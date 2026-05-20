As oil prices deepened their losses during today's trading, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about the nearing end of the conflict with Iran, amidst a prevailing caution in the markets regarding the results of peace talks, Citi predicted that Brent crude prices would rise to $120 per barrel in the near term.



The bank noted that oil markets are underestimating the risks of supply disruptions for an extended period.



Although shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz saw the departure of 3 oil tankers today, carrying a total of six million barrels of crude oil from the Middle East, this pace is much lower than the approximately 130 ships that used to transit the strait daily before the war.



Futures Contracts



In terms of prices, oil prices fell by about $3 today. Brent crude futures dropped by $3.09, or 2.78%, to $108.19 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell by $2.89, or 2.77%, to $101.2.



Emreel Jamil, an analyst at the London Stock Exchange Group, said: “Benchmark oil prices have declined due to the possibility of reaching an agreement, at a time when the market is monitoring geopolitical developments.”



He added: “However, prices may see some increases even if an agreement is reached, as supplies are unlikely to return to pre-war levels immediately.”