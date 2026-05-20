أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي استبعاد نادي ساوثهامبتون من خوض نهائي الملحق المؤهل إلى الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، بعد إدانته بالتجسس على منافسه ميدلسبره قبل مواجهة نصف النهائي.
سبب الأزمة
وكان ميدلسبره قد طالب باستبعاد ساوثهامبتون عقب قيام الأخير بتصوير حصة تدريبية للفريق قبل مباراة الذهاب في نصف النهائي، التي انتهت بالتعادل السلبي.
بيان رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي
وقالت الرابطة في بيان رسمي: «قامت لجنة تأديبية مستقلة اليوم باستبعاد ساوثهامبتون من نهائي ملحق دوري الدرجة الثانية، بعد اعتراف النادي بارتكاب عدة انتهاكات للوائح الرابطة المتعلقة بالتصوير غير المصرح به لتدريبات الأندية الأخرى».
وأضاف البيان: «نتيجة لقرار اليوم، يعود ميدلسبره إلى ملحق التأهل إلى البريميرليغ، وسيخوض النهائي أمام هال سيتي، ولا يزال موعد النهائي محدداً يوم السبت 23 مايو، على أن يتم تأكيد توقيت انطلاق المباراة لاحقاً».
كما أُدين ساوثهامبتون، الذي اعترف بالتهم الموجهة إليه، بتصوير حصص تدريبية لكل من أكسفورد يونايتد في ديسمبر الماضي، وإبسويتش تاون في أبريل خلال الموسم الجاري، وبناء على ذلك خُصم أيضاً أربع نقاط من رصيده في الموسم القادم بدوري الدرجة الثانية.
أغلى مباراة في العالم
وتوصف مباراة نهائي الملحق المؤهل إلى البريميرليع بـ«المباراة الأغلى في كرة القدم»، وتشير التقديرات إلى أن الصعود إلى الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز يمنح المتأهل نحو 200 مليون جنيه إسترليني، على مدى ثلاثة مواسم.
رد فعل ساوثهامبتون
وقال مصدر من ساوثهامبتون لصحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية: «سوف نستأنف على العقوبة، وسنقاتل بأقوى طريقة ممكنة من أجل خوض نهائي الملحق».
The English Premier League announced the exclusion of Southampton from the playoff final qualifying for the Premier League, after being found guilty of spying on their opponent Middlesbrough before the semi-final match.
Reason for the Crisis
Middlesbrough had called for Southampton's exclusion after the latter filmed a training session of the team before the first leg of the semi-final, which ended in a goalless draw.
Statement from the English Premier League
The league stated in an official statement: "An independent disciplinary committee today excluded Southampton from the final of the League Two playoff, after the club admitted to committing several violations of the league's regulations regarding unauthorized filming of other clubs' training sessions."
The statement added: "As a result of today's decision, Middlesbrough returns to the playoff for promotion to the Premier League, and will face Hull City in the final, which is still scheduled for Saturday, May 23, with the kickoff time to be confirmed later."
Southampton, which admitted to the charges against it, was also found guilty of filming training sessions for both Oxford United last December and Ipswich Town in April during the current season, and as a result, four points were deducted from its total in the upcoming season of League Two.
The Most Expensive Match in the World
The playoff final qualifying for the Premier League is described as "the most expensive match in football," with estimates suggesting that promotion to the Premier League grants the qualifier around £200 million over three seasons.
Southampton's Reaction
A source from Southampton told the British newspaper "The Sun": "We will appeal the penalty, and we will fight in every possible way to play in the playoff final."