أعلن البنك السعودي الأول أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة العربية السعودية، عن توقيع اتفاقية تمويل ثنائية بقيمة 6.4 مليار ريال سعودي مع البواني، إحدى الشركات التي يساهم بها صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ومن الكيانات الوطنية الكبرى المتكاملة التى تمتد أعمالها عبر قطاعات الإنشاء والتقنية وإدارة المرافق والبنية التحتية. وتأتى هذه الاتفاقية تجسيدًا لدور «الأول» المستمر في تمكين مبادرات البنية التحتية والتنمية الاستراتيجية في جميع أنحاء المملكة، وتعزيزًا لمحفظة البنك المتنوعة في قطاع الشركات.

وتؤكد هذه الشراكة على الالتزام المشترك بين «الأول» والبواني لدفع عجلة طموحات رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية مستقبلية تساهم في التنوع الاقتصادي وتحقيق النمو المستدام طويل الأمد.

كما تعكس الاتفاقية سعي البنك الدؤوب في تقديم حلول تمويلية مبتكرة ومصممة خصيصاً لتدعم عجلة نمو القطاع الخاص، وتُعزز من جهود التنويع الاقتصادي، وتُحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة الشاملة.

وتعكس هذه الاتفاقية مسيرة البواني الممتدة لأكثر من 35 عاماً من التميز والريادة، مجسَدةً دورها المحوري بوصفها كياناً وطنياً متكاملاً تمتد عملياته عبر قطاعات الإنشاء والتقنية والطاقة والاستثمار والمياه وإدارة المرافق والبنية التحتية. كما تُجسّد هذه الشراكة التزام المجموعة الراسخ بدعم مسيرة التنمية والنهضة التى تشهدها المملكة، من خلال المزج بين الخبرة المحلية المتراكمة والمعايير الدولية، بما يعزّز مكانتها كشريك موثوق به في تنفيذ المشاريع الأيقونية التي تُشكّل ملامح مستقبل الوطن.

وفي تعليقه على هذه الاتفاقية، صرّح ياسر البراك، الرئيس التنفيذي لمصرفية الشركات والمصرفية المؤسسية لدى الأول، قائلاً: «توضح هذه الاتفاقية التزام «الأول» المستمر بتمويل المشاريع الاستراتيجية التي تساهم في تحقيق الطموحات الاقتصادية للمملكة على المدى الطويل. ومع تسارع وتيرة نشاط البنية التحتية والتطوير فى مختلف المناطق، نظل ملتزمين بتمكين القطاعات الحيوية عبر حلول مصرفية متكاملة وشراكات قوية مع عملائنا. إن سجل البواني الحافل بالإنجازات يُسلط الضوء على مدى قدرتها في تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى مما يجعلُها شريكًا قيمًا في دعم المرحلة القادمة من التحول الوطني».

وصرح ياسر الفريح، المدير العام للشركات الكبرى والمتوسطة للأول، بقوله: «تجسد هذه الاتفاقية التمويلية البارزة ثقة «الأول» الكبيرة في قطاع البنية التحتية بالمملكة، وفي كفاءة البواني وقدرتها على تنفيذ المشاريع وفق رؤية استراتيجية طويلة الأمد. ويواصل البنك من خلال هذه الشراكة التزامه بتوفير حلول تمويلية نوعية تسهم فى دعم المشاريع التى تتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وترسخ مكانته كشريك مصرفي رئيسى للمشاريع التنموية والاستراتيجية في المملكة».

من جانبه، أضاف المهندس فخر الشواف الرئيس التنفيذي للبوانى: «يُجسّد هذا التمويل ثقة «الأول» الراسخة في قدرتنا على تنفيذ مشاريعنا وتحقيق التزاماتنا التنموية، كما يعكس متانة القطاع المصرفي السعودي وقدرته على تمكين الشركات الوطنية من تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030. وتأتي هذه الشراكة الاستراتيجية لتثبت مدى متانة وثقة البنوك السعودية باقتصاد المملكة واستدامته لتحقيق المستهدفات. إذ نواصل توسيع نطاق أعمالنا عبر قطاعات الطاقة والاستثمار والإنشاء والتقنية والبنية التحتية وخطوط نقل البترول والغاز وإدارة المرافق، وترسيخ دورنا شريكاً وطنياً أصيلاً فى بناء مستقبل الوطن».

ومن جهته، صرح الأستاذ ضرار عويس، الرئيس التنفيذي للإدارة المالية للبواني، قائلاً: «إن هذا التمويل يعكس ثقة «الأول» في متانة المركز المالي للمجموعة كما يعزز من قدرة المجموعة في دعم خطتها الاستراتيجية في الفترة المقبلة مما يسهم بشكل فعال في تحقيق العوائد المستدامة في قطاعات النمو الرئيسية المستهدفة».

ومن خلال قدراته التمويلية الواسعة وشراكاته الوثيقة مع القطاعين العام والخاص، يواصل البنك أداء دور محوري في تمكين المشاريع الكبرى ودعم المشهد الاقتصادي فى المملكة.