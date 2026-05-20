A fleeting dispute in Taiz Governorate turned into a bloody tragedy yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in the death of two brothers and the injury of three other civilians, following armed clashes that suddenly erupted inside one of the popular markets controlled by the Houthi group.

Local sources reported that the quarrel began with a verbal exchange between the two brothers and the owner of a mobile phone shop in the "Al-Suwaida Market" in the Mawiyah district (eastern Taiz), and quickly escalated into a violent exchange of gunfire between the two parties, ending with the two brothers falling dead on the spot and injuring three passersby who happened to be at the scene of the incident.

Security Breakdown and Collective Panic

The bloody incident sparked a state of fear and panic among shoppers and residents, amid widespread criticism and condemnation of the severe security breakdown experienced in the cities and areas under Houthi control, where the law has vanished and weapons have taken its place to resolve daily disputes.