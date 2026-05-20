أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي استبعاد نادي ساوثهامبتون من خوض نهائي الملحق المؤهل إلى الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، بعد إدانته بالتجسس على منافسه ميدلسبره قبل مواجهة نصف النهائي.

سبب الأزمة

وكان ميدلسبره قد طالب باستبعاد ساوثهامبتون عقب قيام الأخير بتصوير حصة تدريبية للفريق قبل مباراة الذهاب في نصف النهائي، التي انتهت بالتعادل السلبي.

بيان رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي

وقالت الرابطة في بيان رسمي: «قامت لجنة تأديبية مستقلة اليوم باستبعاد ساوثهامبتون من نهائي ملحق دوري الدرجة الثانية، بعد اعتراف النادي بارتكاب عدة انتهاكات للوائح الرابطة المتعلقة بالتصوير غير المصرح به لتدريبات الأندية الأخرى».

وأضاف البيان: «نتيجة لقرار اليوم، يعود ميدلسبره إلى ملحق التأهل إلى البريميرليغ، وسيخوض النهائي أمام هال سيتي، ولا يزال موعد النهائي محدداً يوم السبت 23 مايو، على أن يتم تأكيد توقيت انطلاق المباراة لاحقاً».

كما أُدين ساوثهامبتون، الذي اعترف بالتهم الموجهة إليه، بتصوير حصص تدريبية لكل من أكسفورد يونايتد في ديسمبر الماضي، وإبسويتش تاون في أبريل خلال الموسم الجاري، وبناء على ذلك خُصم أيضاً أربع نقاط من رصيده في الموسم القادم بدوري الدرجة الثانية.

أغلى مباراة في العالم

وتوصف مباراة نهائي الملحق المؤهل إلى البريميرليع بـ«المباراة الأغلى في ​كرة القدم»، وتشير التقديرات إلى أن الصعود إلى الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز يمنح المتأهل نحو 200 ​مليون جنيه إسترليني، على مدى ثلاثة مواسم.

رد فعل ساوثهامبتون

وقال مصدر من ساوثهامبتون لصحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية: «سوف نستأنف على العقوبة، وسنقاتل بأقوى طريقة ممكنة من أجل خوض نهائي الملحق».