ارتفعت أسعار الأرز في آسيا إلى أعلى مستوى لها في أكثر من عام، مع تزايد المخاوف بشأن تراجع الإنتاج العالمي بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الزراعة واضطرابات الطقس.


وحسب بيانات رابطة مصدري الأرز التايلندي التي نقلتها «بلومبيرغ»، ارتفع سعر الأرز الأبيض التايلندي المكسور بنسبة 5% –الذي يعد معيار الأسعار في آسيا– إلى 446 دولاراً للطن، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ فبراير 2025.


الإنتاج العالمي


وجاءت المكاسب بعدما توقعت وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية تراجع الإنتاج العالمي من الأرز خلال موسم 2026-2027 للمرة الأولى منذ 11 عاماً، في ظل مخاوف متزايدة من تأثر المحاصيل في آسيا بظاهرة النينو وارتفاع أسعار الأسمدة.


وتوقعت الوزارة في تقريرها الصادر هذا الشهر، انخفاض الإنتاج العالمي من الأرز بنحو 5 ملايين طن إلى 537.8 مليون طن خلال موسم 2026-2027، ما سيؤدي بدوره إلى تراجع المخزونات العالمية.