The Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the signing of a bilateral financing agreement worth 6.4 billion Saudi Riyals with Al-Bawani, one of the companies in which the Public Investment Fund has a stake, and one of the major integrated national entities whose operations extend across the construction, technology, facilities management, and infrastructure sectors. This agreement embodies the continuous role of "First" in enabling infrastructure initiatives and strategic development throughout the Kingdom, and enhances the bank's diverse portfolio in the corporate sector.

This partnership reaffirms the mutual commitment between "First" and Al-Bawani to drive the ambitions of Vision 2030, through the implementation of future development projects that contribute to economic diversification and achieve sustainable long-term growth.

The agreement also reflects the bank's relentless pursuit of providing innovative financing solutions specifically designed to support the growth of the private sector, enhance economic diversification efforts, and achieve comprehensive sustainable development targets.

This agreement reflects Al-Bawani's journey of over 35 years of excellence and leadership, embodying its pivotal role as a comprehensive national entity whose operations span the construction, technology, energy, investment, water, facilities management, and infrastructure sectors. This partnership also embodies the group's steadfast commitment to supporting the development and renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing, by blending accumulated local expertise with international standards, thereby enhancing its position as a trusted partner in executing iconic projects that shape the future of the nation.

Commenting on this agreement, Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at First, stated: "This agreement illustrates First's ongoing commitment to financing strategic projects that contribute to achieving the Kingdom's long-term economic ambitions. As the pace of infrastructure activity and development accelerates across various regions, we remain committed to empowering vital sectors through integrated banking solutions and strong partnerships with our clients. Al-Bawani's impressive track record highlights its capability to execute major projects, making it a valuable partner in supporting the next phase of the national transformation."

Yasser Al-Furaih, General Manager of Large and Medium Enterprises at First, stated: "This prominent financing agreement embodies First's great confidence in the infrastructure sector in the Kingdom, and in Al-Bawani's efficiency and ability to execute projects according to a long-term strategic vision. Through this partnership, the bank continues its commitment to providing quality financing solutions that contribute to supporting projects aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, solidifying its position as a primary banking partner for developmental and strategic projects in the Kingdom."

For his part, Engineer Fakhr Al-Shawaf, CEO of Al-Bawani, added: "This financing embodies First's steadfast confidence in our ability to execute our projects and fulfill our developmental commitments, and it reflects the robustness of the Saudi banking sector and its capacity to empower national companies to achieve Vision 2030. This strategic partnership demonstrates the strength and confidence of Saudi banks in the Kingdom's economy and its sustainability to achieve the targets. We continue to expand our operations across the energy, investment, construction, technology, infrastructure, oil and gas transportation, and facilities management sectors, reinforcing our role as a genuine national partner in building the future of the nation."

For his part, Mr. Dharar Owais, CEO of the Financial Management of Al-Bawani, stated: "This financing reflects First's confidence in the financial strength of the group and enhances the group's ability to support its strategic plan in the upcoming period, contributing effectively to achieving sustainable returns in the targeted key growth sectors."

Through its extensive financing capabilities and close partnerships with both the public and private sectors, the bank continues to play a pivotal role in enabling major projects and supporting the economic landscape in the Kingdom.