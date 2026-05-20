تحول خلاف عابر في محافظة تعز إلى مأساة دموية أمس (الثلاثاء) أسفرت عن مقتل شقيقين وإصابة ثلاثة مدنيين آخرين، إثر اشتباكات مسلحة اندلعت فجأة داخل أحد الأسواق الشعبية الخاضعة لسيطرة جماعة الحوثي.

ونقلت مصادر محلية أن الشجار بدأ بملاسنة بين الشقيقين وصاحب محل لبيع الهواتف المحمولة في «سوق السويداء» بمديرية ماوية (شرقي تعز)، وسرعان ما تطور الأمر إلى تبادل عنيف لإطلاق النار بين الطرفين، لينتهي بسقوط الشقيقين قتيلين في الحال، وإصابة ثلاثة من المارة الذين تصادف وجودهم في موقع الحادثة.

انفلات أمني وذعر جماعي

أثارت الواقعة الدامية حالة من الرعب والهلع بين المتسوقين والأهالي، وسط انتقادات واسعة وتنديد بحالة الانفلات الأمني الشديد التي تشهدها المدن والمناطق الواقعة تحت إدارة الحوثيين، حيث غاب القانون وحلّ السلاح بدلاً عنه لفض النزاعات اليومية.