نجح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في إزاحة النائب توماس ماسي بعد فوز إد غالرين، المرشح الذي اختاره بنفسه للانتخابات التمهيدية للكونغرس، التي جرت أمس (الثلاثاء) في كنتاكي.


وفي أحدث سلسلة المحاولات الناجحة للرئيس ترمب لهزيمة خصومه السياسيين، تلقّى ماسي أحد أشد منتقدي الرئيس في الكونغرس، والذي شكّل عقبة كبيرة في طريقه، ضربة قوية من ترمب.


ويمثل ماسي منطقة الكونغرس الرابعة في كنتاكي منذ عام 2012، وأصبح منافساً داخل صفوف الحزب الجمهوري وذا ميول تحررية، وصوّت ضد قانون الضرائب الذي يعتبره ترمب من أبرز إنجازاته العام الماضي، كما كان يصوّت في بعض الأحيان ضد أولويات الجمهوريين في قاعة مجلس النواب.


وأثار استقلال ماسي غضب ترمب، الذي هاجمه مراراً وجعل من مهمته عزله من منصبه.


ووصف ترمب، (الإثنين)، على موقع تروث سوشيال ماسي بـ «أسوأ عضو في الكونغرس في تاريخ الحزب الجمهوري الطويل والحافل» موضحاً أنه «معرقل وأحمق»، ودعا الناخبين إلى التصويت لإخراجه من منصبه.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن فوز إد غالرين رسالة أقوى إلى منتقدي ترمب من الجمهوريين على الرغم من تحقيقه انتصارات عدة خلال موسم الانتخابات التمهيدية الحالي، مبينة أن ماسي سيبقى في الكونغرس حتى نهاية ولايته في يناير القادم، ومع عدم وجود انتخابات تمهيدية جمهورية في الأفق، أصبح لديه الآن حرية أكبر من أي وقت مضى في استعداء ترمب.


وقبل خسارة ماسي، فشل السيناتور الجمهوري بيل كاسيدي من لويزيانا في التأهل حتى لجولة الإعادة السبت الماضي، إذ لم يتمكن من إصلاح علاقته مع ترمب بعد 5 سنوات من تصويته لإدانته خلال محاكمته الثانية لعزله.


نجح ترمب هذا الشهر في إزاحة 5 من أصل 7 جمهوريين في إنديانا استهدفهم لتصويتهم ضد خطته لإعادة تقسيم الدوائر الانتخابية، كما صوتوا لإدانة ترمب في عام 2021.