البارزات، وفي مقدمتهن إيفانكا ترمب وتيفاني ترمب، في أجواء وصفتها الصحافة بأنها أقرب إلى القصور الملكية الأسطورية.

يذكر أن قصة الثنائي كانت تحت مجهر الإعلام الأمريكي منذ شرارتها الأولى عام 2024، خصوصا أنها ولدت مباشرة بعد انفصال ترمب جونيور المدوي عن خطيبته السابقة كيمبرلي غيلفويل، والتي تحولت لاحقاً لتشغل منصب سفيرة الولايات المتحدة في اليونان. ومع تسارع التحضيرات خلف الستار في الجزيرة المعزولة، يبقى السؤال الحائر الذي يشغل بال المراقبين والمتابعين في وادي السيليكون وواشنطن: هل كان إلغاء زفاف البيت الأبيض مجرد رغبة عائلية في الاستجمام أم أنها مناورة سياسية ذكية ومدروسة للهروب من عاصفة انتقادات كانت على وشك الانفجار وتشويه صورة العائلة؟