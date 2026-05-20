تحول خلاف عابر في محافظة تعز إلى مأساة دموية أمس (الثلاثاء) أسفرت عن مقتل شقيقين وإصابة ثلاثة مدنيين آخرين، إثر اشتباكات مسلحة اندلعت فجأة داخل أحد الأسواق الشعبية الخاضعة لسيطرة جماعة الحوثي.
ونقلت مصادر محلية أن الشجار بدأ بملاسنة بين الشقيقين وصاحب محل لبيع الهواتف المحمولة في «سوق السويداء» بمديرية ماوية (شرقي تعز)، وسرعان ما تطور الأمر إلى تبادل عنيف لإطلاق النار بين الطرفين، لينتهي بسقوط الشقيقين قتيلين في الحال، وإصابة ثلاثة من المارة الذين تصادف وجودهم في موقع الحادثة.
انفلات أمني وذعر جماعي
أثارت الواقعة الدامية حالة من الرعب والهلع بين المتسوقين والأهالي، وسط انتقادات واسعة وتنديد بحالة الانفلات الأمني الشديد التي تشهدها المدن والمناطق الواقعة تحت إدارة الحوثيين، حيث غاب القانون وحلّ السلاح بدلاً عنه لفض النزاعات اليومية.
A fleeting dispute in Taiz Governorate turned into a bloody tragedy yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in the death of two brothers and the injury of three other civilians, following armed clashes that suddenly erupted inside one of the popular markets controlled by the Houthi group.
Local sources reported that the quarrel began with a verbal exchange between the two brothers and the owner of a mobile phone shop in the "Al-Suwaida Market" in the Mawiyah district (eastern Taiz), and quickly escalated into a violent exchange of gunfire between the two parties, ending with the two brothers falling dead on the spot and injuring three passersby who happened to be at the scene of the incident.
Security Breakdown and Collective Panic
The bloody incident sparked a state of fear and panic among shoppers and residents, amid widespread criticism and condemnation of the severe security breakdown experienced in the cities and areas under Houthi control, where the law has vanished and weapons have taken its place to resolve daily disputes.