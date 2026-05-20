فيما عمقت أسعار النفط خسائرها خلال تعاملات اليوم، متأثرة بتصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب حول قرب انتهاء النزاع مع إيران، وسط حالة من الحذر التي تسيطر على الأسواق تجاه نتائج محادثات السلام، توقع «سيتي» ارتفاع سعر خام برنت إلى 120 دولاراً للبرميل في الأجل القريب.


وأشار البنك إلى أن أسواق النفط تُقلّل من تقدير مخاطر انقطاع الإمدادات لفترة طويلة.


ورغم أن حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز شهدت خروج 3 ناقلات نفط، اليوم، بحمولة تصل لستة ملايين برميل من النفط الخام من الشرق الأوسط، فإن هذه الوتيرة أقل بكثير من نحو 130 سفينة كانت تعبر المضيق يومياً قبل الحرب.


العقود الآجلة


وعلى صعيد الأسعار، تراجعت أسعار النفط بنحو 3 دولارات اليوم. وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.09 دولار، أو 2.78%، إلى 108.19 دولار للبرميل. وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 2.89 دولار، أو 2.77%، إلى 101.2 دولار.


وقال المحلل في مجموعة بورصات لندن إمريل جميل: «تراجعت أسعار النفط القياسية بسبب احتمال التوصل إلى اتفاق، في وقت تراقب فيه السوق التطورات الجيوسياسية».


وأضاف: «مع ذلك، ربما تشهد الأسعار بعض الارتفاع حتى في حال إبرام اتفاق، نظراً لأن الإمدادات لن تعود على الأرجح إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب على الفور».