Rice prices in Asia have risen to their highest level in over a year, amid growing concerns about declining global production due to rising farming costs and weather disruptions.



According to data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association reported by Bloomberg, the price of broken Thai white rice – which is the price benchmark in Asia – increased by 5% to $446 per ton, the highest level since February 2025.



Global Production



The gains came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast a decline in global rice production during the 2026-2027 season for the first time in 11 years, amid growing concerns about crop impacts in Asia from the El Niño phenomenon and rising fertilizer prices.



The department predicted in its report released this month that global rice production would decrease by about 5 million tons to 537.8 million tons during the 2026-2027 season, which will in turn lead to a reduction in global stocks.