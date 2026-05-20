In the session from which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was absent due to his engagement in a security meeting, the Knesset is voting today (Wednesday) in its preliminary reading on a bill to dissolve itself.



The Knesset voted in the preliminary reading on a bill to dissolve itself and advance the election date with a majority of 110 members and without any opposition. This vote is the first, followed by a vote in three readings on the bill.



The Knesset's term ends next October, with elections scheduled for the 27th of that month, but there are reports suggesting September 1 as a proposed date as well.



Netanyahu continues his negotiations with the Haredi parties to postpone the dissolution of the parliament, even after the bill has passed its preliminary reading. According to the newspaper "Haaretz," Netanyahu—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of committing war crimes in Gaza—still prefers to hold the elections on their original date.



The newspaper "Israel Hayom" mentioned that there are two legal proposals to dissolve the Knesset, one from the government and the other from the opposition, confirming that the religious parties supported both proposals to prevent Netanyahu from later withdrawing the government bill and thus obstructing the early election process.



It pointed out that after approval in the preliminary reading, the bill is forwarded to the Knesset Committee for further study and to determine the election date, clarifying that to hold elections on September 1, the Knesset must dissolve itself in a swift process within 10 days from today, as the law requires at least 90 days from the date of the Knesset's dissolution until the actual elections.