The English Premier League announced the exclusion of Southampton from the playoff final qualifying for the Premier League, after being found guilty of spying on their opponent Middlesbrough before the semi-final match.

Reason for the Crisis

Middlesbrough had called for Southampton's exclusion after the latter filmed a training session of the team before the first leg of the semi-final, which ended in a goalless draw.

Statement from the English Premier League

The league stated in an official statement: "An independent disciplinary committee today excluded Southampton from the final of the League Two playoff, after the club admitted to committing several violations of the league's regulations regarding unauthorized filming of other clubs' training sessions."

The statement added: "As a result of today's decision, Middlesbrough returns to the playoff for promotion to the Premier League, and will face Hull City in the final, which is still scheduled for Saturday, May 23, with the kickoff time to be confirmed later."

Southampton, which admitted to the charges against it, was also found guilty of filming training sessions for both Oxford United last December and Ipswich Town in April during the current season, and as a result, four points were deducted from its total in the upcoming season of League Two.

The Most Expensive Match in the World

The playoff final qualifying for the Premier League is described as "the most expensive match in football," with estimates suggesting that promotion to the Premier League grants the qualifier around £200 million over three seasons.

Southampton's Reaction

A source from Southampton told the British newspaper "The Sun": "We will appeal the penalty, and we will fight in every possible way to play in the playoff final."