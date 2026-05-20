U.S. President Donald Trump succeeded in ousting Representative Thomas Massie after Ed Gallehrin, the candidate he personally endorsed, won the primary elections held yesterday (Tuesday) in Kentucky.



In the latest series of successful attempts by President Trump to defeat his political opponents, Massie, one of the president's fiercest critics in Congress, who posed a significant obstacle in his path, received a strong blow from Trump.



Massie has represented Kentucky's fourth congressional district since 2012 and has become a challenger within the Republican Party with libertarian leanings, voting against the tax law that Trump considers one of his major achievements last year, and at times voting against Republican priorities in the House of Representatives.



Massie's independence angered Trump, who repeatedly attacked him and made it his mission to remove him from office.



On Monday, Trump described Massie on Truth Social as "the worst member of Congress in the long and storied history of the Republican Party," explaining that he is "a roadblock and a fool," and urged voters to vote him out of office.



U.S. media reported that Ed Gallehrin's victory sends a stronger message to Trump's Republican critics despite his several victories during the current primary election season, noting that Massie will remain in Congress until the end of his term in January, and with no Republican primary elections on the horizon, he now has more freedom than ever to antagonize Trump.



Before Massie's loss, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana failed to even qualify for a runoff last Saturday, as he could not repair his relationship with Trump after five years of voting to convict him during his second impeachment trial.



This month, Trump succeeded in ousting 5 out of 7 Republicans in Indiana whom he targeted for voting against his redistricting plan, as they also voted to convict Trump in 2021.