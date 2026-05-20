قلل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو غوتيريش، اليوم (الأربعاء)، من أهمية القمة الأمريكية - الصينية التي عقدت الأسبوع الماضي في بكين، مؤكداً أنها خففت التوتر لكنها لم تحقق تقدماً.


وقال غوتيريش في مؤتمر صحفي بطوكيو: إن اجتماع قادة أكبر اقتصادين في العالم الأسبوع الماضي ربما يكون قد خفف حدة التوترات، ولكنه لم يسفر عن تحقيق أي تقدم، مما زاد من احتمال إجراء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ زيارة إلى واشنطن في وقت لاحق من العام الحالي، مضيفاً:«لنكن واضحين، لم يتحقق أي تقدم كبير، وبالتالي فإن زيارة شي إلى واشنطن تكتسب أهمية هائلة».


ورحب الأمين العام بهذه الفرصة، لكنه لم يبد أي مؤشر حول ما إذا كان يجري الإعداد لمثل هذه الخطط، محذراً من أن الأمم المتحدة تواجه انهياراً مالياً وشيكاً بسبب المستحقات غير المدفوعة، والتي تأتي في معظمها من الولايات المتحدة، أكبر مساهم في العالم.


وأشار إلى أن تلك المديونيات، التي تشمل ميزانيات حفظ السلام والميزانيات العادية، تبلغ أكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار، مبيناً أنه سيواصل الإلحاح على واشنطن لدفع مستحقاتها وأنه لن يطلب من دول مثل الصين واليابان تعويض النقص.


ولم يتفق شي وترمب في بكين على تمديد هدنة تجارية هشة، ينتهي أمدها في وقت لاحق من العام الحالي، لكنه أشاد بالزعيم الصيني ودعاه لزيارة واشنطن في سبتمبر والتي تتزامن مع انعقاد الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، مما يثير احتمال أن يلقي الزعيم الصيني كلمة بنفسه أمام الجمعية لأول مرة منذ عام 2015.