كشفت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن فائض الميزان التجاري غير النفطي للسعودية مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال فبراير 2026 بلغ نحو 4.47 مليار ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 7% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2025.

إجمالي الصادرات

وبحسب البيانات، ارتفع إجمالي الصادرات السعودية السلعية غير البترولية وإعادة التصدير لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى 12.4 مليار ريال خلال فبراير الماضي، بزيادة 29% على أساس سنوي.

وتوزعت الصادرات السلعية غير البترولية خلال الفترة على إعادة التصدير بنحو 9.3 مليار ريال، ونحو 3.1 مليار ريال كصادرات وطنية.

الواردات السلعية

في المقابل، بلغت الواردات السلعية السعودية من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي نحو 7.9 مليار ريال خلال شهر فبراير الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة 46% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2025.

واستحوذت الإمارات على النصيب الأكبر من تجارة السعودية الخارجية، إذ سجلت المملكة معها فائضاً في الميزان التجاري غير النفطي بلغ نحو 3.7 مليار ريال.