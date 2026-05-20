بعد مرور أكثر من 60 عاماً على العثور عليه، عاد أحد ضحايا بركان «فيزوف» الشهير ليتصدر المشهد من جديد، حاملًا معه تفاصيل مثيرة كشف عنها علماء الآثار أخيراً حول الكارثة التي هزت مدينة بومبي الإيطالية عام 79 ميلادية.

وتعود القصة إلى عام 1961، عندما عثر المنقبون في موقع «حديقة الهاربين» على بقايا 14 شخصاً باغتهم الموت أثناء محاولتهم الفرار من جحيم الرماد والحمم البركانية. تلك اللحظات المرعبة خُلّدت وقتها في قوالب جصية شهيرة، جسدت بدقة مأساة الضحايا المعلقين بين الحياة والموت.

مفاجأة تحت الرماد

لكن التقنيات الطبية الحديثة، وتحديداً الفحوصات بالأشعة السينية والتصوير المقطعي، نجحت في اختراق تلك القوالب لتعيد كتابة قصة أحد هؤلاء الراحلين. فقد تبين أن الرجل لم يكن يركض خالي الوفاض؛ بل كان يتشبث بحقيبة قماشية تحوي عملات فضية وبرونزية، وبجواره صندوق صغير يضم لوحة حجرية مصقولة ومجموعة من الأدوات المعدنية.

تحليل الأثر

يرجح الباحثون أن اللوحة الحجرية كانت تُستخدم لتركيب العقاقير الطبية أو المستحضرات، بينما تمثل القطع المعدنية عُدّة جراحية متكاملة. هذا المعطى الجديد دفع الخبراء إلى استنتاج شبه مؤكد؛ الرجل كان طبيب المدينة، وقد آثر ألّا يغادر بيته المشتعل دون أدوات مهنته، قبل أن يدركه الموت سريعاً.

كبسولة زمنية حية

يُضفي هذا الاكتشاف بعداً إنسانياً عميقاً على مأساة سكان بومبي، المدينة التي جمدها الغبار البركاني في لحظة خاطفة من الزمن، ليحفظ تفاصيل أيامهم الأخيرة لقرابة ألفي عام.