Journalistic sources have revealed an early move within the corridors of Real Madrid to sign English star Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, during the upcoming summer transfer window, at the direct request of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, who is close to taking over the managerial role of the royal team.

According to the website "Vejakhis," Mourinho has advised Real Madrid's management to act quickly to finalize the deal, as he is convinced that Harry Kane represents the ideal attacking piece to lead the new team project next season.

Kane... the perfect partner for Mbappé and Vinícius

Mourinho believes that the English striker possesses exceptional tactical qualities that make him capable of providing Real Madrid's attack with more strength and balance, especially alongside the duo Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

The Portuguese coach relies on Kane's abilities in playmaking, defensive pressing, and his decisive scoring instinct, making him an ideal choice to lead the "royal" attack in the upcoming phase.

80 million euros to convince Bayern

Harry Kane's contract with Bayern Munich expires in just one year, putting the German club in a position of two options: either renew the player's contract this summer or sell him to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2027.

According to reports, Real Madrid's management is preparing to make an offer that could reach 80 million euros to secure the services of the English national team captain, an amount that might prompt Bayern to reconsider the future of their veteran striker.

Despite being over 32 years old, Kane continues to deliver impressive performances, having played 50 matches across various competitions this season, during which he scored 58 goals, along with 8 assists, figures that reflect his ongoing status among the elite strikers in Europe.

An old relationship strengthens the deal

Real Madrid is counting on the strong relationship between Mourinho and Harry Kane, which has developed since they worked together at Tottenham Hotspur, where the English striker shone under the guidance of "the Special One."

During that period, Kane participated in 62 matches under the Portuguese coach, scoring 45 goals and providing 17 assists, which reinforced Mourinho's belief in the player's ability to lead any successful attacking project.

An anticipated revolution at the "Bernabéu"

Real Madrid is preparing to make extensive changes to its squad in the upcoming phase, in an attempt to regain local dominance and break Barcelona's supremacy, after two seasons in which the team exited without winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, or the Spanish Super Cup.