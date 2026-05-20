وسط تحركات باكستانية لإيجاد مخرج للفجوة في المفاوضات بين أمريكا وإيران، كشف المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن زيارة مرتقبة لوزير الخارجية الإيراني إلى نيويورك للمشاركة في اجتماع بمبادرة من الصين.


ونقلت وكالة إيسنا عن بقائي قوله: «في ظل رئاسة الصين لمجلس الأمن الدولي تم توجيه الدعوة لوزير خارجية إيران للمشاركة في اجتماع خاص في نيويورك لوزراء الخارجية لمناقشة قضايا السلم والأمن الدوليين»، موضحاً أن الزيارة المحتملة هدفها المشاركة في اجتماع بمبادرة من الصين.


وتوجّه وزير الداخلية الباكستاني، اليوم، إلى إيران للمرّة الثانية في غضون أسبوع لإيجاد مخرج للخلافات حول عدد من النقاط في المفاوضات بين إيران وأمريكا.


يأتي ذلك، في الوقت الذي يواصل المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي توجيه الرسائل الخطية واستمرار اختفائه وآخرها رسالة نشرت اليوم، شدد خلالها على ضرورة التكاتف وتعزيز المعنويات لحل المشاكل ومعالجة هموم المواطنين، في إشارة واضحة إلى وجود امتعاض في أوساط الشعب الإيراني من الأزمة العاصفة التي تواجهها البلاد جراء الحرب.


في المقابل، نقلت صحيفة «هآرتس» عن مصادر بالجيش الإسرائيلي قولها: «تفاجأنا من تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأنه كان على بعد ساعات من شن هجوم على إيران»، مضيفة: «كنا نتوقع أن يجري تنسيق الهجوم على إيران بشكل مباشر وواسع مع إسرائيل».


فيما قالت مصادر أمنية لصحيفة «هآرتس»: «إن تجدد الهجمات الأمريكية على إيران سيؤدي بشكل شبه مؤكد إلى مشاركة إسرائيل في القتال»، مشككين في إمكانية إسقاط النظام الإيراني في حال العودة للقتال.