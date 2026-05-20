كشفت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن فائض الميزان التجاري غير النفطي للسعودية مع دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال فبراير 2026 بلغ نحو 4.47 مليار ريال، مرتفعاً بنسبة 7% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام 2025.
إجمالي الصادرات
وبحسب البيانات، ارتفع إجمالي الصادرات السعودية السلعية غير البترولية وإعادة التصدير لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى 12.4 مليار ريال خلال فبراير الماضي، بزيادة 29% على أساس سنوي.
وتوزعت الصادرات السلعية غير البترولية خلال الفترة على إعادة التصدير بنحو 9.3 مليار ريال، ونحو 3.1 مليار ريال كصادرات وطنية.
الواردات السلعية
في المقابل، بلغت الواردات السلعية السعودية من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي نحو 7.9 مليار ريال خلال شهر فبراير الماضي، مرتفعة بنسبة 46% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2025.
واستحوذت الإمارات على النصيب الأكبر من تجارة السعودية الخارجية، إذ سجلت المملكة معها فائضاً في الميزان التجاري غير النفطي بلغ نحو 3.7 مليار ريال.
The data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the non-oil trade balance surplus of Saudi Arabia with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries during February 2026 reached approximately 4.47 billion riyals, an increase of 7% compared to the same period in 2025.
Total Exports
According to the data, the total non-oil merchandise exports and re-exports from Saudi Arabia to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries rose to 12.4 billion riyals during last February, marking a 29% year-on-year increase.
The non-oil merchandise exports during the period were distributed between re-exports amounting to approximately 9.3 billion riyals and about 3.1 billion riyals as national exports.
Merchandise Imports
In contrast, Saudi merchandise imports from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached approximately 7.9 billion riyals during last February, increasing by 46% compared to the same period in 2025.
The UAE accounted for the largest share of Saudi Arabia's foreign trade, with the Kingdom recording a surplus in the non-oil trade balance of approximately 3.7 billion riyals with it.