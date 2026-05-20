Amid Pakistani efforts to find a way out of the gap in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei revealed today (Wednesday) an anticipated visit by the Iranian Foreign Minister to New York to participate in a meeting initiated by China.



ISNA news agency quoted Baqaei as saying: "Under China's presidency of the UN Security Council, an invitation has been extended to the Iranian Foreign Minister to participate in a special meeting in New York for foreign ministers to discuss issues of international peace and security," explaining that the potential visit aims to participate in a meeting initiated by China.



The Pakistani Interior Minister traveled to Iran today for the second time in a week to find a way out of the disagreements over several points in the negotiations between Iran and the U.S.



This comes at a time when Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei continues to send written messages and remains absent, the latest of which was a message published today, in which he emphasized the need for unity and boosting morale to solve problems and address citizens' concerns, in a clear indication of the discontent among the Iranian people regarding the stormy crisis facing the country due to the war.



In contrast, the newspaper "Haaretz" reported from Israeli military sources that they were surprised by U.S. President Donald Trump's statements that he was just hours away from launching an attack on Iran, adding: "We expected that the attack on Iran would be coordinated directly and extensively with Israel."



Meanwhile, security sources told "Haaretz": "The renewal of U.S. attacks on Iran will almost certainly lead to Israel's involvement in the fighting," expressing doubts about the possibility of overthrowing the Iranian regime if fighting resumes.