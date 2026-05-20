The data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the non-oil trade balance surplus of Saudi Arabia with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries during February 2026 reached approximately 4.47 billion riyals, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2025.

Total Exports

According to the data, the total non-oil merchandise exports and re-exports from Saudi Arabia to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries rose to 12.4 billion riyals during last February, marking a 29% year-on-year increase.

The non-oil merchandise exports during the period were distributed between re-exports amounting to approximately 9.3 billion riyals and about 3.1 billion riyals as national exports.

Merchandise Imports

In contrast, Saudi merchandise imports from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached approximately 7.9 billion riyals during last February, increasing by 46% compared to the same period in 2025.

The UAE accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia's foreign trade, with the Kingdom recording a surplus in the non-oil trade balance of approximately 3.7 billion riyals with it.