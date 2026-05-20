في الجلسة التي تغيّب عنها رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو؛ لانشغاله بعقد اجتماع أمني، يصوّت الكنيست، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في قراءته التمهيدية على مشروع قانون حل نفسه.


وصوت الكنيست بالقراءة التمهيدية على مشروع لحله وتبكير موعد الانتخابات بأغلبية 110 أعضاء ودون أي معارضة، ويعد هذا التصويت الأول على أن يتبعه تصويت بثلاث قراءات على مشروع القانون.


وتنتهي ولاية الكنيست في أكتوبر القادم، لتُجرى الانتخابات في 27 من الشهر ذاته، لكن هناك تقارير تتحدث عن 1 سبتمبر تاريخاً مقترحاً أيضاً.


ويواصل نتنياهو مفاوضاته مع الأحزاب الحريدية لتأجيل حل البرلمان، حتى بعد اجتياز مشروع القانون قراءته التمهيدية، وبحسب صحيفة «هآرتس» فإن نتنياهو- المطلوب للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم حرب بقطاع غزة- لا يزال يفضل إجراء الانتخابات في موعدها الأصلي.


وكانت صحيفة «إسرائيل اليوم» ذكرت أن هناك مشروعين قانونيين لحل الكنيست، أحدهما من الحكومة والآخر من المعارضة، مؤكدة أن الأحزاب الدينية دعمت المشروعين، حتى لا يُسمح لنتنياهو لاحقاً بسحب مشروع قانون الحكومة، ومن ثم عرقلة عملية الانتخابات المبكرة.


وأشارت إلى أنه بعد الموافقة بالقراءة التمهيدية يُمرر مشروع القانون إلى لجنة الكنيست لمزيد من الدراسة وتحديد موعد الانتخابات، موضحة أنه لإجراء انتخابات في 1 سبتمبر، يجب على الكنيست حل نفسه في عملية سريعة خلال 10 أيام من اليوم، إذ يتطلب القانون ما لا يقل عن 90 يوماً من تاريخ حل الكنيست حتى إجراء الانتخابات الفعلية.