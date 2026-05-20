في الوقت الذي تتسارع فيه دقات الطبول العسكرية والتوترات السياسية الملتهبة على الساحة العالمية، اتخذ دونالد ترمب جونيور (نجل الرئيس الأمريكي) وخطيبته عارضة الأزياء الشهيرة بيتينا أندرسون قراراً مفاجئاً قضى بإلغاء خطتهما لإقامة حفل زفاف أسطوري وضخم داخل أروقة البيت الأبيض، بعد مخاوف حقيقية من اندلاع موجة غضب عارمة وانتقادات شعبية لا ترحم بسبب التوقيت الحساس.
الحرب تقلب الحسابات الرئاسية
وبحسب تقارير أمريكية، كان الثنائي يخططان لسنوات لإقامة حفل زفاف استثنائي وصاخب في قلب العاصمة واشنطن وداخل البيت الأبيض تحديداً، لكن استمرار العمليات العسكرية والتوترات المتصاعدة المرتبطة بملف إيران قلب الحسابات العائلية والسياسية رأساً على عقب.
وأمام هذا الوضع المعقد، قرر العروسان فجأة نقل مراسم الزفاف بالكامل إلى جزيرة خاصة ومعزولة في جزر البهاما، في محاولة للبحث عن الهدوء والفرار بعيداً عن الأضواء الكاشفة والضجيج السياسي الخانق.
ونقلت مصادر مقربة أن هذا القرار جاء خشية أن يُنظر إلى إقامة حفل بذخ فاحش داخل مقر الرئاسة في هذا التوقيت العصيب كنوع من «الاستفزاز الصارخ للرأي العام»، خصوصا في ظل الأجواء المشحونة والانقسامات السياسية الحادة التي تعيشها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
ورغم الطابع السري والمعزول الذي اختاره الثنائي لحفلهما المرتقب، فإن اسم ترمب وحده كفيل بتحويل أي مناسبة عائلية مغلقة إلى مادة خصبة للجدل العالمي، إذ كانت خطيبة ترمب جونيور قد أقامت قبل أسابيع قليلة حفل «العروس» الفاخر داخل منتجع Mar a Lago الشهير والمملوك للعائلة في فلوريدا، وسط حضور لافت لنساء العائلة البارزات، وفي مقدمتهن إيفانكا ترمب وتيفاني ترمب، في أجواء وصفتها الصحافة بأنها أقرب إلى القصور الملكية الأسطورية.
يذكر أن قصة الثنائي كانت تحت مجهر الإعلام الأمريكي منذ شرارتها الأولى عام 2024، خصوصا أنها ولدت مباشرة بعد انفصال ترمب جونيور المدوي عن خطيبته السابقة كيمبرلي غيلفويل، والتي تحولت لاحقاً لتشغل منصب سفيرة الولايات المتحدة في اليونان. ومع تسارع التحضيرات خلف الستار في الجزيرة المعزولة، يبقى السؤال الحائر الذي يشغل بال المراقبين والمتابعين في وادي السيليكون وواشنطن: هل كان إلغاء زفاف البيت الأبيض مجرد رغبة عائلية في الاستجمام أم أنها مناورة سياسية ذكية ومدروسة للهروب من عاصفة انتقادات كانت على وشك الانفجار وتشويه صورة العائلة؟
At a time when the beats of military drums are accelerating and political tensions are boiling on the global stage, Donald Trump Jr. (the son of the American president) and his fiancée, the famous model Bettina Anderson, made a surprising decision to cancel their plan for a legendary and grand wedding inside the halls of the White House, due to genuine fears of an outbreak of overwhelming anger and relentless public criticism because of the sensitive timing.
War Turns Presidential Calculations Upside Down
According to American reports, the couple had been planning for years to hold an exceptional and noisy wedding in the heart of Washington, specifically inside the White House, but the continuation of military operations and escalating tensions related to the Iran issue turned family and political calculations upside down.
In light of this complex situation, the couple suddenly decided to move the wedding ceremony entirely to a private and isolated island in the Bahamas, in an attempt to seek tranquility and escape from the spotlight and the stifling political noise.
Close sources reported that this decision came out of fear that holding an extravagant wedding inside the presidential residence at this difficult time would be seen as a form of "blatant provocation of public opinion," especially amid the charged atmosphere and sharp political divisions that the United States is experiencing.
Despite the secretive and isolated nature that the couple chose for their anticipated event, the name Trump alone is enough to turn any closed family occasion into fertile ground for global controversy, as Trump Jr.'s fiancée had held a lavish "bridal" party just a few weeks ago at the famous Mar-a-Lago resort owned by the family in Florida, with a notable presence of prominent family women, including Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, in an atmosphere described by the press as closer to legendary royal palaces.
It is worth noting that the couple's story has been under the microscope of the American media since its inception in 2024, especially since it emerged directly after Trump Jr.'s dramatic split from his former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, who later became the U.S. ambassador to Greece. As preparations behind the scenes continue on the isolated island, the lingering question that occupies the minds of observers and followers in Silicon Valley and Washington remains: Was the cancellation of the White House wedding merely a family desire for relaxation, or was it a clever and calculated political maneuver to escape a storm of criticism that was about to explode and tarnish the family's image?