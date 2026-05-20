ارتفعت أسعار الأرز في آسيا إلى أعلى مستوى لها في أكثر من عام، مع تزايد المخاوف بشأن تراجع الإنتاج العالمي بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الزراعة واضطرابات الطقس.
وحسب بيانات رابطة مصدري الأرز التايلندي التي نقلتها «بلومبيرغ»، ارتفع سعر الأرز الأبيض التايلندي المكسور بنسبة 5% –الذي يعد معيار الأسعار في آسيا– إلى 446 دولاراً للطن، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ فبراير 2025.
الإنتاج العالمي
وجاءت المكاسب بعدما توقعت وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية تراجع الإنتاج العالمي من الأرز خلال موسم 2026-2027 للمرة الأولى منذ 11 عاماً، في ظل مخاوف متزايدة من تأثر المحاصيل في آسيا بظاهرة النينو وارتفاع أسعار الأسمدة.
وتوقعت الوزارة في تقريرها الصادر هذا الشهر، انخفاض الإنتاج العالمي من الأرز بنحو 5 ملايين طن إلى 537.8 مليون طن خلال موسم 2026-2027، ما سيؤدي بدوره إلى تراجع المخزونات العالمية.
Rice prices in Asia have risen to their highest level in over a year, amid growing concerns about declining global production due to rising farming costs and weather disruptions.
According to data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association reported by Bloomberg, the price of broken Thai white rice – which is the price benchmark in Asia – increased by 5% to $446 per ton, the highest level since February 2025.
Global Production
The gains came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast a decline in global rice production during the 2026-2027 season for the first time in 11 years, amid growing concerns about crop impacts in Asia from the El Niño phenomenon and rising fertilizer prices.
The department predicted in its report released this month that global rice production would decrease by about 5 million tons to 537.8 million tons during the 2026-2027 season, which will in turn lead to a reduction in global stocks.