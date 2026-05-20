كشفت مصادر صحفية عن تحرك مبكر داخل أروقة ريال مدريد من أجل التعاقد مع النجم الإنجليزي هاري كين مهاجم بايرن ميونخ خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، بطلب مباشر من المدرب البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو الذي بات قريباً من تولي القيادة الفنية للفريق الملكي.

وبحسب ما أورده موقع «فيخاخيس»، فإن مورينيو أوصى إدارة ريال مدريد بالتحرك سريعاً لحسم الصفقة، في ظل اقتناعه بأن هاري كين يمثل القطعة الهجومية المثالية لقيادة مشروع الفريق الجديد في الموسم القادم.

كين.. الشريك المثالي لمبابي وفينيسيوس

يرى مورينيو أن المهاجم الإنجليزي يمتلك مواصفات تكتيكية استثنائية تجعله قادراً على منح خط هجوم ريال مدريد مزيداً من القوة والتوازن، خصوصاً إلى جانب الثنائي كيليان مبابي وفينيسيوس جونيور.

ويعتمد المدرب البرتغالي على قدرات كين في بناء اللعب، والضغط الدفاعي، إلى جانب حسه التهديفي الحاسم، ما يجعله خياراً مثالياً لقيادة هجوم «الملكي» في المرحلة القادمة.

80 مليون يورو لإقناع بايرن

وينتهي عقد هاري كين مع بايرن ميونخ بعد عام واحد فقط، ما يضع النادي الألماني أمام خيارين؛ إما تجديد عقد اللاعب هذا الصيف أو بيعه لتفادي رحيله مجاناً في صيف 2027.

وتستعد إدارة ريال مدريد، وفقاً للتقارير، لتقديم عرض قد تصل قيمته إلى 80 مليون يورو من أجل الظفر بخدمات قائد المنتخب الإنجليزي، وهو مبلغ قد يدفع بايرن لإعادة النظر في مستقبل مهاجمه المخضرم.

ورغم تجاوزه سن الـ32، يواصل كين تقديم مستويات لافتة، بعدما خاض 50 مباراة في مختلف البطولات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 58 هدفاً، إضافة إلى 8 تمريرات حاسمة، في أرقام تعكس استمراره ضمن نخبة المهاجمين في أوروبا.

علاقة قديمة تعزز الصفقة

ويعوّل ريال مدريد على العلاقة القوية التي تجمع مورينيو وهاري كين منذ عملهما معاً في توتنهام هوتسبير، إذ تألق المهاجم الإنجليزي تحت قيادة «السبيشال وان» بشكل لافت.

وخلال تلك الفترة، شارك كين في 62 مباراة تحت قيادة المدرب البرتغالي، سجل خلالها 45 هدفاً، إلى جانب صناعته 17 هدفاً، ما عزز قناعة مورينيو بقدرة اللاعب على قيادة أي مشروع هجومي ناجح.

ثورة مرتقبة في «البرنابيو»

ويستعد ريال مدريد لإجراء تغييرات واسعة على مستوى تشكيلته خلال المرحلة القادمة، في محاولة لاستعادة الهيمنة المحلية وكسر تفوق برشلونة، بعد موسمين خرج خلالهما الفريق دون التتويج بالدوري الإسباني أو كأس الملك أو السوبر الإسباني.