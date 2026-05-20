كشفت مصادر صحفية عن تحرك مبكر داخل أروقة ريال مدريد من أجل التعاقد مع النجم الإنجليزي هاري كين مهاجم بايرن ميونخ خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، بطلب مباشر من المدرب البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو الذي بات قريباً من تولي القيادة الفنية للفريق الملكي.
وبحسب ما أورده موقع «فيخاخيس»، فإن مورينيو أوصى إدارة ريال مدريد بالتحرك سريعاً لحسم الصفقة، في ظل اقتناعه بأن هاري كين يمثل القطعة الهجومية المثالية لقيادة مشروع الفريق الجديد في الموسم القادم.
كين.. الشريك المثالي لمبابي وفينيسيوس
يرى مورينيو أن المهاجم الإنجليزي يمتلك مواصفات تكتيكية استثنائية تجعله قادراً على منح خط هجوم ريال مدريد مزيداً من القوة والتوازن، خصوصاً إلى جانب الثنائي كيليان مبابي وفينيسيوس جونيور.
ويعتمد المدرب البرتغالي على قدرات كين في بناء اللعب، والضغط الدفاعي، إلى جانب حسه التهديفي الحاسم، ما يجعله خياراً مثالياً لقيادة هجوم «الملكي» في المرحلة القادمة.
80 مليون يورو لإقناع بايرن
وينتهي عقد هاري كين مع بايرن ميونخ بعد عام واحد فقط، ما يضع النادي الألماني أمام خيارين؛ إما تجديد عقد اللاعب هذا الصيف أو بيعه لتفادي رحيله مجاناً في صيف 2027.
وتستعد إدارة ريال مدريد، وفقاً للتقارير، لتقديم عرض قد تصل قيمته إلى 80 مليون يورو من أجل الظفر بخدمات قائد المنتخب الإنجليزي، وهو مبلغ قد يدفع بايرن لإعادة النظر في مستقبل مهاجمه المخضرم.
ورغم تجاوزه سن الـ32، يواصل كين تقديم مستويات لافتة، بعدما خاض 50 مباراة في مختلف البطولات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 58 هدفاً، إضافة إلى 8 تمريرات حاسمة، في أرقام تعكس استمراره ضمن نخبة المهاجمين في أوروبا.
علاقة قديمة تعزز الصفقة
ويعوّل ريال مدريد على العلاقة القوية التي تجمع مورينيو وهاري كين منذ عملهما معاً في توتنهام هوتسبير، إذ تألق المهاجم الإنجليزي تحت قيادة «السبيشال وان» بشكل لافت.
وخلال تلك الفترة، شارك كين في 62 مباراة تحت قيادة المدرب البرتغالي، سجل خلالها 45 هدفاً، إلى جانب صناعته 17 هدفاً، ما عزز قناعة مورينيو بقدرة اللاعب على قيادة أي مشروع هجومي ناجح.
ثورة مرتقبة في «البرنابيو»
ويستعد ريال مدريد لإجراء تغييرات واسعة على مستوى تشكيلته خلال المرحلة القادمة، في محاولة لاستعادة الهيمنة المحلية وكسر تفوق برشلونة، بعد موسمين خرج خلالهما الفريق دون التتويج بالدوري الإسباني أو كأس الملك أو السوبر الإسباني.
Journalistic sources have revealed an early move within the corridors of Real Madrid to sign English star Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, during the upcoming summer transfer window, at the direct request of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, who is close to taking over the managerial role of the royal team.
According to the website "Vejakhis," Mourinho has advised Real Madrid's management to act quickly to finalize the deal, as he is convinced that Harry Kane represents the ideal attacking piece to lead the new team project next season.
Kane... the perfect partner for Mbappé and Vinícius
Mourinho believes that the English striker possesses exceptional tactical qualities that make him capable of providing Real Madrid's attack with more strength and balance, especially alongside the duo Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.
The Portuguese coach relies on Kane's abilities in playmaking, defensive pressing, and his decisive scoring instinct, making him an ideal choice to lead the "royal" attack in the upcoming phase.
80 million euros to convince Bayern
Harry Kane's contract with Bayern Munich expires in just one year, putting the German club in a position of two options: either renew the player's contract this summer or sell him to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2027.
According to reports, Real Madrid's management is preparing to make an offer that could reach 80 million euros to secure the services of the English national team captain, an amount that might prompt Bayern to reconsider the future of their veteran striker.
Despite being over 32 years old, Kane continues to deliver impressive performances, having played 50 matches across various competitions this season, during which he scored 58 goals, along with 8 assists, figures that reflect his ongoing status among the elite strikers in Europe.
An old relationship strengthens the deal
Real Madrid is counting on the strong relationship between Mourinho and Harry Kane, which has developed since they worked together at Tottenham Hotspur, where the English striker shone under the guidance of "the Special One."
During that period, Kane participated in 62 matches under the Portuguese coach, scoring 45 goals and providing 17 assists, which reinforced Mourinho's belief in the player's ability to lead any successful attacking project.
An anticipated revolution at the "Bernabéu"
Real Madrid is preparing to make extensive changes to its squad in the upcoming phase, in an attempt to regain local dominance and break Barcelona's supremacy, after two seasons in which the team exited without winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, or the Spanish Super Cup.